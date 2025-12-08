Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Central New York Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
Dan Galliher
- SLOC SINGS THE 90S
- SLOC Musical Theater
35%
Courtnie Harrington
- THE DRAMA QUEEN'S BIRTHDAY BASH
- Fort Salem Theater
34%
Gary Dinkerson
- ACE! A ONE MAN VENTURA MUSICAL
- Big Ego Theatre
31%Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
Draper PTP dancers
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
14%
Daniel Diaza
- ACTOR DRAG
- El Armario
10%
Martin Dockery
- ONE SMALL LIE
- JCC CenterStage
8%
Darian Dauchan
- THE BROBOT ADVENTURE
- Kitchen Theatre Company
8%
Let's Broadway
- THANK YOU, TEN!
- Green Room 42
7%
Jake Allen
- THE LION
- Pendragon Theatre
7%
Katherine Marino
- TRUTH & BEAUTY
- MuCCC
6%
EM The Master
- DIVE
- The Green Room 42
6%
Neil Brookshire
- BENT COMPASS
- Bridge Street Theatre
6%
David Zellnik
- O TIME
- Bridge Street Theatre
5%
Madeleine Rowe
- KNIGHT, KNIGHT
- RocHaha Clown Festival at MuCCC
5%
Julio Vaquero Ramos
- ACTOR DRAG
- El Armario
4%
Kevin Rios
- ACTOR DRAG
- El Armario
4%
Gordon Neill
- WINNING: WINNING
- RocHaha Clown Festival at MuCCC
4%
Josafat Consepción
- ACTOR DRAG
- El Armario
4%
James Georgiades
- SON OF ZEUS
- Penguin Rep
4%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Christina McDonald
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Center for the Arts of Homer
11%
Rebecca Paige
- KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
11%
Jaime Leverett
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC Centerstage
10%
Elyssia Primus
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Rochester Community Players
8%
Emily Foti
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Endicott Performing Arts Center
8%
Cody Logan
- CHICAGO
- Colonial Little Theater
7%
Alex Ramos
- IN PIECES
- Theatre444
6%
Lauren Puente
- BIG FISH
- CNY Playhouse
6%
Shaya Reyes
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
6%
Lauren Puente
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
6%
Jordan Stroly
- GYPSY
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
5%
Haley Swetz
- ANNIE
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
4%
Tori Hill
- SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
4%
Maria Coppola
- ANNIE
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
4%
Jordan Stroly
- SHREK
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
3%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Rachel Seebode
- AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
11%
Aimee Rials
- WAITRESS
- Hangar Theatre
9%
Jaime Leverett
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC Centerstage
8%
Caeli Carroll
- ANYTHING GOES
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
6%
Ashley Simone Kircher
- OKLAHOMA!
- Playhouse Stage Company
6%
Christine O’Grady
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
5%
Felipe Panamà
- BIG FISH
- Redhouse Arts Center
4%
AshleySimone Kirchner
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Playhouse Stage
4%
Lani Toyama Hoskins
- THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
4%
Ashley-Simone Kircher
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Cohoes Music Hall
3%
Ryland Jay Mar
- THE WAITING
- Playhouse Stage Company
3%
Barbara Hartwig
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Bryan Knowlton
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Chaz Wolcott
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Forestburgh Playhouse
3%
Tatiana Birenbaum
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- 14th street Y
3%
Tatiana Birenbaum
- ECHO
- Hudson Guild Theatre
3%
Elizabeth McGuire
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Freddy Ramirez
- LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Freddy Ramirez
- ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Jenny La Roche
- THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
3%
Donald J. Laney
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Patrick O'Neill
- TOP HAT
- The Rev Theatre Company
2%
Ryan VanDenBoom
- BARNUM
- The Rev Theatre Company
2%
Dyllan Vallier
- L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA
- Producers Club Theater
2%
Freddy Ramirez
- ONCE
- CapRep
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Casey McNamara
- THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
10%
Andrea Calarco
- SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- CNY Playhouse
9%
Jana Kucera
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Endicott Performing Arts Center
8%
Rebecca Paige
- KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
7%
Lawrence Nichols
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Schuylerville Community Theater
7%
Julia Adams
- GYPSY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
7%
Rory Alexa
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- SLOC Musical Theater
6%
Siobhan Shea
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
5%
Krista Serrett
- SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
5%
Emily Woolever
- GYPSY
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
5%
Katherine McCarthy
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Blackfriars Theatre
5%
Lynn Barbato King
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
5%
Rachel Pugh
- BIG FISH
- Theatre444
4%
Julia Squier
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Camp Pendragon
4%
Lynn Barbato King
- THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- CNY Playhouse
3%
Jandel Camilo
- VESTUARIO Y MAQUILLAJE
- El Armario
3%
Marie Cuyler Sterphone
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Oswego Players
3%
Kim Mauch
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
3%
Pablo Jesús Gatto
- VESTUARIO Y MAQUILLAJE
- El Armario
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Diane Spacher
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
12%
Amanda Roberge
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Geva Theatre
10%
Jen Caprio
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
7%
Danica Martino
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Playhouse Stage Company
7%
Amanda Moore
- FUN HOME
- Redhouse Arts Center
7%
Clara Jean Kelly
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
7%
Tiffany Howard
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Rev Theatre Company
7%
Julia Squier
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
5%
Elissa Martin
- LES TROIS DUMAS
- Redhouse Arts Center
5%
Cathy McHargue Johnson
- THE BERLIN DIARIES
- JCC CenterStage
5%
Karen Perry
- ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
4%
Tiffany Howard
- BARNUM
- The Rev Theatre Company
4%
Emily Liberatore
- THE ODD COUPLE
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%
Jennifer Dasher
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%
Mark Reynolds
- MURDER FOR TWO
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Tiffany Howard
- TOP HAT
- The Rev Theatre Company
3%
Howard Kaplan
- A SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Michael Gutierrez
- L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA
- Producers Club Theater
2%
Krista Grevas
- THIS IS GOVERNMENT
- Pendragon Theatre
2%Best Dance Production (Professional) AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
29%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Playhouse Stage Company
15%OKLAHOMA!
