Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Leads Favorite Theatre!

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Central New York Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Dan Galliher - SLOC SINGS THE 90S - SLOC Musical Theater 35%

THE DRAMA QUEEN'S BIRTHDAY BASH

34%

Courtnie Harrington -- Fort Salem Theater

ACE! A ONE MAN VENTURA MUSICAL

31%

Gary Dinkerson -- Big Ego Theatre

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

14%

Draper PTP dancers -- JCC CenterStage

ACTOR DRAG

10%

Daniel Diaza -- El Armario

ONE SMALL LIE

8%

Martin Dockery -- JCC CenterStage

THE BROBOT ADVENTURE

8%

Darian Dauchan -- Kitchen Theatre Company

THANK YOU, TEN!

7%

Let's Broadway -- Green Room 42

THE LION

7%

Jake Allen -- Pendragon Theatre

TRUTH & BEAUTY

6%

Katherine Marino -- MuCCC

DIVE

6%

EM The Master -- The Green Room 42

BENT COMPASS

6%

Neil Brookshire -- Bridge Street Theatre

O TIME

5%

David Zellnik -- Bridge Street Theatre

KNIGHT, KNIGHT

5%

Madeleine Rowe -- RocHaha Clown Festival at MuCCC

ACTOR DRAG

4%

Julio Vaquero Ramos -- El Armario

ACTOR DRAG

4%

Kevin Rios -- El Armario

WINNING: WINNING

4%

Gordon Neill -- RocHaha Clown Festival at MuCCC

ACTOR DRAG

4%

Josafat Consepción -- El Armario

SON OF ZEUS

4%

James Georgiades -- Penguin Rep

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

11%

Christina McDonald -- Center for the Arts of Homer

KINKY BOOTS

11%

Rebecca Paige -- Fort Salem Theater

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

10%

Jaime Leverett -- JCC Centerstage

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

8%

Elyssia Primus -- Rochester Community Players

ALL SHOOK UP

8%

Emily Foti -- Endicott Performing Arts Center

CHICAGO

7%

Cody Logan -- Colonial Little Theater

IN PIECES

6%

Alex Ramos -- Theatre444

BIG FISH

6%

Lauren Puente -- CNY Playhouse

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

6%

Shaya Reyes -- Albany Civic Theater

TITANIC

6%

Lauren Puente -- CNY Playhouse

GYPSY

5%

Jordan Stroly -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

ANNIE

4%

Haley Swetz -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

SHREK

4%

Tori Hill -- Seneca Community Players

ANNIE

4%

Maria Coppola -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

SHREK

3%

Jordan Stroly -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

AMERICAN IDIOT

11%

Rachel Seebode -- Brodway Upstate

WAITRESS

9%

Aimee Rials -- Hangar Theatre

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

8%

Jaime Leverett -- JCC Centerstage

ANYTHING GOES

6%

Caeli Carroll -- OFC Creations Theatre Center

OKLAHOMA!

6%

Ashley Simone Kircher -- Playhouse Stage Company

THE HELLO GIRLS

5%

Christine O’Grady -- Syracuse Stage

BIG FISH

4%

Felipe Panamà -- Redhouse Arts Center

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

AshleySimone Kirchner -- Playhouse Stage

THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES

4%

Lani Toyama Hoskins -- Blackfriars Theatre

A CHRISTMAS STORY

3%

Ashley-Simone Kircher -- Cohoes Music Hall

THE WAITING

3%

Ryland Jay Mar -- Playhouse Stage Company

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Barbara Hartwig -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Bryan Knowlton -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

HEAD OVER HEELS

3%

Chaz Wolcott -- Forestburgh Playhouse

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Tatiana Birenbaum -- 14th street Y

ECHO

3%

Tatiana Birenbaum -- Hudson Guild Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Elizabeth McGuire -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

LEHMAN TRILOGY

3%

Freddy Ramirez -- Capital Repertory Theatre

ONCE

3%

Freddy Ramirez -- Capital Repertory Theatre

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

3%

Jenny La Roche -- OFC Creations Theatre Center

HELLO, DOLLY!

3%

Donald J. Laney -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

TOP HAT

2%

Patrick O'Neill -- The Rev Theatre Company

BARNUM

2%

Ryan VanDenBoom -- The Rev Theatre Company

L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA

2%

Dyllan Vallier -- Producers Club Theater

ONCE

1%

Freddy Ramirez -- CapRep

THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES

10%

Casey McNamara -- Blackfriars Theatre

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

9%

Andrea Calarco -- CNY Playhouse

ALL SHOOK UP

8%

Jana Kucera -- Endicott Performing Arts Center

KINKY BOOTS

7%

Rebecca Paige -- Fort Salem Theater

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

7%

Lawrence Nichols -- Schuylerville Community Theater

GYPSY

7%

Julia Adams -- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

6%

Rory Alexa -- SLOC Musical Theater

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

5%

Siobhan Shea -- Albany Civic Theater

SHREK

5%

Krista Serrett -- Seneca Community Players

GYPSY

5%

Emily Woolever -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

THE MOUSETRAP

5%

Katherine McCarthy -- Blackfriars Theatre

TITANIC

5%

Lynn Barbato King -- CNY Playhouse

BIG FISH

4%

Rachel Pugh -- Theatre444

TREASURE ISLAND

4%

Julia Squier -- Camp Pendragon

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

3%

Lynn Barbato King -- CNY Playhouse

VESTUARIO Y MAQUILLAJE

3%

Jandel Camilo -- El Armario

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

3%

Marie Cuyler Sterphone -- Oswego Players

THE MOUSETRAP

3%

Kim Mauch -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

VESTUARIO Y MAQUILLAJE

2%

Pablo Jesús Gatto -- El Armario

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

12%

Diane Spacher -- JCC CenterStage

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

10%

Amanda Roberge -- Geva Theatre

THE HELLO GIRLS

7%

Jen Caprio -- Syracuse Stage

THE LITTLE MERMAID

7%

Danica Martino -- Playhouse Stage Company

FUN HOME

7%

Amanda Moore -- Redhouse Arts Center

THE LITTLE MERMAID

7%

Clara Jean Kelly -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

7%

Tiffany Howard -- The Rev Theatre Company

TWELFTH NIGHT

5%

Julia Squier -- Pendragon Theatre

LES TROIS DUMAS

5%

Elissa Martin -- Redhouse Arts Center

THE BERLIN DIARIES

5%

Cathy McHargue Johnson -- JCC CenterStage

ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE

4%

Karen Perry -- Capital Repertory Theatre

BARNUM

4%

Tiffany Howard -- The Rev Theatre Company

THE ODD COUPLE

4%

Emily Liberatore -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

4%

Jennifer Dasher -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

MURDER FOR TWO

3%

Mark Reynolds -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

TOP HAT

3%

Tiffany Howard -- The Rev Theatre Company

A SHERLOCK CAROL

3%

Howard Kaplan -- Capital Repertory Theatre

L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA

2%

Michael Gutierrez -- Producers Club Theater

THIS IS GOVERNMENT

2%

Krista Grevas -- Pendragon Theatre

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

29%

- JCC CenterStage

A CHRISTMAS STORY

15%

- Playhouse Stage Company

OKLAHOMA!

