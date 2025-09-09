Kaatsbaan Cultural Park to Present THE PORCH: LIVE STORYTELLING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present s an evening of live storytelling hosted by Joey and Lorelei Shavelle of The Porch. Tickets start at $15.

The Porch is a live storytelling series created by Joey and Lorelei Shavelle that brings members of the Hudson Valley community together for an intimate evening of curated, true stories told without notes. A cast of local residents, who work with The Porch to shape stories from their lives, tell varied and affecting tales under the late-summer night sky. Refreshments at our concessions will be available before and during the performances.

Joey and Lorelei Shavelle began The Porch in their current hometown of Red Hook, New York during the summer of 2015. It has since sold out events at local libraries, coffee shops, friends' barns, and even The Spiegeltent at Bard College. Previous storytellers have included writers, musicians, academics, teachers, social workers, and assorted local characters. This is the third consecutive year that The Porch has been presented at Kaatsbaan.