- Playhouse Stage Co
14%ONCE
- CapRep
14%DRACULA
- PUSH Physical Theatre
13%BRIDGE STREET DANCE: RECLAIMING
- Bridge Street Theatre
9%WANDER & WONDER
- BIODANCE
6%Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Brittany Martel
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Fort Salem Theater
8%
Danny Hoskins
- THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
7%
Adam Shatraw
- RENT
- Baldwinsville Theatre Guild
6%
Brian Flynn
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
5%
Trent Sano
- RENT
- Glens Falls Community Theater
5%
Caleb Sheedy
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
5%
Connor Gates
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Endicott Performing Arts Center
5%
Erica Moser
- SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- CNY Playhouse
5%
Rob Egan
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Cider Mill Stage
5%
Melissa Mason Lacijan
- FALSETTOS
- Schenectady Light Opera Company
4%
Jonathan Nichols Pate
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Schuylerville Community Theater
4%
Christopher James Lupia
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
4%
Douglas Harrington
- A NEW BRAIN
- SRO Productions III
4%
Nigel Maister
- NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Sloan Performing Arts Center at the University of Rochester
3%
Zach Curtis
- GYPSY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
3%
Jonathan Pate
- A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
- Bunbury Players
3%
Rebecca Paige
- KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
3%
Garrett August Heater
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Covey Theater Company
3%
Hannah Kathryn Wall
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Camp Pendragon
3%
Emily Woolever
- SHREK
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
3%
Justin Newkirk
- CHICAGO
- Colonial Little Theater
3%
Pam Rapoza
- BIG FISH
- Theatre444
2%
Justin Jones
- RENT
- Rome Community Theater
2%
Nicole Tarcza
- GYPSY
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
2%
Gary Bradley
- BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Ghostlight Players, Staten Island
2%Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Nicole McDonald
- AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
13%
Eric Vaughn Johnson
- GYPSY
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
6%
Shirley Serotsky
- WAITRESS
- Hangar Theatre
6%
Cara Reichel
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
6%
Rachel Solomon
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- Blackfriars Theatre
5%
Abigail Grubb
- THE WAITING
- Playhouse Stage Company
5%
Ralph Meranto
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
4%
Thalia Schramm
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Geva Theatre
4%
Temar Underwood
- FUN HOME
- Redhouse Arts Center
4%
Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill
- ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
4%
Barbara Hartwig
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%
Emily Jackson
- EXTENDED STAY
- Kitchen Theatre/WOW
4%
Bryan Knowlton
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%
Chuck Kraus
- OKLAHOMA!
- Playhouse Stage
3%
Timothy Dakin-Dunn
- SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL
- Bridge Street Theatre
3%
Matthew Winning
- BIG FISH
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%
Bill Kincaid
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Donald Rice
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Rev Theatre Company
3%
Matthew Winning
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%
Chaz Wolcott
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Forestburgh Playhouse
2%
Michael LoPorto
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Playhouse Stage Company
2%
Brett Smock
- BARNUM
- The Rev Theatre Company
2%
Roque Barlenga
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Forestburgh Playhouse
2%
Melanie Keller
- MURDER FOR TWO
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
2%
Steve Edlund
- A BRONX TALE
- Mac-Haydn Theater
2%Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Sarah Murphy
- OUR TOWN
- Fort Salem Theater
8%
Chris Foster
- AT THE WEDDING
- Harbinger Theatre
6%
Molly Waters
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- SLOC Musical Theater
6%
Kyleeann Thetga
- THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- Cider Mill Playhouse
5%
Lizz Kd
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Rochester Community Players
5%
Dan Stevens
- KEN LUDWIG'S SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD
- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park
4%
Ashley McKinstry
- WOMEN
- CM Performing Arts Center
4%
Nathaniel Niemi
- SOUVENIR
- Blackfriars Theatre
4%
Vera Perry
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
4%
Evan Jones
- JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- Albany Civic Theater
4%
Chris Foster
- DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Harbinger Theatre
4%
Jennifer Derbyshire
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Auburn Players
4%
Ellen Cribbs
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Albany Civic Theater
4%
Hannah-Kathryn Wall
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Pendragon Theatre
4%
Rachel Solomon
- DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
- Out of Pocket
3%
Lynn Barbato King
- THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- CNY Playhouse
3%
Ryan Canavan
- MAKING GOD LAUGH
- BLAST/Cider Mill Stage
3%
Garrett August Heater
- MACBETH
- The Covey Theater Company
3%
Jack Carr
- THE GOOD DOCTOR
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
3%
Nora O'Dea
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park
3%
Kate Murray
- THE COTTAGE
- Cider Mill Stage
3%
Kevin Colvin
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Oswego Players
3%
Patrick White
- BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY
- Harbinger Theatre
2%
Ryan Gangemi
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
2%
Louise Felker
- MUCH A DO ABOUT NOTHING
- Center for the Arts of Homer
2%Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Alexis Martin
- OLD MONEY, NEW HABITS
- Redhouse Arts Center
9%
Christian Conn
- DRACULA: THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER
- Bannerman Island Outdoor Theatre
7%
Skip Greer
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- JCC CenterStage
6%
Lindsay Baker
- THE BERLIN DIARIES
- JCC CenterStage
6%
Emily Jackson
- BAD BOOKS
- Kitchen Theatre Company
5%
Eno Okung
- DOT
- Blackfriars Theatre
5%
Jen Pearcy-Edwards
- MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON, APT. 2B