14%

- Playhouse Stage Co

ONCE

14%

- CapRep

DRACULA

13%

- PUSH Physical Theatre

BRIDGE STREET DANCE: RECLAIMING

9%

- Bridge Street Theatre

WANDER & WONDER

6%

- BIODANCE

TICK TICK… BOOM!

8%

Brittany Martel -- Fort Salem Theater

THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES

7%

Danny Hoskins -- Blackfriars Theatre

RENT

6%

Adam Shatraw -- Baldwinsville Theatre Guild

GROUNDHOG DAY

5%

Brian Flynn -- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

RENT

5%

Trent Sano -- Glens Falls Community Theater

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

5%

Caleb Sheedy -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

ALL SHOOK UP

5%

Connor Gates -- Endicott Performing Arts Center

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

5%

Erica Moser -- CNY Playhouse

NEXT TO NORMAL

5%

Rob Egan -- Cider Mill Stage

FALSETTOS

4%

Melissa Mason Lacijan -- Schenectady Light Opera Company

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

4%

Jonathan Nichols Pate -- Schuylerville Community Theater

TITANIC

4%

Christopher James Lupia -- CNY Playhouse

A NEW BRAIN

4%

Douglas Harrington -- SRO Productions III

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

3%

Nigel Maister -- Sloan Performing Arts Center at the University of Rochester

GYPSY

3%

Zach Curtis -- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

3%

Jonathan Pate -- Bunbury Players

KINKY BOOTS

3%

Rebecca Paige -- Fort Salem Theater

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Garrett August Heater -- The Covey Theater Company

TREASURE ISLAND

3%

Hannah Kathryn Wall -- Camp Pendragon

SHREK

3%

Emily Woolever -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

CHICAGO

3%

Justin Newkirk -- Colonial Little Theater

BIG FISH

2%

Pam Rapoza -- Theatre444

RENT

2%

Justin Jones -- Rome Community Theater

GYPSY

2%

Nicole Tarcza -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

2%

Gary Bradley -- Ghostlight Players, Staten Island

AMERICAN IDIOT

13%

Nicole McDonald -- Brodway Upstate

GYPSY

6%

Eric Vaughn Johnson -- OFC Creations Theatre Center

WAITRESS

6%

Shirley Serotsky -- Hangar Theatre

THE HELLO GIRLS

6%

Cara Reichel -- Syracuse Stage

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

5%

Rachel Solomon -- Blackfriars Theatre

THE WAITING

5%

Abigail Grubb -- Playhouse Stage Company

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

4%

Ralph Meranto -- JCC CenterStage

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

4%

Thalia Schramm -- Geva Theatre

FUN HOME

4%

Temar Underwood -- Redhouse Arts Center

ONCE

4%

Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill -- Capital Repertory Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

Barbara Hartwig -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

EXTENDED STAY

4%

Emily Jackson -- Kitchen Theatre/WOW

THE WEDDING SINGER

4%

Bryan Knowlton -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

3%

Chuck Kraus -- Playhouse Stage

SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL

3%

Timothy Dakin-Dunn -- Bridge Street Theatre

BIG FISH

3%

Matthew Winning -- Redhouse Arts Center

HELLO, DOLLY!

3%

Bill Kincaid -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Donald Rice -- The Rev Theatre Company

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Matthew Winning -- Redhouse Arts Center

HEAD OVER HEELS

2%

Chaz Wolcott -- Forestburgh Playhouse

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Michael LoPorto -- Playhouse Stage Company

BARNUM

2%

Brett Smock -- The Rev Theatre Company

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

Roque Barlenga -- Forestburgh Playhouse

MURDER FOR TWO

2%

Melanie Keller -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

A BRONX TALE

2%

Steve Edlund -- Mac-Haydn Theater

OUR TOWN

8%

Sarah Murphy -- Fort Salem Theater

AT THE WEDDING

6%

Chris Foster -- Harbinger Theatre

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

6%

Molly Waters -- SLOC Musical Theater

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

5%

Kyleeann Thetga -- Cider Mill Playhouse

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

5%

Lizz Kd -- Rochester Community Players

KEN LUDWIG'S SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD

4%

Dan Stevens -- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park

WOMEN

4%

Ashley McKinstry -- CM Performing Arts Center

SOUVENIR

4%

Nathaniel Niemi -- Blackfriars Theatre

THE MOUSETRAP

4%

Vera Perry -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN

4%

Evan Jones -- Albany Civic Theater

DEEP BLUE SOUND

4%

Chris Foster -- Harbinger Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

4%

Jennifer Derbyshire -- Auburn Players

THE PILLOWMAN

4%

Ellen Cribbs -- Albany Civic Theater

TREASURE ISLAND

4%

Hannah-Kathryn Wall -- Pendragon Theatre

DESCRIBE THE NIGHT

3%

Rachel Solomon -- Out of Pocket

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

3%

Lynn Barbato King -- CNY Playhouse

MAKING GOD LAUGH

3%

Ryan Canavan -- BLAST/Cider Mill Stage

MACBETH

3%

Garrett August Heater -- The Covey Theater Company

THE GOOD DOCTOR

3%

Jack Carr -- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

TWELFTH NIGHT

3%

Nora O'Dea -- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park

THE COTTAGE

3%

Kate Murray -- Cider Mill Stage

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

3%

Kevin Colvin -- Oswego Players

BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY

2%

Patrick White -- Harbinger Theatre

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

2%

Ryan Gangemi -- Albany Civic Theater

MUCH A DO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

Louise Felker -- Center for the Arts of Homer

OLD MONEY, NEW HABITS

9%

Alexis Martin -- Redhouse Arts Center

DRACULA: THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER

7%

Christian Conn -- Bannerman Island Outdoor Theatre

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

6%

Skip Greer -- JCC CenterStage

THE BERLIN DIARIES

6%

Lindsay Baker -- JCC CenterStage

BAD BOOKS

5%

Emily Jackson -- Kitchen Theatre Company

DOT

5%

Eno Okung -- Blackfriars Theatre

MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON, APT. 2B

5%

Jen Pearcy-Edwards -- Hangar Theatre

MACBETH

5%

Tarah Flanagan -- Chenango River Theatre

THE ODD COUPLE

4%

Tanner Efinger -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

3%

Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill -- Capital Repertory Theatre

