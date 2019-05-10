FREDDY Awards Nominations Announced

Click Here for More Articles on Jimmy Awards

Nominations for the 2019 FREDDY© Awards were announced on Thursday, May 9th, during the live broadcast of the on 69 News at Noon on WFMZ-TV.

Rehearsals for the Opening Number of the live broadcast featuring four students from each of the 30 participating schools will begin tonight, May 9that the State Theatre.

The 2019 FREDDY© Awards Ceremony will be broadcast live from the State Theatre on 69 WFMZ-TV and wfmz.com on Thursday, May 23rd at 7 PM. For more information on the FREDDY© Awards, please visit www.freddyawards.org.

Tickets for the Awards Ceremony on May 23rd are made available through the participating schools.

The public can get a "sneak peek" of the 2019 FREDDY© Awards TV production in action on Dress Rehearsal night, Wednesday, May 22nd by choosing from two options: Rehearsal ticket for $25 adults/$10 students or the FREDDY© Awards Preview Party for $85 per person. Bring your friends, 6 Pack of tickets just $450; FREDDY© Alumni just $50. Details are available on the home page of the FREDDY© website at www.freddyawards.org

Check out the full list of nominees:

Outstanding Performance by an Orchestra

Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!

Easton Area · Oklahoma!

Freedom · Anything Goes

Nazareth Area · Curtains

Parkland · Curtains

Phillipsburg · Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Saucon Valley · Curtains

Southern Lehigh · Les Misérables: School Edition

Warren Hills Regional · The Addams Family

Outstanding Use of Scenery

Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!

Dieruff · Once on This Island

Easton Area · Oklahoma!

Emmaus · Les Misérables: School Edition

Freedom · Anything Goes

Liberty · Disney's Beauty and the Beast

North Warren Regional · Mamma Mia!

Parkland · Curtains

Outstanding Use of Costumes

Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!

Bethlehem Catholic · Meet Me in St. Louis

Easton Area · Oklahoma!

Freedom · Anything Goes

Hackettstown · Tuck Everlasting

Moravian Academy · The Boy Friend

Parkland · Curtains

William Allen · Sister Act

Outstanding Performance by a Male Ensemble Member

Brendan Kern as Gangster #2 · Allentown Central · The Drowsy Chaperone

Logan Holva as Pepper · Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!

Jonathan Burrus as Ali Hakim · Easton Area · Oklahoma!

Lorenzo Antigua as Enjolras · Emmaus · Les Misérables: School Edition

Trevor Yost as Bobby Pepper · Nazareth Area · Curtains

Iyan Kariuki as Lurch · Warren Hills Regional · The Addams Family

David Bennett Ulloa-Estrada as T.J. · William Allen · Sister Act

Outstanding Performance by a Female Ensemble Member

Riley Loz as Kitty · Allentown Central · The Drowsy Chaperone

Deirdre Kelly as Katie · Bethlehem Catholic · Meet Me in St. Louis

Allison Fuller as Aunt Eller · Easton Area · Oklahoma!

Abby Ellis as Bambi Bernet · Nazareth Area · Curtains

Elaina Bastow as Mrs. Brill · Northampton Area · Mary Poppins

Emily Hunsicker as Ursula · Northern Lehigh · Bye Bye Birdie

Abigail Altemose as Bambi Bernet · Saucon Valley · Curtains

Outstanding Use of Lighting

Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!

Dieruff · Once on This Island

Easton Area · Oklahoma!

Emmaus · Les Misérables: School Edition

Freedom · Anything Goes

Liberty · Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Nazareth Area · Curtains

Parkland · Curtains

Outstanding Small Ensemble Performance

Brookel Sabella, Gianna Graziano, Morgan Shriver · "Dancing Queen" · Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!

Danny Garcia, Nikki Perez, Sierra Cruz · "Ti Moune" · Dieruff · Once on This Island

Amanda Ackerman, Teddy Walsh, Kye Deithorn · "Story of the Tucks" · Hackettstown · Tuck Everlasting

Julia Hockenberry, Trevor Yost, Owen Baur, Lucas Drosnock, Nathan Schmidt · "It's a Business" · Nazareth Area · Curtains

Olivia Behr, Matt Melchior, Robbie Moore, Mackenzie Lynch · "What Kind of Man?" · Parkland · Curtains

Maggie Toner, Patrick Zuber, Aidan Zawodny, Jenna Skillinge · "What Kind of Man?" · Saucon Valley · Curtains

Orlando Crooms, Makayla Schmid, McKenzie Hagenbuch · "A Heart Full of Love" · Southern Lehigh · Les Misérables: School Edition

Outstanding Choreography

Allentown Central · The Drowsy Chaperone

Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!

Dieruff · Once on This Island

Freedom · Anything Goes

Hackettstown · Tuck Everlasting

Nazareth Area · Curtains

Parkland · Curtains

William Allen · Sister Act

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Sam Austin as The Drowsy Chaperone · Allentown Central · The Drowsy Chaperone

Gianna Graziano as Tanya · Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!

Alena Slak as Cosette · Emmaus · Les Misérables: School Edition

Angel D'Andria as Hope Harcourt · Freedom · Anything Goes

Lindsey Sommons as Mrs. Potts · Liberty · Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Paige Horvath as Georgia Hendricks · Nazareth Area · Curtains

Mackenzie Lynch as Georgia Hendricks · Parkland · Curtains

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Dylan Brown as Aldolpho · Allentown Central · The Drowsy Chaperone

Marino Bubba as Bill Austin · Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!