- Hangar Theatre
5%
Tarah Flanagan
- MACBETH
- Chenango River Theatre
5%
Tanner Efinger
- THE ODD COUPLE
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%
Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill
- A SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Katie Willmorth
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
3%
Emily Jackson
- A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD
- Kitchen Theatre Company
3%
Zoya Kachadurian
- MARY JANE
- Bridge Street Theatre
3%
Daniel Boisrond
- CASTLING
- Penguin Rep
3%
Emily Jackson
- LETTERS FROM MAX
- Kitchen Theatre Company
3%
Pablo Jesús Gatto
- DIRECCIÓN
- El Armario
3%
Jamil Jude
- KING JAMES
- Syracuse Stage
3%
Sarah Norris
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Pendragon Theatre
2%
Sarah Norris
- THIS IS GOVERNMENT
- Pendragon Theatre
2%
Michael Santora
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- The Depot Theatre
2%
Reginald Douglas
- ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
2%
Johanna McKeon
- THE NATIONAL PASTIME
- Syracuse Stage
2%
Christopher Windom
- WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA
- Ancram Center for the Arts
2%
Margarett Perry
- POLISHING SHAKESPEARE
- Kitchen Theatre Company
2%Best Ensemble (Non-Professional) KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
9%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Roberts Community Theatre
7%SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
5%SEUSSICAL
- Pittsford Musicals
4%RENT
- Glens Falls Community Theater
3%PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- SLOC Musical Theater
3%RENT
- Baldwinsville Theatre Guild
3%THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
3%TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
3%JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- Albany Civic Theater
3%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Schuylerville Community Theater
3%ALL SHOOK UP
- Endicott Performing Arts Center
2%SHREK
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
2%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Rochester Community Players
2%TREASURE ISLAND
- Pendragon Theatre
2%SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- CNY Playhouse
2%GROUNDHOG DAY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
2%CABARET
- Timothy Murphy Playhouse
2%MERCURY
- Crow City Theatre
2%ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
2%A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
- Bunbury Players
2%TAROT CABARET
- Sunday Stages
2%ROCK OF AGES
- Webster Theatre Guild
2%A NEW BRAIN
- Firehouse Stage- SRO Production
2%INTO THE WOODS
- The Covey Theater Company
2%Best Ensemble (Professional) AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
10%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
6%ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
5%WAITRESS
- Hangar Theatre
5%AM AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
5%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
5%THE BERLIN DIARIES
- JCC CenterStage
5%THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
4%THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- Blackfriars Theatre
3%THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
3%ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%BIG FISH
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%ANYTHING GOES
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
3%OPERATION MINCEMEAT
- The Golden Theater
2%SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL
- Bridge Street Theatre
2%OKLAHOMA!
- Playhouse Stage Company
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Rev Theatre Company
2%HEAD OVER HEELS
- Forestburgh Playhouse
2%THE WAITING
- Playhouse Stage Company
2%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Playhouse Stage Co.
2%A BRONX TALE
- Mac-Haydn Theater
1%MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- The Depot Theatre
1%THE MOUSETRAP
- Pendragon Theatre
1%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Playhouse Stage Company
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Courtnie Harrington
- KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
10%
Gabby Button
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Cider Mill Stage
7%
Andy Hughes & Declan Rapp
- MACBETH
- The Covey Theater Company
7%
Nic Minetor
- THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
6%
Laura Darling
- SWEENEY TODD
- Fort Salem Theater
6%
Brooke Corsner & Eric Jansen
- SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
6%
Sarah Anson-Ordon
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
6%
Andy Hughes
- HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING
- The Covey Theater Company
6%
Laura Darling
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- SLOC Musical Theater
5%
Laura Kensley
- GYPSY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
5%
Laura Darling
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
4%
David Caso
- DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Harbinger Theatre
4%
Michele Lindor
- SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- CNY Playhouse
4%
Brooke Corsner
- BIG FISH
- Theatre444
4%
Patrick Bogert
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
4%
Vera Perry
- GODSPELL
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
3%
Laura Kensley
- THE GOOD DOCTOR
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
3%
Laura Darling
- JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- Albany Civic Theater
3%
Ethan Zoeckler
- THE GIVER
- Center for the Arts of Homer
3%
Max Stroeher
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Pendragon Theatre
3%
Pablo Jesús Gatto
- DIRECCIÓN
- El Armario
3%
RJ Rapoza
- IN PIECES
- Theatre444
2%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Ben Wolfe
- BIG FISH
- Redhouse Arts Center
7%
Bev Bauman
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- Blackfriars Theatre
7%
David Heguy
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Playhouse Stage Co
5%
Bentley Heydt
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Geva Theatre
5%
Tyler M. Perry
- LETTERS FROM MAX
- Kitchen Theatre Company
5%
Dawn Chiang
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
5%
Jenn DeHollander
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC Centerstage
5%
Hunter Vaughn
- THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
5%
Alejandro Fajardo
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Syracuse Stage
4%
Olivia Mack
- THE WAITING
- Playhouse Stage Company
4%
Eric Behnke
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%
Corey Goulden-Naitove
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Forestburgh Playhouse