A SHERLOCK CAROL

3%

Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill -- Capital Repertory Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

3%

Katie Willmorth -- Pendragon Theatre

A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD

3%

Emily Jackson -- Kitchen Theatre Company

MARY JANE

3%

Zoya Kachadurian -- Bridge Street Theatre

CASTLING

3%

Daniel Boisrond -- Penguin Rep

LETTERS FROM MAX

3%

Emily Jackson -- Kitchen Theatre Company

DIRECCIÓN

3%

Pablo Jesús Gatto -- El Armario

KING JAMES

3%

Jamil Jude -- Syracuse Stage

THE MOUSETRAP

2%

Sarah Norris -- Pendragon Theatre

THIS IS GOVERNMENT

2%

Sarah Norris -- Pendragon Theatre

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

2%

Michael Santora -- The Depot Theatre

ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE

2%

Reginald Douglas -- Capital Repertory Theatre

THE NATIONAL PASTIME

2%

Johanna McKeon -- Syracuse Stage

WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA

2%

Christopher Windom -- Ancram Center for the Arts

POLISHING SHAKESPEARE

2%

Margarett Perry -- Kitchen Theatre Company

KINKY BOOTS

9%

- Fort Salem Theater

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

7%

- Roberts Community Theatre

SHREK

5%

- Seneca Community Players

SEUSSICAL

4%

- Pittsford Musicals

RENT

3%

- Glens Falls Community Theater

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

3%

- SLOC Musical Theater

RENT

3%

- Baldwinsville Theatre Guild

THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES

3%

- Blackfriars Theatre

TITANIC

3%

- CNY Playhouse

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN

3%

- Albany Civic Theater

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

3%

- Schuylerville Community Theater

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

- Endicott Performing Arts Center

SHREK

2%

- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

2%

- Rochester Community Players

TREASURE ISLAND

2%

- Pendragon Theatre

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

2%

- CNY Playhouse

GROUNDHOG DAY

2%

- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

CABARET

2%

- Timothy Murphy Playhouse

MERCURY

2%

- Crow City Theatre

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

2%

- Albany Civic Theater

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

2%

- Bunbury Players

TAROT CABARET

2%

- Sunday Stages

ROCK OF AGES

2%

- Webster Theatre Guild

A NEW BRAIN

2%

- Firehouse Stage- SRO Production

INTO THE WOODS

2%

- The Covey Theater Company

AMERICAN IDIOT

10%

- Brodway Upstate

THE LITTLE MERMAID

6%

- Cortland Repertory Theatre

ONCE

5%

- Capital Repertory Theatre

WAITRESS

5%

- Hangar Theatre

AM AMERICAN IN PARIS

5%

- JCC CenterStage

THE WEDDING SINGER

5%

- Cortland Repertory Theatre

THE BERLIN DIARIES

5%

- JCC CenterStage

THE HELLO GIRLS

4%

- Syracuse Stage

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

3%

- Blackfriars Theatre

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

3%

- OFC Creations Theatre Center

ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE

3%

- Capital Repertory Theatre

BIG FISH

3%

- Redhouse Arts Center

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

- Redhouse Arts Center

ANYTHING GOES

3%

- OFC Creations Theatre Center

OPERATION MINCEMEAT

2%

- The Golden Theater

SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL

2%

- Bridge Street Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

2%

- Playhouse Stage Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

- The Rev Theatre Company

HEAD OVER HEELS

2%

- Forestburgh Playhouse

THE WAITING

2%

- Playhouse Stage Company

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

- Playhouse Stage Co.

A BRONX TALE

1%

- Mac-Haydn Theater

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

1%

- The Depot Theatre

THE MOUSETRAP

1%

- Pendragon Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

1%

- Playhouse Stage Company

KINKY BOOTS

10%

Courtnie Harrington -- Fort Salem Theater

NEXT TO NORMAL

7%

Gabby Button -- Cider Mill Stage

MACBETH

7%

Andy Hughes & Declan Rapp -- The Covey Theater Company

THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES

6%

Nic Minetor -- Blackfriars Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

6%

Laura Darling -- Fort Salem Theater

SHREK

6%

Brooke Corsner & Eric Jansen -- Seneca Community Players

TITANIC

6%

Sarah Anson-Ordon -- CNY Playhouse

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING

6%

Andy Hughes -- The Covey Theater Company

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

5%

Laura Darling -- SLOC Musical Theater

GYPSY

5%

Laura Kensley -- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

4%

Laura Darling -- Albany Civic Theater

DEEP BLUE SOUND

4%

David Caso -- Harbinger Theatre

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

4%

Michele Lindor -- CNY Playhouse

BIG FISH

4%

Brooke Corsner -- Theatre444

THE MOUSETRAP

4%

Patrick Bogert -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

GODSPELL

3%

Vera Perry -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

THE GOOD DOCTOR

3%

Laura Kensley -- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN

3%

Laura Darling -- Albany Civic Theater

THE GIVER

3%

Ethan Zoeckler -- Center for the Arts of Homer

THE MOUSETRAP

3%

Max Stroeher -- Pendragon Theatre

DIRECCIÓN

3%

Pablo Jesús Gatto -- El Armario

IN PIECES

2%

RJ Rapoza -- Theatre444

BIG FISH

7%

Ben Wolfe -- Redhouse Arts Center

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

7%

Bev Bauman -- Blackfriars Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

5%

David Heguy -- Playhouse Stage Co

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

5%

Bentley Heydt -- Geva Theatre

LETTERS FROM MAX

5%

Tyler M. Perry -- Kitchen Theatre Company

THE HELLO GIRLS

5%

Dawn Chiang -- Syracuse Stage

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

5%

Jenn DeHollander -- JCC Centerstage

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

5%

Hunter Vaughn -- OFC Creations Theatre Center

PRIMARY TRUST

4%

Alejandro Fajardo -- Syracuse Stage

THE WAITING

4%

Olivia Mack -- Playhouse Stage Company

THE WEDDING SINGER

4%

Eric Behnke -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

HEAD OVER HEELS

3%

Corey Goulden-Naitove -- Forestburgh Playhouse

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

Wheeler Moon -- Forestburgh Playhouse

PRINCE OF EGYPT

3%

Hunter Vaughn -- OFC Creations

ONCE

3%

Travis McHale -- Capital Repertory Theatre

BARNUM

3%

Dan Ozminkowski -- The Rev Theatre Company

EVERY BRILLIANT THING

3%

Jena Overbeck -- Blackfriars Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

