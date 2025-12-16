Depot Theatre Reveals 2026 Season Lineup

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Depot Theatre, the Adirondacks' first and oldest professional Equity theatre, has announced its 2026 season-a blend of new voices, beloved music, and intergenerational storytelling that reflects the company's continued artistic evolution and deep community roots.

The 2026 season marks the first under the artistic leadership of Aaron Jodoin. A familiar face to Depot Theatre audiences and artists alike, Jodoin brings Broadway-level experience alongside a strong commitment to arts education and the Westport community. Having served as music director for past Main Stage and Academy productions, he has worked closely with Academy Director Gigi Mason to mentor young performers and cultivate the next generation of theatre artists. His collaborative approach and passion for developing artists at every level strengthen the Depot Theatre's creative community and reinforce its commitment to excellence in performance and education.

"I've made theatre in a lot of different rooms, it's a gift to build a season in a community that feels like home and I've come to love. I'm excited to start this new chapter of my life at the Depot Theatre and grateful for the trust in me from Sarah and the Board of Directors," said Jodoin.

2026 Season Highlights

The season opens with the Depot Theatre Academy's production of Hadestown: Teen Edition by Anaïs Mitchell, a licensed youth adaptation presented under agreement with Concord Theatricals. The production places young artists at the center of a contemporary musical story, reflecting the Academy's commitment to professional-level training and ensemble-driven work.

The Academy will also present two Main Stage concert performances of Ride the Cyclone (High School Edition) by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell in July. The musical's darkly comic tone and ensemble-driven storytelling make it a natural fit for Academy performers.

The Main Stage season continues with Tick, Tick... Boom! Jonathan Larson's inspiring, semi-autobiographical musical about creativity, persistence, and the courage to follow one's artistic dreams.

Mid-summer brings Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help by Katie Forgette, a heartfelt and hilarious look at family, faith, and survival.

The season concludes with Ring of Fire, created by Richard Maltby Jr., a high-energy celebration of Johnny Cash's music that closes the summer with rhythm, grit, and heart.

"This season is a powerful reflection of where the Depot Theatre is headed," said Sarah Wilson, executive director. "We're deepening our artistic range, strengthening our Academy's visibility, and building bridges between professional artists, students, and audiences. The result is a lineup that's as entertaining as it is meaningful."

Academy

Under the guidance of Academy Director Gigi Mason, the Depot Theatre Academy continues to grow as a regional leader in performing arts education-offering professional-level experiences for students while building audiences of the future.

"Our young performers are fearless," said Mason. "They bring fresh energy and authenticity to every story we tell. Seeing them step onto the Main Stage in Hadestown: Teen Edition will be a thrilling way to open the summer."

The Academy will continue with its August Junior Program at the Whallonsburg Grange as well.

New Programming

In addition to its Main Stage and Academy productions, the Depot Theatre will launch Dark Nights programming-offering intimate concerts, new play readings, and special performances between productions. These limited engagements will spotlight regional talent, Academy performers, and emerging artists, strengthening the Theatre's role as a year-round creative hub. The series also revives the spirit of the Depot Theatre's earlier Intermezzo series, offering intimate performances that echo a beloved tradition while looking ahead to new creative possibilities.

The Dark Nights series will be developed under new artistic producing oversight, with Artistic General Manager Amy Fitts helping shape its concerts, readings, and small-format performances.

"The Depot Theatre's mission has always included developing artists at every level," said Scott Gibree, President of the Board of Trustees. "This season brings that commitment into clearer focus by more fully connecting our Academy with the Main Stage. With Aaron's leadership, we're strengthening that partnership while continuing to deliver the high-quality work our audiences rely on."

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More