3%
Wheeler Moon
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Forestburgh Playhouse
3%
Hunter Vaughn
- PRINCE OF EGYPT
- OFC Creations
3%
Travis McHale
- ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Dan Ozminkowski
- BARNUM
- The Rev Theatre Company
3%
Jena Overbeck
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- Blackfriars Theatre
3%
José Santiago
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Rev Theatre Company
3%
Christopher Brown
- THE NATIONAL PASTIME
- Syracuse Stage
3%
Max Stroeher
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Pendragon Theatre
2%
Jennifer DeHollander
- THE BERLIN DIARIES
- JCC CenterStage
2%
Julie Duro
- MACBETH
- Chenango River Theatre
2%
Rob Denton
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Capital Repertory Theatre
2%
Jo Averill-Snell
- SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL
- Bridge Street Theatre
2%
Paul Hudson
- THE LION
- Pendragon Theatre
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Ben Rowley
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Fort Salem Theater
12%
Amanda Meldrum-Stevenson
- THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
12%
Jared West
- KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
9%
Alex VanTassel
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Endicott Performing Arts Center
8%
Chris VanDerwerker
- GYPSY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
6%
Erica Moser
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
6%
Colin Keating
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Covey Theater Company
6%
Rich Choe
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Cider Mill Stage
5%
Erica Moser
- SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- CNY Playhouse
5%
Nicholas Follett
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Schuylerville Community Theater
5%
Erica Moser
- BIG FISH
- CNY Playhouse
5%
James Alexander
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- SLOC Musical Theater
5%
Jessica FitzSisti
- SWEENEY TODD
- Fort Salem Theater
4%
Matthew Woolever
- SHREK
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
4%
Meredith Beckley
- BIG FISH
- Theatre444
3%
Meredith Beckley
- IN PIECES
- Theatre444
2%
Josh Sottile
- BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Ghostlight Players, Staten Island
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Ben Rowley
- AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
12%
Alexandra Crosby & Ben Moss
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
8%
Andrew Cooke
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
7%
Andrew Cooke
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
7%
Alexander Tom
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Rev Theatre Company
5%
Julie Kovach
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- Blackfriars Theatre
5%
Jeremy Pletter
- WAITRESS
- Hangar Theatre
5%
Benjamin Borenstein
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Redhouse Arts Center
5%
Don Kot
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Geva Theatre
4%
Benjamin Borenstein
- BIG FISH
- Redhouse Arts Center
4%
Emily Mikesell
- ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
4%
Benjamin Rowley
- AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
4%
Brian Axford
- OKLAHOMA!
- Playhouse Stage Company
4%
Canaan J. Harris
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Katherine Gould
- EXTENDED STAY
- Kitchen Theatre/WOW
3%
Ben Moss
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
3%
Mark Ceppetelli
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Ryan O’Connell
- TOP HAT
- The Rev Theatre Company
3%
Erik Wakar
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Forestburgh Playhouse
2%
Carmen Borgia
- SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL
- Bridge Street Theatre
2%
Nicolas Guerrero
- MURDER FOR TWO
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
2%
Dan Mullarney
- BARNUM
- The Rev Theatre Company
2%
Nicolas Guerrero
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
2%Best Musical (Non-Professional) AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
13%THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
6%TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
6%TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Fort Salem Theater
6%KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
5%INTO THE WOODS
- The Covey Theater Company
5%SEUSSICAL
- Pittsford Musicals
4%SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- CNY Playhouse
4%ALL SHOOK UP
- Endicott Performing Arts Center
4%NEXT TO NORMAL
- Cider Mill Stage
4%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Roberts Community Theatre
4%A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
- Bunbury Players
4%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
3%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate New York
3%FALSETTOS
- Schenectady Light Opera Company
3%SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
3%A NEW BRAIN
- SRO Productions III
2%GYPSY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
2%CABARET
- Timothy Murphy Playhouse
2%CHICAGO
- Colonial Little Theater
2%OKLAHOMA!
- Home Made Theatre, Saratoga, NY
2%ANNIE
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
2%ROCK OF AGES
- Webster Theatre Guild
2%BIG FISH
- Theatre444
2%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- SRO Productions
2%Best Musical (Professional) WAITRESS
- Hangar Theatre
11%MURDER FOR TWO
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
7%GYPSY
- OFC Creations
6%AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- Jcc
6%THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
5%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Cohoes Music Hall
4%ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
4%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Redhouse Arts Center
4%ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Geva Theatre
4%THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
4%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Playhouse Stage Co.
3%HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
3%THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- Blackfriars Theatre
3%BIG FISH
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%EXTENDED STAY
- Kitchen Theatre/WOW
3%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Rev Theatre Company
3%NEXT TO NORMAL
- Forestburgh Playhouse
3%THE WAITING
- Playhouse Stage Company
3%SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL
- Bridge Street Theatre
2%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
2%FUN HOME
- Redhouse Arts Center
2%OKLAHOMA!