José Santiago -- The Rev Theatre Company

THE NATIONAL PASTIME

3%

Christopher Brown -- Syracuse Stage

THE MOUSETRAP

2%

Max Stroeher -- Pendragon Theatre

THE BERLIN DIARIES

2%

Jennifer DeHollander -- JCC CenterStage

MACBETH

2%

Julie Duro -- Chenango River Theatre

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

2%

Rob Denton -- Capital Repertory Theatre

SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL

2%

Jo Averill-Snell -- Bridge Street Theatre

THE LION

2%

Paul Hudson -- Pendragon Theatre

TICK TICK… BOOM!

12%

Ben Rowley -- Fort Salem Theater

THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES

12%

Amanda Meldrum-Stevenson -- Blackfriars Theatre

KINKY BOOTS

9%

Jared West -- Fort Salem Theater

ALL SHOOK UP

8%

Alex VanTassel -- Endicott Performing Arts Center

GYPSY

6%

Chris VanDerwerker -- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

TITANIC

6%

Erica Moser -- CNY Playhouse

INTO THE WOODS

6%

Colin Keating -- The Covey Theater Company

NEXT TO NORMAL

5%

Rich Choe -- Cider Mill Stage

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

5%

Erica Moser -- CNY Playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

5%

Nicholas Follett -- Schuylerville Community Theater

BIG FISH

5%

Erica Moser -- CNY Playhouse

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

5%

James Alexander -- SLOC Musical Theater

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Jessica FitzSisti -- Fort Salem Theater

SHREK

4%

Matthew Woolever -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

BIG FISH

3%

Meredith Beckley -- Theatre444

IN PIECES

2%

Meredith Beckley -- Theatre444

BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

2%

Josh Sottile -- Ghostlight Players, Staten Island

AMERICAN IDIOT

12%

Ben Rowley -- Brodway Upstate

THE HELLO GIRLS

8%

Alexandra Crosby & Ben Moss -- Syracuse Stage

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

7%

Andrew Cooke -- JCC CenterStage

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

7%

Andrew Cooke -- JCC CenterStage

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

5%

Alexander Tom -- The Rev Theatre Company

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

5%

Julie Kovach -- Blackfriars Theatre

WAITRESS

5%

Jeremy Pletter -- Hangar Theatre

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

5%

Benjamin Borenstein -- Redhouse Arts Center

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

4%

Don Kot -- Geva Theatre

BIG FISH

4%

Benjamin Borenstein -- Redhouse Arts Center

ONCE

4%

Emily Mikesell -- Capital Repertory Theatre

AMERICAN IDIOT

4%

Benjamin Rowley -- Brodway Upstate

OKLAHOMA!

4%

Brian Axford -- Playhouse Stage Company

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Canaan J. Harris -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

EXTENDED STAY

3%

Katherine Gould -- Kitchen Theatre/WOW

THE HELLO GIRLS

3%

Ben Moss -- Syracuse Stage

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Mark Ceppetelli -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

TOP HAT

3%

Ryan O’Connell -- The Rev Theatre Company

HEAD OVER HEELS

2%

Erik Wakar -- Forestburgh Playhouse

SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL

2%

Carmen Borgia -- Bridge Street Theatre

MURDER FOR TWO

2%

Nicolas Guerrero -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

BARNUM

2%

Dan Mullarney -- The Rev Theatre Company

HELLO, DOLLY!

2%

Nicolas Guerrero -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

AMERICAN IDIOT

13%

- Brodway Upstate

THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES

6%

- Blackfriars Theatre

TITANIC

6%

- CNY Playhouse

TICK TICK… BOOM!

6%

- Fort Salem Theater

KINKY BOOTS

5%

- Fort Salem Theater

INTO THE WOODS

5%

- The Covey Theater Company

SEUSSICAL

4%

- Pittsford Musicals

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

4%

- CNY Playhouse

ALL SHOOK UP

4%

- Endicott Performing Arts Center

NEXT TO NORMAL

4%

- Cider Mill Stage

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

4%

- Roberts Community Theatre

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

4%

- Bunbury Players

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

3%

- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

3%

- Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate New York

FALSETTOS

3%

- Schenectady Light Opera Company

SHREK

3%

- Seneca Community Players

A NEW BRAIN

2%

- SRO Productions III

GYPSY

2%

- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

CABARET

2%

- Timothy Murphy Playhouse

CHICAGO

2%

- Colonial Little Theater

OKLAHOMA!

2%

- Home Made Theatre, Saratoga, NY

ANNIE

2%

- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

ROCK OF AGES

2%

- Webster Theatre Guild

BIG FISH

2%

- Theatre444

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

2%

- SRO Productions

WAITRESS

11%

- Hangar Theatre

MURDER FOR TWO

7%

- Cortland Repertory Theatre

GYPSY

6%

- OFC Creations

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

6%

- Jcc

THE HELLO GIRLS

5%

- Syracuse Stage

A CHRISTMAS STORY

4%

- Cohoes Music Hall

ONCE

4%

- Capital Repertory Theatre

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

4%

- Redhouse Arts Center

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

4%

- Geva Theatre

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

4%

- OFC Creations Theatre Center

THE WEDDING SINGER

4%

- Cortland Repertory Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

- Playhouse Stage Co.

HOWARD BARNES

3%

- Blackfriars Theatre

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

3%

- Blackfriars Theatre

BIG FISH

3%

- Redhouse Arts Center

EXTENDED STAY

3%

- Kitchen Theatre/WOW

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

- The Rev Theatre Company

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

- Forestburgh Playhouse

THE WAITING

3%

- Playhouse Stage Company

SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL

2%

- Bridge Street Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

- Cortland Repertory Theatre

FUN HOME

2%

- Redhouse Arts Center

OKLAHOMA!

