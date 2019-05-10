FREDDY Awards Nominations Announced
Nominations for the 2019 FREDDY© Awards were announced on Thursday, May 9th, during the live broadcast of the on 69 News at Noon on WFMZ-TV.
Rehearsals for the Opening Number of the live broadcast featuring four students from each of the 30 participating schools will begin tonight, May 9that the State Theatre.
The 2019 FREDDY© Awards Ceremony will be broadcast live from the State Theatre on 69 WFMZ-TV and wfmz.com on Thursday, May 23rd at 7 PM. For more information on the FREDDY© Awards, please visit www.freddyawards.org.
Tickets for the Awards Ceremony on May 23rd are made available through the participating schools.
The public can get a "sneak peek" of the 2019 FREDDY© Awards TV production in action on Dress Rehearsal night, Wednesday, May 22nd by choosing from two options: Rehearsal ticket for $25 adults/$10 students or the FREDDY© Awards Preview Party for $85 per person. Bring your friends, 6 Pack of tickets just $450; FREDDY© Alumni just $50. Details are available on the home page of the FREDDY© website at www.freddyawards.org
Check out the full list of nominees:
Outstanding Performance by an Orchestra
Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!
Easton Area · Oklahoma!
Freedom · Anything Goes
Nazareth Area · Curtains
Parkland · Curtains
Phillipsburg · Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Saucon Valley · Curtains
Southern Lehigh · Les Misérables: School Edition
Warren Hills Regional · The Addams Family
Outstanding Use of Scenery
Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!
Dieruff · Once on This Island
Easton Area · Oklahoma!
Emmaus · Les Misérables: School Edition
Freedom · Anything Goes
Liberty · Disney's Beauty and the Beast
North Warren Regional · Mamma Mia!
Parkland · Curtains
Outstanding Use of Costumes
Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!
Bethlehem Catholic · Meet Me in St. Louis
Easton Area · Oklahoma!
Freedom · Anything Goes
Hackettstown · Tuck Everlasting
Moravian Academy · The Boy Friend
Parkland · Curtains
William Allen · Sister Act
Outstanding Performance by a Male Ensemble Member
Brendan Kern as Gangster #2 · Allentown Central · The Drowsy Chaperone
Logan Holva as Pepper · Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!
Jonathan Burrus as Ali Hakim · Easton Area · Oklahoma!
Lorenzo Antigua as Enjolras · Emmaus · Les Misérables: School Edition
Trevor Yost as Bobby Pepper · Nazareth Area · Curtains
Iyan Kariuki as Lurch · Warren Hills Regional · The Addams Family
David Bennett Ulloa-Estrada as T.J. · William Allen · Sister Act
Outstanding Performance by a Female Ensemble Member
Riley Loz as Kitty · Allentown Central · The Drowsy Chaperone
Deirdre Kelly as Katie · Bethlehem Catholic · Meet Me in St. Louis
Allison Fuller as Aunt Eller · Easton Area · Oklahoma!
Abby Ellis as Bambi Bernet · Nazareth Area · Curtains
Elaina Bastow as Mrs. Brill · Northampton Area · Mary Poppins
Emily Hunsicker as Ursula · Northern Lehigh · Bye Bye Birdie
Abigail Altemose as Bambi Bernet · Saucon Valley · Curtains
Outstanding Use of Lighting
Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!
Dieruff · Once on This Island
Easton Area · Oklahoma!
Emmaus · Les Misérables: School Edition
Freedom · Anything Goes
Liberty · Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Nazareth Area · Curtains
Parkland · Curtains
Outstanding Small Ensemble Performance
Brookel Sabella, Gianna Graziano, Morgan Shriver · "Dancing Queen" · Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!
Danny Garcia, Nikki Perez, Sierra Cruz · "Ti Moune" · Dieruff · Once on This Island
Amanda Ackerman, Teddy Walsh, Kye Deithorn · "Story of the Tucks" · Hackettstown · Tuck Everlasting
Julia Hockenberry, Trevor Yost, Owen Baur, Lucas Drosnock, Nathan Schmidt · "It's a Business" · Nazareth Area · Curtains
Olivia Behr, Matt Melchior, Robbie Moore, Mackenzie Lynch · "What Kind of Man?" · Parkland · Curtains
Maggie Toner, Patrick Zuber, Aidan Zawodny, Jenna Skillinge · "What Kind of Man?" · Saucon Valley · Curtains
Orlando Crooms, Makayla Schmid, McKenzie Hagenbuch · "A Heart Full of Love" · Southern Lehigh · Les Misérables: School Edition
Outstanding Choreography
Allentown Central · The Drowsy Chaperone
Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!
Dieruff · Once on This Island
Freedom · Anything Goes
Hackettstown · Tuck Everlasting
Nazareth Area · Curtains
Parkland · Curtains
William Allen · Sister Act
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Sam Austin as The Drowsy Chaperone · Allentown Central · The Drowsy Chaperone
Gianna Graziano as Tanya · Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!
Alena Slak as Cosette · Emmaus · Les Misérables: School Edition
Angel D'Andria as Hope Harcourt · Freedom · Anything Goes
Lindsey Sommons as Mrs. Potts · Liberty · Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Paige Horvath as Georgia Hendricks · Nazareth Area · Curtains
Mackenzie Lynch as Georgia Hendricks · Parkland · Curtains
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Dylan Brown as Aldolpho · Allentown Central · The Drowsy Chaperone
Marino Bubba as Bill Austin · Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!