- Playhouse Stage
2%THE LION
- Pendragon Theatre
2%A BRONX TALE
- Mac-Haydn Theatre
2%Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) MACBETHANY: A PLAY IN THREE MOVEMENTS
- Fort Salem Theater
17%ROMEO & JULIET
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
15%THE MOUSETRAP
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
14%GENERATIONS
- Cider Mill Stage
14%ICU: A PLAY THAT IS ALSO A MUSICAL
- Fort Salem Theater
11%IRENE
- Center for the Arts of Homer
10%TAROT CABARET
- Sunday Stages
10%IN PIECES
- Theatre444
9%Best New Play Or Musical (Professional) AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
10%ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
9%THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
9%THE BERLIN DIARIES
- JCC CenterStage
9%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
7%THE WAITING
- Playhouse Stage Company
7%POLISHING SHAKESPEARE
- Kitchen Theatre Company
5%OPERATION MINCEMEAT
- The Golden Theater
4%EXTENDED STAY
- Kitchen Theatre/WOW
4%OLD MONEY, NEW HABITS
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%THE SLASHERLAND PROJECT
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%THE NATIONAL PASTIME
- Syracuse Stage
3%ANTHOLOGY: VOLUME 1
- Infinite Spark Theater
3%THIS IS GOVERNMENT
- Pendragon Theatre
3%DARKER THE NIGHT/BRIGHTER THE STARS
- Shadowland Stages
2%PLAYHOUSE STAGE COMPANY
- Playhouse Stage Company
2%POR TODA ETERNIDAD
- El Armario
2%SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL
- Bridge Street Theatre
2%ECHO
- Hudson Guild Theatre
2%CASTLING
- Penguin Rep
2%PSALM 91
- Creative Action Unlimited
2%OUR BELOVED IAGO
- Center for the Arts of Homer
2%PANDORA’S SHUT-THE-BOX GAME
- Kitchen Sink Theatre Company
1%L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA
- Producers Club Theater
1%RED LIKE FRUIT
- Bridge Street Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Annette Reitano
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Schuylerville Community Theater
7%
Lauren Bauer
- CHICAGO
- Colonial Little Theater
6%
Arianna Dreher
- KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
5%
Katelyn Machnica
- THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
4%
Zach Kaiser
- DREAMGIRLS
- Schenectady Light Opera Company
4%
Gus Brodhead
- SEUSSICAL
- Pittsford Musicals
4%
Alondra Hughes
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
4%
Courtnie Harrington
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Fort Salem Theater
3%
Katie McCombs
- SEUSSICAL
- Pittsford Musicals
3%
Andrea Gregori
- GYPSY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
3%
Aimee McMasters
- A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
- Bunbury Players
3%
Carmen Viviano-Crafts
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Covey Theater Company
3%
Jenna Lyn Vandervort
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Endicott Performing Arts Center
2%
Brendan Gardner
- A NEW BRAIN
- SRO Productions III
2%
Stephen Shepherd
- SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
2%
Jennifer Crawford
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Cider Mill Stage
2%
Julian-Hugo Perez
- FALSETTOS
- Schenectady Light Opera Company
2%
Damon Fletcher
- BIG FISH
- Theatre444
2%
Tara Fox
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Schuylerville Community Theater
2%
Mike McGrath
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
2%
Andrea Gregori
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- SRO Productions
2%
Issac Simeon
- CABARET
- Timothy Murphy Playhouse
2%
Dylinn Andrew
- SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
2%
Tiffany Thompson
- TAROT CABARET
- Sunday Stages
2%
Cole LaVenture
- SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- CNY Playhouse
2%Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Aidan Echeandia
- AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
10%
Sarah Morgan
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC
10%
Emily Kristen Morris
- WAITRESS
- Hangar Theatre
6%
Jodi Benson
- GYPSY
- OFC Creations
5%
Andrew Burton Kelley
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
5%
Tyler Vaughn
- AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
5%
Chessa Metz
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
3%
Delaney Benson
- GYPSY
- OFC Creations
3%
Joseph Davila
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
3%
Alex Ross
- EXTENDED STAY
- Kitchen Theatre/WOW
3%
Ryan Canavan
- BIG FISH
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%
Adam Huel Potter
- ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Jonathon Sangupta
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- Blackfriars Theatre
2%
Aeja Barrows
- PURLIE VICTORIOUS
- American Theatre Group
2%
Sabina Collazo
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Redhouse Arts Center
2%
Sophie Snider
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
2%
Ariana Papaleo
- THE WAITING
- Playhouse Stage Company
2%
Austin Turner
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Rev Theatre Company
2%
Emmi Bills
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Geva Theatre
1%
Julia Chen Myers
- SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL
- Bridge Street Theatre
1%
Sonja Marquis
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Geva Theatre
1%
Elena Salzberg
- EXTENDED STAY
- Kitchen Theatre/WOW
1%
Jacob Dickey
- THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
1%
Molly Rose McGrath
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Playhouse Stage Company
1%
Jake Allen
- THE LION
- Pendragon Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Brian Tan
- TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL
- Penfield Players
8%
Jonathan Pate
- PLAY ON!
- Schuylerville Community Theater
6%
Alondra Hughes
- THE COTTAGE
- Cider Mill Stage
5%
Andie Sagatis
- KEN LUDWIG’S SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD
- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park
4%
Will Bandla
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Oswego Players
4%
Andrea Gregori
- MAKING GOD LAUGH
- Cider Mill Stage
4%
Adam Coons
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
4%
David Quinones Jr.