2%

- Playhouse Stage

THE LION

2%

- Pendragon Theatre

A BRONX TALE

2%

- Mac-Haydn Theatre

MACBETHANY: A PLAY IN THREE MOVEMENTS

17%

- Fort Salem Theater

ROMEO & JULIET

15%

- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

THE MOUSETRAP

14%

- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

GENERATIONS

14%

- Cider Mill Stage

ICU: A PLAY THAT IS ALSO A MUSICAL

11%

- Fort Salem Theater

IRENE

10%

- Center for the Arts of Homer

TAROT CABARET

10%

- Sunday Stages

IN PIECES

9%

- Theatre444

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

10%

- JCC CenterStage

ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE

9%

- Capital Repertory Theatre

THE HELLO GIRLS

9%

- Syracuse Stage

THE BERLIN DIARIES

9%

- JCC CenterStage

TWELFTH NIGHT

7%

- Pendragon Theatre

THE WAITING

7%

- Playhouse Stage Company

POLISHING SHAKESPEARE

5%

- Kitchen Theatre Company

OPERATION MINCEMEAT

4%

- The Golden Theater

EXTENDED STAY

4%

- Kitchen Theatre/WOW

OLD MONEY, NEW HABITS

3%

- Redhouse Arts Center

THE SLASHERLAND PROJECT

3%

- Redhouse Arts Center

THE NATIONAL PASTIME

3%

- Syracuse Stage

ANTHOLOGY: VOLUME 1

3%

- Infinite Spark Theater

THIS IS GOVERNMENT

3%

- Pendragon Theatre

DARKER THE NIGHT/BRIGHTER THE STARS

2%

- Shadowland Stages

PLAYHOUSE STAGE COMPANY

2%

- Playhouse Stage Company

POR TODA ETERNIDAD

2%

- El Armario

SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL

2%

- Bridge Street Theatre

ECHO

2%

- Hudson Guild Theatre

CASTLING

2%

- Penguin Rep

PSALM 91

2%

- Creative Action Unlimited

OUR BELOVED IAGO

2%

- Center for the Arts of Homer

PANDORA’S SHUT-THE-BOX GAME

1%

- Kitchen Sink Theatre Company

L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA

1%

- Producers Club Theater

RED LIKE FRUIT

1%

- Bridge Street Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

7%

Annette Reitano -- Schuylerville Community Theater

CHICAGO

6%

Lauren Bauer -- Colonial Little Theater

KINKY BOOTS

5%

Arianna Dreher -- Fort Salem Theater

THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES

4%

Katelyn Machnica -- Blackfriars Theatre

DREAMGIRLS

4%

Zach Kaiser -- Schenectady Light Opera Company

SEUSSICAL

4%

Gus Brodhead -- Pittsford Musicals

GROUNDHOG DAY

4%

Alondra Hughes -- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

TICK TICK… BOOM!

3%

Courtnie Harrington -- Fort Salem Theater

SEUSSICAL

3%

Katie McCombs -- Pittsford Musicals

GYPSY

3%

Andrea Gregori -- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

3%

Aimee McMasters -- Bunbury Players

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Carmen Viviano-Crafts -- The Covey Theater Company

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Jenna Lyn Vandervort -- Endicott Performing Arts Center

A NEW BRAIN

2%

Brendan Gardner -- SRO Productions III

SHREK

2%

Stephen Shepherd -- Seneca Community Players

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

Jennifer Crawford -- Cider Mill Stage

FALSETTOS

2%

Julian-Hugo Perez -- Schenectady Light Opera Company

BIG FISH

2%

Damon Fletcher -- Theatre444

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Tara Fox -- Schuylerville Community Theater

TITANIC

2%

Mike McGrath -- CNY Playhouse

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

2%

Andrea Gregori -- SRO Productions

CABARET

2%

Issac Simeon -- Timothy Murphy Playhouse

SHREK

2%

Dylinn Andrew -- Seneca Community Players

TAROT CABARET

2%

Tiffany Thompson -- Sunday Stages

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

2%

Cole LaVenture -- CNY Playhouse

AMERICAN IDIOT

10%

Aidan Echeandia -- Brodway Upstate

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

10%

Sarah Morgan -- JCC

WAITRESS

6%

Emily Kristen Morris -- Hangar Theatre

GYPSY

5%

Jodi Benson -- OFC Creations

THE WEDDING SINGER

5%

Andrew Burton Kelley -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

AMERICAN IDIOT

5%

Tyler Vaughn -- Brodway Upstate

THE HELLO GIRLS

3%

Chessa Metz -- Syracuse Stage

GYPSY

3%

Delaney Benson -- OFC Creations

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

3%

Joseph Davila -- JCC CenterStage

EXTENDED STAY

3%

Alex Ross -- Kitchen Theatre/WOW

BIG FISH

3%

Ryan Canavan -- Redhouse Arts Center

ONCE

3%

Adam Huel Potter -- Capital Repertory Theatre

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

2%

Jonathon Sangupta -- Blackfriars Theatre

PURLIE VICTORIOUS

2%

Aeja Barrows -- American Theatre Group

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

Sabina Collazo -- Redhouse Arts Center

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

Sophie Snider -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

THE WAITING

2%

Ariana Papaleo -- Playhouse Stage Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Austin Turner -- The Rev Theatre Company

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

1%

Emmi Bills -- Geva Theatre

SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL

1%

Julia Chen Myers -- Bridge Street Theatre

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

1%

Sonja Marquis -- Geva Theatre

EXTENDED STAY

1%

Elena Salzberg -- Kitchen Theatre/WOW

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

1%

Jacob Dickey -- OFC Creations Theatre Center

THE LITTLE MERMAID

1%

Molly Rose McGrath -- Playhouse Stage Company

THE LION

1%

Jake Allen -- Pendragon Theatre

TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL

8%

Brian Tan -- Penfield Players

PLAY ON!

