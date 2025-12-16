NEWSIES, HAIRSPRAY, and More Set For Mac-Haydn Theatre's 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Mac-Haydn Theatre has announced its 2026 season, kicking off next summer. Tickets are now on sale.

“We’re bringing audiences works they love, works they’ve overlooked, and works they’ve never seen quite like this,” says Producing Artistic Director, John Saudners. “Our unique space allows us to reinvent these titles from the ground up, and this year’s slate is all about taking big creative swings.”

This season, the theater has added 37 additional seats back into what is currently the smallest audience section—restoring its signature in-the-round experience. The stage and seating were modified in 2021 to a thrust stage configuration.

President Paul Colarusso added, “Last season showed us how deeply our community values live theater. The energy coming from our audiences has been extraordinary, and it inspires us to dream bigger every year. This lineup represents that ambition.”

Main Stage Performances:

The Addams Family Musical

June 11–21

Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa

Based on Characters Created by Charles Addams

The weird and wonderful family comes to life in this magnificently macabre musical featuring everyone’s favorite creepy, kooky characters.

9 to 5

June 25–July 5

Music and Lyrics by Dolly Parton, Book by Patricia Resnick

Based on the Twentieth Century Fox film

Three unlikely friends take control of their office and learn there is nothing they can’t do, even in a man’s world.

The Secret Garden

July 9–19

Music and Lyrics by Marsha Norman, Music by Lucy Simon

Adapted from the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett

In a house of secrets, a young girl unlocks the door to forgiveness, love, and new beginnings.

Newsies (MHT debut)

July 23–August 9

Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Jack Feldman, Book by Harvey Fierstein

Based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White

Stop the presses! This Disney film turned Tony-winning Broadway hit inspires everyone to fight for what’s right and seize the day.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (MHT debut)

August 13–23

Words and Music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann, Cynthia Weil, Book by Douglas McGrath

Music by Arrangement with Sony Music Publishing

The inspiring true story of Carole King’s journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Hairspray

August 27–September 6

Book by Thomas Meehan & Mark O’Donnell, Music by Marc Shaiman, Lyrics by Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman

Based on the New Line Cinema film, written and directed by John Waters

You can’t stop the beat in this big and bold musical about one girl’s inspiring dream to dance.

Limited Performances:

Daddy Long Legs (MHT debut)

Music and Lyrics by Paul Gordon, Book by John Caird

Wednesday, July 29, 7:30pm & Friday, July 31, 3:00pm

A heartwarming Cinderella story about a witty and winsome young woman and her mysterious benefactor, based on the treasured novel that inspired the classic 1955 film.

Showstoppers: The Golden Years

Wednesday, September 2, 7:30pm & Friday, September 4, 3:00pm

This season brings a new spin on an old favorite. Experience the sparkle and show-stopping magic of Broadway’s most unforgettable era.

Single ticket sales and 7 and 4-show subscriptions are now open. For more information on the 2026 season, showtimes, and tickets, visit www.machaydntheatre.org.

About the Mac-Haydn Theatre:

Founded in 1969, the Mac-Haydn Theatre strives to present innovative, diverse and professional musical theatre productions to the residents of Columbia County and beyond. We aim to cultivate young talent for careers in theatre and seek to provide a supportive environment for the creation of new musical theatre works.

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More