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Schenectady Light Opera Company
3%
Hannah DeStefano
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- SLOC Musical Theater
3%
David Dubov-Flinn
- OUR TOWN
- Fort Salem Theater
3%
Casey Silidjian
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Center for the Arts of Homer
3%
Amy Canfield
- TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL
- Penfield Players
3%
Kyleeann Thetga
- MATT AND BEN
- Cider Mill Playhouse
3%
Daniel Mejak
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- Blackfriars Theatre
3%
Claire Gratto
- THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
3%
Jessica Best
- SOUVENIR
- Blackfriars Theatre
3%
Maghen Ryan-Adair
- AT THE WEDDING
- Harbinger Theatre
3%
Maria Coleman
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park
3%
Lela Frechette
- THE GOOD DOCTOR
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
2%
Jackson Bowles
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
2%
Shawn Morgan
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Creative Action Unlimited
2%
Jill Rittinger
- MACBETH
- Company Theatre
2%
Angelique Powell
- THE GARBOLOGISTS
- Curtain Call Theatre
2%
Justin Doro
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
2%
Shelli Koffman
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
2%Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Zach Curtis
- MACBETH
- Chenango River Theatre
6%
Inga Ballard
- “ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE”
- Capital Repertory Theatre
6%
Rachel Kodweis
- THE BERLIN DIARIES
- JCC CenterStage
6%
Chris Woodworth
- POTUS
- Blackfriars Theatre
4%
Jon Froehlich
- THE BERLIN DIARIES
- JCC CenterStage
4%
Garrett Turner
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Syracuse Stage
4%
Jack Holick
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- playhouse Stage company
4%
Sara Mayer-Fried
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- JCC CenterStage
4%
Abby Wheeler
- PANDORA’S SHUT-THE-BOX GAME
- Kitchen Sink Theatre Company
3%
Spinks
- BAD BOOKS
- Kitchen Theatre Company
3%
Aidan J. Lawrence
- DARKER THE NIGHT/BRIGHTER THE STARS
- Shadowland Stages
3%
Brian Dykstra
- POLISHING SHAKESPEARE
- Kitchen Theatre Company
3%
Catherine D. DuBord
- BAD BOOKS
- Kitchen Theatre Company
3%
Ryan Canavan
- DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE
- Chenango River Theatre
3%
Angelique Archer
- POLISHING SHAKESPEARE
- Bridge Street Theatre
3%
Amy Crossman
- MARY JANE
- Bridge Street Theatre
3%
Duane Boutte'
- DRACULA: THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER
- Bannerman island at St Rita's Music Room
2%
Will Sarratt
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
2%
Kelly McCarty
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
2%
David Girard
- SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
2%
Jason M. Shipman
- THE ODD COUPLE
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
2%
Kevin McGuire
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Capital Repertory Theatre
2%
Dan Costello
- BRIAN FRIEL’S DANCING AT LUGHNASA
- Hubbard Hall
2%
William Oliver Watkins
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Capital Repertory Theatre
2%
Liz McCartney
- MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET
- Penguin Rep
2%Best Play (Non-Professional) OUR TOWN
- Fort Salem Theater
11%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Rochester Community Players
9%THE MOUSETRAP
- Blackfriars Theatre
8%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park
7%PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- SLOC Musical Theater
6%THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- CNY Playhouse
5%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Bunbury Players
4%THE GOOD DOCTOR
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
4%THE COTTAGE
- Cider Mill Stage
4%ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Oswego Players
4%TREASURE ISLAND
- Pendragon Theatre
3%ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
3%AT THE WEDDING
- Harbinger Theatre
3%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Center for the Arts of Homer
3%A FEW GOOD MEN
- Creative License
3%THE PILLOWMAN
- Albany Civic Theater
3%MAKING GOD LAUGH
- BLAST/Cider Mill Stage
3%JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- Albany Civic Theater
3%BRIAN FRIEL’S DANCING AT LUGHNASA
- Hubbard Hall
3%PLAY ON!
- Schuylerville Community Theater
2%BEYOND THERAPY
- CNY Playhouse
2%THE GARBOLIGISTS
- Curtain Call Theatre
2%KEN LUDWIG'S SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD
- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park
2%BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY
- Harbinger
2%DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Harbinger Theatre
1%Best Play (Professional) A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Playhouse Stage Company
12%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Geva Theatre
12%ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
9%PRIMARY TRUST
- Syracuse Stage
6%THE BERLIN DIARIES
- JCC CenterStage
6%WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- JCC CenterStage
5%WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA
- Ancram Center for the Arts
4%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
4%THE ODD COUPLE
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%THE LEGNAN TRILOGY
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%A SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%BAD BOOKS
- Kitchen Theatre Company
3%MACBETH
- Chenango River Theatre
3%DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE
- Chenango River Theatre
3%POLISHING SHAKESPEARE
- Kitchen Theatre Company
2%A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD
- Kitchen Theatre Company
2%DRACULA:THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER, BY JIM HELSINGER
- Bannerman Island Outdoor Theatre
2%KING JAMES
- Syracuse Stage
2%THE MOUSETRAP
- Pendragon Theatre
2%THE NATIONAL PASTIME
- Syracuse Stage
2%MARY JANE
- Bridge Street Theatre
2%LETTERS FROM MAX
- Kitchen Theatre Company
2%THIS IS GOVERNMENT
- Pendragon Theatre
1%SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
1%RADIANT VERMIN
- The Depot Theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Charles J.I. Krawczyk
- KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
12%
Allen Wright Shannon
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Blackfriars Theatre
10%
Christopher Lupia
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
9%
Gabby Button
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Cider Mill Stage
8%
Jacob Bell
- PIPPIN
- Schenectady Light Opera Co
7%
Molly Waters
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- SLOC Musical Theater
7%
Zach Curtis
- GYPSY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
7%
Seth Kennedy & John House
- SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
5%
Christopher James Lupia
- SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- CNY Playhouse
5%
David Zwierankin
- JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- Albany Civic Theater
5%
David Zwierankin
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
5%
Chris Yeckel
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Auburn Players
4%
Simon Hadley & Robin Parker
- BIG FISH
- Theatre444
4%
Charles J.I. Krawczyk
- MACBETHANY
- Fort Salem Theater
4%
John Frank & Chris Stepanik
- CLUE
- Rome Community Players
3%
Joshua Jansen & Team
- BEDROOM FARCE
- Seneca Community Players
3%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Jack Haldoupis
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
6%
Andromache Chalfant
- THE NATIONAL PASTIME
- Syracuse Stage
6%
Tammy Buehler
- THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
6%
Jacob Bell
- THE WAITING
- Playhouse Stage Company
5%
Carolyn Mraz
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Geva Theatre
5%
Alexander Woodard
- ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
5%
Milagros Ponce de Leon
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
5%
Tyler M. Perry
- LETTERS FROM MAX
- Kitchen Theatre Company
4%
Ann Beyersdorfer
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Syracuse Stage
4%
Benny Pitt
- OKLAHOMA!