6%

Jonathan Pate -- Schuylerville Community Theater

THE COTTAGE

5%

Alondra Hughes -- Cider Mill Stage

KEN LUDWIG’S SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD

4%

Andie Sagatis -- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

4%

Will Bandla -- Oswego Players

MAKING GOD LAUGH

4%

Andrea Gregori -- Cider Mill Stage

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

4%

Adam Coons -- Albany Civic Theater

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

3%

David Quinones Jr. -- Schenectady Light Opera Company

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

3%

Hannah DeStefano -- SLOC Musical Theater

OUR TOWN

3%

David Dubov-Flinn -- Fort Salem Theater

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

3%

Casey Silidjian -- Center for the Arts of Homer

TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL

3%

Amy Canfield -- Penfield Players

MATT AND BEN

3%

Kyleeann Thetga -- Cider Mill Playhouse

EVERY BRILLIANT THING

3%

Daniel Mejak -- Blackfriars Theatre

THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW

3%

Claire Gratto -- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

SOUVENIR

3%

Jessica Best -- Blackfriars Theatre

AT THE WEDDING

3%

Maghen Ryan-Adair -- Harbinger Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

3%

Maria Coleman -- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park

THE GOOD DOCTOR

2%

Lela Frechette -- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

THE MOUSETRAP

2%

Jackson Bowles -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

A FEW GOOD MEN

2%

Shawn Morgan -- Creative Action Unlimited

MACBETH

2%

Jill Rittinger -- Company Theatre

THE GARBOLOGISTS

2%

Angelique Powell -- Curtain Call Theatre

THE MOUSETRAP

2%

Justin Doro -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

THE MOUSETRAP

2%

Shelli Koffman -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

MACBETH

6%

Zach Curtis -- Chenango River Theatre

“ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE”

6%

Inga Ballard -- Capital Repertory Theatre

THE BERLIN DIARIES

6%

Rachel Kodweis -- JCC CenterStage

POTUS

4%

Chris Woodworth -- Blackfriars Theatre

THE BERLIN DIARIES

4%

Jon Froehlich -- JCC CenterStage

PRIMARY TRUST

4%

Garrett Turner -- Syracuse Stage

A CHRISTMAS STORY

4%

Jack Holick -- playhouse Stage company

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

4%

Sara Mayer-Fried -- JCC CenterStage

PANDORA’S SHUT-THE-BOX GAME

3%

Abby Wheeler -- Kitchen Sink Theatre Company

BAD BOOKS

3%

Spinks -- Kitchen Theatre Company

DARKER THE NIGHT/BRIGHTER THE STARS

3%

Aidan J. Lawrence -- Shadowland Stages

POLISHING SHAKESPEARE

3%

Brian Dykstra -- Kitchen Theatre Company

BAD BOOKS

3%

Catherine D. DuBord -- Kitchen Theatre Company

DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE

3%

Ryan Canavan -- Chenango River Theatre

POLISHING SHAKESPEARE

3%

Angelique Archer -- Bridge Street Theatre

MARY JANE

3%

Amy Crossman -- Bridge Street Theatre

DRACULA: THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER

2%

Duane Boutte' -- Bannerman island at St Rita's Music Room

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Will Sarratt -- Pendragon Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Kelly McCarty -- Pendragon Theatre

SHERLOCK CAROL

2%

David Girard -- Capital Repertory Theatre

THE ODD COUPLE

2%

Jason M. Shipman -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

2%

Kevin McGuire -- Capital Repertory Theatre

BRIAN FRIEL’S DANCING AT LUGHNASA

2%

Dan Costello -- Hubbard Hall

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

2%

William Oliver Watkins -- Capital Repertory Theatre

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET

2%

Liz McCartney -- Penguin Rep

OUR TOWN

11%

- Fort Salem Theater

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

9%

- Rochester Community Players

THE MOUSETRAP

8%

- Blackfriars Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

7%

- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

6%

- SLOC Musical Theater

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

5%

- CNY Playhouse

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

4%

- Bunbury Players

THE GOOD DOCTOR

4%

- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

THE COTTAGE

4%

- Cider Mill Stage

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

4%

- Oswego Players

TREASURE ISLAND

3%

- Pendragon Theatre

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

3%

- Albany Civic Theater

AT THE WEDDING

3%

- Harbinger Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

3%

- Center for the Arts of Homer

A FEW GOOD MEN

3%

- Creative License

THE PILLOWMAN

3%

- Albany Civic Theater

MAKING GOD LAUGH

3%

- BLAST/Cider Mill Stage

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN

3%

- Albany Civic Theater

BRIAN FRIEL’S DANCING AT LUGHNASA

3%

- Hubbard Hall

PLAY ON!

2%

- Schuylerville Community Theater

BEYOND THERAPY

2%

- CNY Playhouse

THE GARBOLIGISTS

2%

- Curtain Call Theatre

KEN LUDWIG'S SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD

2%

- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park

BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY

2%

- Harbinger

DEEP BLUE SOUND

1%

- Harbinger Theatre

A CHRISTMAS STORY

12%

- Playhouse Stage Company

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

12%

- Geva Theatre

ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE

9%

- Capital Repertory Theatre

PRIMARY TRUST

6%

- Syracuse Stage

THE BERLIN DIARIES

6%

- JCC CenterStage

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

5%

- JCC CenterStage

WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA

4%

- Ancram Center for the Arts

TWELFTH NIGHT

4%

- Pendragon Theatre

THE ODD COUPLE

4%

- Cortland Repertory Theatre

THE LEGNAN TRILOGY

3%

- Capital Repertory Theatre

A SHERLOCK CAROL

3%

- Capital Repertory Theatre

BAD BOOKS

3%

- Kitchen Theatre Company

MACBETH

3%

- Chenango River Theatre

DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE

3%

- Chenango River Theatre

POLISHING SHAKESPEARE

2%

- Kitchen Theatre Company

A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD

2%

- Kitchen Theatre Company

DRACULA:THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER, BY JIM HELSINGER