Danny Garcia as Tonton Julian · Dieruff · Once on This Island
Tyson Velazquez as Jud Fry · Easton Area · Oklahoma!
Ryan Murphy as Marius · Emmaus · Les Misérables: School Edition
Ryan Hill as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh · Freedom · Anything Goes
Addyson Hamilton as Lumiere · Liberty · Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Outstanding Performance by a Featured Dancer
Lauren Lukachek as Dream Laurey · Easton Area · Oklahoma!
Maria Taglienti as Spirit/Carnival Dancer · Hackettstown · Tuck Everlasting
Elisabeth Lee as Silly Girl/Napkin · Liberty · Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Natalie Brimfield as African dancer · Lincoln Leadership · A Little Princess
Abby Ellis as Bambi Bernet · Nazareth Area · Curtains
Kaileigh Cagnassola as The Moon · Warren Hills Regional · The Addams Family
Madison Bauman as Mermaid/Little Lamb · Wilson Area · Big Fish
Outstanding Chorus
Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!
Dieruff · Once on This Island
Emmaus · Les Misérables: School Edition
Freedom · Anything Goes
Liberty · Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Nazareth Area · Curtains
Parkland · Curtains
Warren Hills Regional · The Addams Family
Vic Kumma Award for Outstanding Solo Vocal Performance
Sam Austin · "As We Stumble Along" · Allentown Central · The Drowsy Chaperone
Brookel Sabella · "The Winner Takes It All" · Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!
Alexis Connolly · "I Get a Kick Out of You" · Freedom · Anything Goes
Brooke Brida · "Being Mrs. Banks" · Northampton Area · Mary Poppins
Mason McGowan · "Put on a Happy Face" · Northern Lehigh · Bye Bye Birdie
Matt Melchior · "I Miss the Music" · Parkland · Curtains
Alyssa Vella · "No More Fear" · Salem Christian · Freaky Friday
Outstanding Featured Performance by an Actor
Michael Fleck as Man in Chair · Allentown Central · The Drowsy Chaperone
Brennan Anderson as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf · Belvidere · Into the Woods
Thomas Murgitroyde as Thenardiér · Emmaus · Les Misérables: School Edition
Trevor Warren as Javert · Emmaus · Les Misérables: School Edition
Teddy Walsh as Jesse Tuck · Hackettstown · Tuck Everlasting
Connor Roberts as Lefou · Liberty · Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Trent Herman as Harry MacAfee · Northern Lehigh · Bye Bye Birdie
Outstanding Featured Performance by an Actress
Hannah Almanzar as Sophie Sheridan · Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!
Hailee Knapik as Witch · Belvidere · Into the Woods
Milaijah Torres as Papa Ge · Dieruff · Once on This Island
Analise Edwards as Fantine · Emmaus · Les Misérables: School Edition
Makenna Mohn as Niki Harris · Nazareth Area · Curtains
Evie Carlin as Muzzy Van Hossmere · Notre Dame · Thoroughly Modern Millie
Alexsondra Jordan as Sophie Sheridan · Whitehall · Mamma Mia!
Outstanding Production Number
Bangor Area · "Voulez-Vous" · Mamma Mia!
Dieruff · "Why We Tell the Story" · Once on This Island
Emmaus · "One Day More" · Les Misérables: School Edition
Freedom · "Anything Goes" · Anything Goes
Liberty · "Be Our Guest" · Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Parkland · "Show People" · Curtains
Southern Lehigh · "Master of the House" · Les Misérables: School Edition
Outstanding Stage Crew
In honor of Capt. Christopher Seifert
Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!
Easton Area · Oklahoma!
Emmaus · Les Misérables: School Edition
Freedom · Anything Goes
Liberty · Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Nazareth Area · Curtains
Northwestern Lehigh · The Addams Family
Southern Lehigh · Les Misérables: School Edition
Warren Hills Regional · The Addams Family
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Brookel Sabella as Donna Sheridan · Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!
Madison Dowdell as Laurey Williams · Easton Area · Oklahoma!
Alexis Connolly as Reno Sweeney · Freedom · Anything Goes
Mariah Nagle as Belle · Liberty · Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Celia Doll as Mary Poppins · Northampton Area · Mary Poppins
Harper Hogan as Millie Dillmount · Notre Dame · Thoroughly Modern Millie
Olivia Behr as Carmen Bernstein · Parkland · Curtains
Alyssa Vella as Ellie Blake · Salem Christian · Freaky Friday
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Brayden Bambary as Curly McClain · Easton Area · Oklahoma!
Sebastian Mora as Jean Valjean · Emmaus · Les Misérables: School Edition
Josh Konschnik as Billy Crocker · Freedom · Anything Goes
Steven Fuquay as Lt. Frank Cioffi · Nazareth Area · Curtains
Mason McGowan as Albert Peterson · Northern Lehigh · Bye Bye Birdie
Christian Clausnitzer as Jean Valjean · Southern Lehigh · Les Misérables: School Edition
Cody Jackson as Gomez Addams · Warren Hills Regional · The Addams Family
Outstanding Overall Production by a Smaller School
Allentown Central Catholic · The Drowsy Chaperone
Bethlehem Catholic · Meet Me in St. Louis
Hackettstown · Tuck Everlasting
North Warren Regional · Mamma Mia!
Northern Lehigh · Bye Bye Birdie
Saucon Valley · Curtains
Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical
Bangor Area · Mamma Mia!
Easton Area · Oklahoma!
Emmaus · Les Misérables: School Edition
Freedom · Anything Goes
Nazareth Area · Curtains
Parkland · Curtains