- Playhouse Stage Company
4%
John Haldoupis
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
4%
Tyler Perry
- EXTENDED STAY
- Kitchen Theatre/WOW
4%
Anita Stewart
- MURDER FOR TWO
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Jeffrey D. Kmiec
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Rev Theatre Company
3%
Mia Irwin
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Connor Gallerani
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
3%
Brian Prather & Camilla Tassi
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Danielle Pecchioli
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Pendragon Theatre
2%
Maggie Jackson
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Forestburgh Playhouse
2%
Nora Marlow Smith
- A SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
2%
Maggie Jackson
- THE ODD COUPLE
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
2%
Rozy Isquith
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
2%
Daniel Allen
- THIS IS GOVERNMENT
- Pendragon Theatre
2%
Christina Shrewsbury
- IN THE SHADOW OF HER FATHER
- 59e59 Theaters
2%
Nora Marlow Smith
- ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Andre Valverde
- KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
13%
Anthony Vadala
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Covey Theater Company
12%
Bob Puff
- THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
10%
Lauren Kensley
- GYPSY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
8%
Mike Kane
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Cider Mill Stage
7%
Elizabeth Crew
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
7%
Brian Starnes
- JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- Albany Civic Theater
7%
Zachary Moser
- BIG FISH
- CNY Playhouse
7%
Zachary Moser
- SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- CNY Playhouse
6%
Brian Starnes
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
5%
Stephen Wilson
- DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Harbinger Theatre
5%
Scott Tunkel
- SHREK
- Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck
5%
Scott Tunkel
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck
5%
Nic MacLane
- THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- CNY Playhouse
4%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Bob Puff
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
9%
Andrew Wilhelm
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Geva Theatre
8%
Brian Kovach
- JERSEY BOYS
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
7%
Jessica Paz
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
7%
Anthony Vadala
- FUN HOME
- Redhouse Arts Center
6%
Laura Kensley
- BIG FISH
- Redhouse Arts Center
5%
Lesley Greene
- LETTERS FROM MAX
- Kitchen Theatre Company
4%
Anthony Vadala
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Redhouse Arts Center
4%
Brett Sandusky
- DRACULA:THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER
- Bannerman Island Outdoor Theatre
4%
Daniel Lundberg
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Rev Theatre Company
4%
Kate Wecker
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%
Tony Taylor
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Forestburgh Playhouse
4%
Carmen Borgia
- RED LIKE FRUIT
- Bridge Street Theatre
4%
Kyle Jensen
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%
Jennie Gorn
- THIS IS GOVERNMENT
- Pendragon Theatre
3%
Jeffrey Salerno
- ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Seth Asa
- MURDER FOR TWO
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Kate Wecker
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Jeffery Salerno
- ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Kyle Jensen
- BARNUM
- The Rev Theatre Company
3%
Steve Stevens
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Lisa Monde
- L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA
- Producers Club Theater
2%
John Gromada
- A SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Brynn Tyszka
- THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
9%
Dan Evers
- KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
9%
Bianca Hallett
- RENT
- Baldwinsville Theatre Guild
5%
Cody Logan
- PIPPIN
- SLOC Musical Theater
5%
Aaron Ruiz
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
5%
Zach Curtis
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- SRO Productions
4%
Claire Gratto
- GYPSY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
4%
Josh Wahl
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Cider Mill Stage
4%
Alex Ramos
- THE STORY OF MY LIFE
- Theatre444
4%
Tara Fox
- A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
- Bunbury Players
4%
Jana Kucera
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Endicott Performing Arts Center
4%
Kenneth J. Kidd
- OKLAHOMA!
- Home Made Theatre, Saratoga, NY.
3%
Julian Hugo-Perez
- CABARET
- Timothy Murphy Playhouse
3%
Cole Laventure
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
3%
James Mirras
- SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
3%
Victoria Matthies
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Ghostlight Players, Staten Island
3%
Tyree Kaufman
- SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
2%
Sam Herbert
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
2%
Tyler Ianuzi
- BIG FISH
- CNY Playhouse
2%
Helen Annely
- WORKING
- Ghent Players
2%
Jai Sada
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Ghostlight Players, Staten Island
2%
Kelsey Christiana
- ANNIE
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
2%
Haley Swetz
- ANNIE
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
2%
Tess Klenchik
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Cider Mill Stage
2%
Maria Coppola
- ANNIE
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Hailey Dupuis
- AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
11%
Ainsley Martell
- AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
6%
Rachel Kodweis
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- Blackfriars Theatre
5%
Tripp Hanson
- GYPSY
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
4%
Bianca Hallett
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Redhouse Arts Center
4%
Ally Lilah Wolfe
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Lyndsey Lord
- HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
3%
George Barberi
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
3%
Alex Orthwein
- L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA
- Producers Club Theater
3%
Kylie Tripp
- AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
3%
Weller Dorff
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Harper Silvestri
- HEATHERS
- Playhouse Stage Company
2%
Andrew Fleming
- BARNUM
- The Rev Theatre Company
2%
Lucas Casey Brown
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
2%
Storm Lever
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
2%
Sam Simahk
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
2%