2%

- Bannerman Island Outdoor Theatre

KING JAMES

2%

- Syracuse Stage

THE MOUSETRAP

2%

- Pendragon Theatre

THE NATIONAL PASTIME

2%

- Syracuse Stage

MARY JANE

2%

- Bridge Street Theatre

LETTERS FROM MAX

2%

- Kitchen Theatre Company

THIS IS GOVERNMENT

1%

- Pendragon Theatre

SHERLOCK CAROL

1%

- Capital Repertory Theatre

RADIANT VERMIN

1%

- The Depot Theatre

KINKY BOOTS

12%

Charles J.I. Krawczyk -- Fort Salem Theater

THE MOUSETRAP

10%

Allen Wright Shannon -- Blackfriars Theatre

TITANIC

9%

Christopher Lupia -- CNY Playhouse

NEXT TO NORMAL

8%

Gabby Button -- Cider Mill Stage

PIPPIN

7%

Jacob Bell -- Schenectady Light Opera Co

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

7%

Molly Waters -- SLOC Musical Theater

GYPSY

7%

Zach Curtis -- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

SHREK

5%

Seth Kennedy & John House -- Seneca Community Players

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

5%

Christopher James Lupia -- CNY Playhouse

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN

5%

David Zwierankin -- Albany Civic Theater

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

5%

David Zwierankin -- Albany Civic Theater

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

4%

Chris Yeckel -- Auburn Players

BIG FISH

4%

Simon Hadley & Robin Parker -- Theatre444

MACBETHANY

4%

Charles J.I. Krawczyk -- Fort Salem Theater

CLUE

3%

John Frank & Chris Stepanik -- Rome Community Players

BEDROOM FARCE

3%

Joshua Jansen & Team -- Seneca Community Players

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

6%

Jack Haldoupis -- JCC CenterStage

THE NATIONAL PASTIME

6%

Andromache Chalfant -- Syracuse Stage

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

6%

Tammy Buehler -- OFC Creations Theatre Center

THE WAITING

5%

Jacob Bell -- Playhouse Stage Company

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

5%

Carolyn Mraz -- Geva Theatre

ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE

5%

Alexander Woodard -- Capital Repertory Theatre

THE HELLO GIRLS

5%

Milagros Ponce de Leon -- Syracuse Stage

LETTERS FROM MAX

4%

Tyler M. Perry -- Kitchen Theatre Company

PRIMARY TRUST

4%

Ann Beyersdorfer -- Syracuse Stage

OKLAHOMA!

4%

Benny Pitt -- Playhouse Stage Company

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

4%

John Haldoupis -- JCC CenterStage

EXTENDED STAY

4%

Tyler Perry -- Kitchen Theatre/WOW

MURDER FOR TWO

3%

Anita Stewart -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Jeffrey D. Kmiec -- The Rev Theatre Company

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Mia Irwin -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

3%

Connor Gallerani -- Pendragon Theatre

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

3%

Brian Prather & Camilla Tassi -- Capital Repertory Theatre

THE MOUSETRAP

2%

Danielle Pecchioli -- Pendragon Theatre

HEAD OVER HEELS

2%

Maggie Jackson -- Forestburgh Playhouse

A SHERLOCK CAROL

2%

Nora Marlow Smith -- Capital Repertory Theatre

THE ODD COUPLE

2%

Maggie Jackson -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

HELLO, DOLLY!

2%

Rozy Isquith -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

THIS IS GOVERNMENT

2%

Daniel Allen -- Pendragon Theatre

IN THE SHADOW OF HER FATHER

2%

Christina Shrewsbury -- 59e59 Theaters

ONCE

2%

Nora Marlow Smith -- Capital Repertory Theatre

KINKY BOOTS

13%

Andre Valverde -- Fort Salem Theater

INTO THE WOODS

12%

Anthony Vadala -- The Covey Theater Company

THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES

10%

Bob Puff -- Blackfriars Theatre

GYPSY

8%

Lauren Kensley -- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

NEXT TO NORMAL

7%

Mike Kane -- Cider Mill Stage

THE MOUSETRAP

7%

Elizabeth Crew -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN

7%

Brian Starnes -- Albany Civic Theater

BIG FISH

7%

Zachary Moser -- CNY Playhouse

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

6%

Zachary Moser -- CNY Playhouse

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

5%

Brian Starnes -- Albany Civic Theater

DEEP BLUE SOUND

5%

Stephen Wilson -- Harbinger Theatre

SHREK

5%

Scott Tunkel -- Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

5%

Scott Tunkel -- Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

4%

Nic MacLane -- CNY Playhouse

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

9%

Bob Puff -- JCC CenterStage

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

8%

Andrew Wilhelm -- Geva Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

7%

Brian Kovach -- OFC Creations Theatre Center

THE HELLO GIRLS

7%

Jessica Paz -- Syracuse Stage

FUN HOME

6%

Anthony Vadala -- Redhouse Arts Center

BIG FISH

5%

Laura Kensley -- Redhouse Arts Center

LETTERS FROM MAX

4%

Lesley Greene -- Kitchen Theatre Company

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

4%

Anthony Vadala -- Redhouse Arts Center

DRACULA:THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER

4%

Brett Sandusky -- Bannerman Island Outdoor Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

Daniel Lundberg -- The Rev Theatre Company

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

Kate Wecker -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

HEAD OVER HEELS

4%

Tony Taylor -- Forestburgh Playhouse

RED LIKE FRUIT

4%

Carmen Borgia -- Bridge Street Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

4%

Kyle Jensen -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

THIS IS GOVERNMENT

3%

Jennie Gorn -- Pendragon Theatre

ONCE

3%

Jeffrey Salerno -- Capital Repertory Theatre

MURDER FOR TWO

3%

Seth Asa -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

HELLO, DOLLY!

3%

Kate Wecker -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

ONCE

3%

Jeffery Salerno -- Capital Repertory Theatre

BARNUM

3%

Kyle Jensen -- The Rev Theatre Company

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

3%

Steve Stevens -- Capital Repertory Theatre

L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA

2%

Lisa Monde -- Producers Club Theater

A SHERLOCK CAROL

2%

John Gromada -- Capital Repertory Theatre

THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES

9%

Brynn Tyszka -- Blackfriars Theatre

KINKY BOOTS

9%

Dan Evers -- Fort Salem Theater

RENT

5%

Bianca Hallett -- Baldwinsville Theatre Guild

PIPPIN

5%

Cody Logan -- SLOC Musical Theater

TITANIC

5%

Aaron Ruiz -- CNY Playhouse

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

4%

Zach Curtis -- SRO Productions

GYPSY

4%

Claire Gratto -- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

NEXT TO NORMAL

4%

Josh Wahl -- Cider Mill Stage

THE STORY OF MY LIFE

4%

Alex Ramos -- Theatre444

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

4%

Tara Fox -- Bunbury Players

ALL SHOOK UP

4%

Jana Kucera -- Endicott Performing Arts Center

OKLAHOMA!

3%

Kenneth J. Kidd -- Home Made Theatre, Saratoga, NY.