Danny Garcia as Tonton Julian · Dieruff · Once on This Island

Tyson Velazquez as Jud Fry · Easton Area · Oklahoma!

Ryan Murphy as Marius · Emmaus · Les Misérables: School Edition

Ryan Hill as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh · Freedom · Anything Goes

Addyson Hamilton as Lumiere · Liberty · Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Outstanding Performance by a Featured Dancer

Lauren Lukachek as Dream Laurey · Easton Area · Oklahoma!

Maria Taglienti as Spirit/Carnival Dancer · Hackettstown · Tuck Everlasting

Elisabeth Lee as Silly Girl/Napkin · Liberty · Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Natalie Brimfield as African dancer · Lincoln Leadership · A Little Princess

Abby Ellis as Bambi Bernet · Nazareth Area · Curtains

Kaileigh Cagnassola as The Moon · Warren Hills Regional · The Addams Family

Madison Bauman as Mermaid/Little Lamb · Wilson Area · Big Fish

Outstanding Chorus

Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!

Dieruff · Once on This Island

Emmaus · Les Misérables: School Edition

Freedom · Anything Goes

Liberty · Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Nazareth Area · Curtains

Parkland · Curtains

Warren Hills Regional · The Addams Family

Vic Kumma Award for Outstanding Solo Vocal Performance

Sam Austin · "As We Stumble Along" · Allentown Central · The Drowsy Chaperone

Brookel Sabella · "The Winner Takes It All" · Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!

Alexis Connolly · "I Get a Kick Out of You" · Freedom · Anything Goes

Brooke Brida · "Being Mrs. Banks" · Northampton Area · Mary Poppins

Mason McGowan · "Put on a Happy Face" · Northern Lehigh · Bye Bye Birdie

Matt Melchior · "I Miss the Music" · Parkland · Curtains

Alyssa Vella · "No More Fear" · Salem Christian · Freaky Friday

Outstanding Featured Performance by an Actor

Michael Fleck as Man in Chair · Allentown Central · The Drowsy Chaperone

Brennan Anderson as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf · Belvidere · Into the Woods

Thomas Murgitroyde as Thenardiér · Emmaus · Les Misérables: School Edition

Trevor Warren as Javert · Emmaus · Les Misérables: School Edition

Teddy Walsh as Jesse Tuck · Hackettstown · Tuck Everlasting

Connor Roberts as Lefou · Liberty · Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Trent Herman as Harry MacAfee · Northern Lehigh · Bye Bye Birdie

Outstanding Featured Performance by an Actress

Hannah Almanzar as Sophie Sheridan · Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!

Hailee Knapik as Witch · Belvidere · Into the Woods

Milaijah Torres as Papa Ge · Dieruff · Once on This Island

Analise Edwards as Fantine · Emmaus · Les Misérables: School Edition

Makenna Mohn as Niki Harris · Nazareth Area · Curtains

Evie Carlin as Muzzy Van Hossmere · Notre Dame · Thoroughly Modern Millie

Alexsondra Jordan as Sophie Sheridan · Whitehall · Mamma Mia!

Outstanding Production Number

Bangor Area · "Voulez-Vous" · Mamma Mia!

Dieruff · "Why We Tell the Story" · Once on This Island

Emmaus · "One Day More" · Les Misérables: School Edition

Freedom · "Anything Goes" · Anything Goes

Liberty · "Be Our Guest" · Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Parkland · "Show People" · Curtains

Southern Lehigh · "Master of the House" · Les Misérables: School Edition

Outstanding Stage Crew

In honor of Capt. Christopher Seifert

Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!

Easton Area · Oklahoma!

Emmaus · Les Misérables: School Edition

Freedom · Anything Goes

Liberty · Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Nazareth Area · Curtains

Northwestern Lehigh · The Addams Family

Southern Lehigh · Les Misérables: School Edition

Warren Hills Regional · The Addams Family

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Brookel Sabella as Donna Sheridan · Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!

Madison Dowdell as Laurey Williams · Easton Area · Oklahoma!

Alexis Connolly as Reno Sweeney · Freedom · Anything Goes

Mariah Nagle as Belle · Liberty · Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Celia Doll as Mary Poppins · Northampton Area · Mary Poppins

Harper Hogan as Millie Dillmount · Notre Dame · Thoroughly Modern Millie

Olivia Behr as Carmen Bernstein · Parkland · Curtains

Alyssa Vella as Ellie Blake · Salem Christian · Freaky Friday

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Brayden Bambary as Curly McClain · Easton Area · Oklahoma!

Sebastian Mora as Jean Valjean · Emmaus · Les Misérables: School Edition

Josh Konschnik as Billy Crocker · Freedom · Anything Goes

Steven Fuquay as Lt. Frank Cioffi · Nazareth Area · Curtains

Mason McGowan as Albert Peterson · Northern Lehigh · Bye Bye Birdie

Christian Clausnitzer as Jean Valjean · Southern Lehigh · Les Misérables: School Edition

Cody Jackson as Gomez Addams · Warren Hills Regional · The Addams Family

Outstanding Overall Production by a Smaller School

Allentown Central Catholic · The Drowsy Chaperone

Bethlehem Catholic · Meet Me in St. Louis

Hackettstown · Tuck Everlasting

North Warren Regional · Mamma Mia!

Northern Lehigh · Bye Bye Birdie

Saucon Valley · Curtains

Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical

Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!

Easton Area · Oklahoma!

Emmaus · Les Misérables: School Edition

Freedom · Anything Goes

Nazareth Area · Curtains

Parkland · Curtains