Mitchell Canfield
- GYPSY
- OFC Creations
2%
Emily Mikesell
- ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
2%
AshleySimone Kirchner, Miss Shields
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Playhouse Stage Company
2%
Molly Rose McGrath
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Playhouse Stage Company
2%
Jennie Gilardoni
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
2%
M’Lanie Hunter
- SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL
- Bridge Street Theatre
2%
James Ragen
- BIG FISH
- Redhouse Arts Center
2%
Chrissy Albanese
- BARNUM
- The Rev Theatre Company
2%
Eli Vanderkolk
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Tom Ferguson
- OUR TOWN
- Fort Salem Theater
12%
Brian Tan
- TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL
- Penfield Players
11%
Basil Allen
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park
7%
Ben Amey
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Schenectady Light Opera Company
6%
Kiefer Schenk
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Blackfriars Theatre
6%
Wren DiCocco
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- SLOC Musical Theater
5%
Fred Pienkoski
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Rochester Community Players
5%
Ged Owen
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Rochester Community Players
5%
Brian O'Connor II
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Oswego Players
4%
Cecelia Gray
- JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- Albany Civic Theater
3%
Brian O'Connor II
- BEYOND THERAPY
- CNY Playhouse
3%
Stephen Shepherd
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Oswego Players
3%
Maria Coleman
- KEN LUDWIG’S SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD
- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park
3%
Emily Crist
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
3%
Trish Annese
- MERCURY
- Crow City Theatre
3%
Bobby Orlando
- THE RISE AND FALL OF FALSTAFF
- Ghostlight Players, Staten Island
3%
J Scala
- DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Harbinger Theatre
3%
Sydney Davis
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
3%
Tony Pallone
- DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Harbinger Theatre
2%
Scott Bandla
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Oswego Players
2%
Tobias Martin
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
2%
Sadrina Renee
- BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY
- Harbinger Theatre
2%
Kathleen Carey
- DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Harbinger Theatre
2%
Patrick Quinn
- HAMLET
- Home Made Theater
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Ashalee Caggy
- OLD MONEY, NEW HABITS
- Redhouse Arts Center
7%
Carolyn Chave
- FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS
- Chenango River Theatre
6%
Avery Whitted
- A SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
6%
Yvonne Perry
- POLISHING SHAKESPEARE
- Bridge Street Theatre
6%
Leila Quinn
- THE ODD COUPLE
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
6%
Oliver Wadsworth
- A SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
5%
Binaifer Dabu
- LES TROIS DUMAS
- Redhouse Arts Center
4%
Erick González
- THE NATIONAL PASTIME
- Syracuse Stage
4%
Christopher Leifheit
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Pendragon Theatre
4%
Will Sarratt
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
4%
Brenny Campbell
- A SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
4%
Roxanne Fay
- MARY JANE
- Bridge Street Theatre
4%
Carolyn Chave
- THE SLASHERLAND PROJECT
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%
Montae Russell
- ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Jessica Wagner
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
3%
Carolyn Chave
- LES TROIS DUMAS
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%
David Girard
- A SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Patrick Quinn
- THE CHERRY ORCHARD
- Northeast Theatre Ensemble
3%
Joe Cassidy
- THE NATIONAL PASTIME
- Syracuse Stage
3%
Sam Balzac
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
3%
Tyler Ianuzi
- OLD MONEY, NEW HABITS
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%
Donovan Stanfield
- LES TROIS DUMAS
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%
SJ Hannah
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
2%
Joy Donze
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
2%
Jordan Hornstein
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Pendragon Theatre
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional) SPONGEBOB YOUTH EDITION
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
30%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Baldwinsville Theatre Guild
28%TREASURE ISLAND
- Camp Pendragon
23%ALL SHOOK UP
- Endicott Performing Arts Center
19%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional) GUYS & DOLLS
- Brodway Upstate
18%DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Brodway Upstate
12%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Cohoes Music Hall
11%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Playhouse Stage Company
11%NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED
- Hangar Theatre
10%SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE
- Playhouse Stage
9%HOUSE FOR MOUSE
- Syracuse Stage
7%THE REV ON TOUR
- The Rev Theatre Company
6%LEVI'S RELIC
- Redhouse Arts Center
6%TREASURE ISLAND
- Pendragon Theatre
6%FRIEND OF A FRIEND
- Capital Repertory Theatre
5%Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Fort Salem Theater
9%
Pittsford Musicals
8%
Schuylerville Community Theater
5%
CNY Playhouse
5%
Webster Theatre Guild
5%
Schenectady Light Opera Company
4%
Roberts Community Theatre
4%
Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
4%
Theatre444
4%
Out of Pocket
3%
Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park
3%
The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
3%
Cider Mill Playhouse
3%
The Black Theater of Upstate NY
3%
Endicott Performing Arts Center
3%
Timothy Murphy Playhouse
3%
SRO Productions
3%
Baldwinsville Theatre Guild
3%
Crow City Theatre
3%
Seneca Community Players
2%
BLAST/Cider Mill Stage
2%
Albany Civic Theater
2%
The Auguste Roost
2%
Curtain Call Theatre
2%
Auburn Players
2%Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Broadway Upstate
10%
Redhouse Arts Center
7%
OFC Creations
6%
Blackfriars Theatre
6%
JCC CenterStage
5%
Hangar Theatre
5%
Syracuse Stage
4%
Fort Salem Theater
4%
Playhouse Stage Company
4%
Proctors
4%
Kitchen Theatre Company
3%
Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Lake George Dinner Theater
3%
Capital Repertory Theatre
2%
Mac-Haydn Theater
2%
Pendragon Theatre
2%
The Rev Theatre Company
2%
Tri-Cities Opera
2%
Chenango River Theatre
2%
Bridge Street Theatre
2%
Infinite Spark Theater Company
2%
The Company Theatre
2%
West Herr Auditorium Theatre
2%
Forestburgh Playhouse
2%
Adirondack Theater Festival
2%