CABARET

3%

Julian Hugo-Perez -- Timothy Murphy Playhouse

TITANIC

3%

Cole Laventure -- CNY Playhouse

SHREK

3%

James Mirras -- Seneca Community Players

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

3%

Victoria Matthies -- Ghostlight Players, Staten Island

SHREK

2%

Tyree Kaufman -- Seneca Community Players

TITANIC

2%

Sam Herbert -- CNY Playhouse

BIG FISH

2%

Tyler Ianuzi -- CNY Playhouse

WORKING

2%

Helen Annely -- Ghent Players

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

2%

Jai Sada -- Ghostlight Players, Staten Island

ANNIE

2%

Kelsey Christiana -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

ANNIE

2%

Haley Swetz -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

Tess Klenchik -- Cider Mill Stage

ANNIE

2%

Maria Coppola -- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

AMERICAN IDIOT

11%

Hailey Dupuis -- Brodway Upstate

AMERICAN IDIOT

6%

Ainsley Martell -- Brodway Upstate

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

5%

Rachel Kodweis -- Blackfriars Theatre

GYPSY

4%

Tripp Hanson -- OFC Creations Theatre Center

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

4%

Bianca Hallett -- Redhouse Arts Center

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Ally Lilah Wolfe -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

HOWARD BARNES

3%

Lyndsey Lord -- Blackfriars Theatre

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

3%

George Barberi -- JCC CenterStage

L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA

3%

Alex Orthwein -- Producers Club Theater

AMERICAN IDIOT

3%

Kylie Tripp -- Brodway Upstate

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Weller Dorff -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

HEATHERS

2%

Harper Silvestri -- Playhouse Stage Company

BARNUM

2%

Andrew Fleming -- The Rev Theatre Company

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

2%

Lucas Casey Brown -- JCC CenterStage

THE HELLO GIRLS

2%

Storm Lever -- Syracuse Stage

THE HELLO GIRLS

2%

Sam Simahk -- Syracuse Stage

GYPSY

2%

Mitchell Canfield -- OFC Creations

ONCE

2%

Emily Mikesell -- Capital Repertory Theatre

A CHRISTMAS STORY

2%

AshleySimone Kirchner, Miss Shields -- Playhouse Stage Company

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Molly Rose McGrath -- Playhouse Stage Company

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

2%

Jennie Gilardoni -- JCC CenterStage

SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL

2%

M’Lanie Hunter -- Bridge Street Theatre

BIG FISH

2%

James Ragen -- Redhouse Arts Center

BARNUM

2%

Chrissy Albanese -- The Rev Theatre Company

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

Eli Vanderkolk -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

OUR TOWN

12%

Tom Ferguson -- Fort Salem Theater

TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL

11%

Brian Tan -- Penfield Players

TWELFTH NIGHT

7%

Basil Allen -- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

6%

Ben Amey -- Schenectady Light Opera Company

THE MOUSETRAP

6%

Kiefer Schenk -- Blackfriars Theatre

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

5%

Wren DiCocco -- SLOC Musical Theater

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

5%

Fred Pienkoski -- Rochester Community Players

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

5%

Ged Owen -- Rochester Community Players

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

4%

Brian O'Connor II -- Oswego Players

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN

3%

Cecelia Gray -- Albany Civic Theater

BEYOND THERAPY

3%

Brian O'Connor II -- CNY Playhouse

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

3%

Stephen Shepherd -- Oswego Players

KEN LUDWIG’S SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD

3%

Maria Coleman -- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

3%

Emily Crist -- Albany Civic Theater

MERCURY

3%

Trish Annese -- Crow City Theatre

THE RISE AND FALL OF FALSTAFF

3%

Bobby Orlando -- Ghostlight Players, Staten Island

DEEP BLUE SOUND

3%

J Scala -- Harbinger Theatre

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

3%

Sydney Davis -- Albany Civic Theater

DEEP BLUE SOUND

2%

Tony Pallone -- Harbinger Theatre

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

2%

Scott Bandla -- Oswego Players

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

2%

Tobias Martin -- Albany Civic Theater

BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY

2%

Sadrina Renee -- Harbinger Theatre

DEEP BLUE SOUND

2%

Kathleen Carey -- Harbinger Theatre

HAMLET

2%

Patrick Quinn -- Home Made Theater

OLD MONEY, NEW HABITS

7%

Ashalee Caggy -- Redhouse Arts Center

FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS

6%

Carolyn Chave -- Chenango River Theatre

A SHERLOCK CAROL

6%

Avery Whitted -- Capital Repertory Theatre

POLISHING SHAKESPEARE

6%

Yvonne Perry -- Bridge Street Theatre

THE ODD COUPLE

6%

Leila Quinn -- Cortland Repertory Theatre

A SHERLOCK CAROL

5%

Oliver Wadsworth -- Capital Repertory Theatre

LES TROIS DUMAS

4%

Binaifer Dabu -- Redhouse Arts Center

THE NATIONAL PASTIME

4%

Erick González -- Syracuse Stage

THE MOUSETRAP

4%

Christopher Leifheit -- Pendragon Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

4%

Will Sarratt -- Pendragon Theatre

A SHERLOCK CAROL

4%

Brenny Campbell -- Capital Repertory Theatre

MARY JANE

4%

Roxanne Fay -- Bridge Street Theatre

THE SLASHERLAND PROJECT

3%

Carolyn Chave -- Redhouse Arts Center

ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE

3%

Montae Russell -- Capital Repertory Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

3%

Jessica Wagner -- Pendragon Theatre

LES TROIS DUMAS

3%

Carolyn Chave -- Redhouse Arts Center

A SHERLOCK CAROL

3%

David Girard -- Capital Repertory Theatre

THE CHERRY ORCHARD

3%

Patrick Quinn -- Northeast Theatre Ensemble

THE NATIONAL PASTIME

3%

Joe Cassidy -- Syracuse Stage

TWELFTH NIGHT

3%

Sam Balzac -- Pendragon Theatre

OLD MONEY, NEW HABITS

3%

Tyler Ianuzi -- Redhouse Arts Center

LES TROIS DUMAS

3%

Donovan Stanfield -- Redhouse Arts Center

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

SJ Hannah -- Pendragon Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Joy Donze -- Pendragon Theatre

THE MOUSETRAP

2%

Jordan Hornstein -- Pendragon Theatre

SPONGEBOB YOUTH EDITION

30%

- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

28%

- Baldwinsville Theatre Guild

TREASURE ISLAND

23%

- Camp Pendragon

ALL SHOOK UP

19%

- Endicott Performing Arts Center

GUYS & DOLLS

18%

- Brodway Upstate

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

12%

- Brodway Upstate

A CHRISTMAS STORY

11%

- Cohoes Music Hall

THE LITTLE MERMAID

11%

- Playhouse Stage Company

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED

10%

- Hangar Theatre

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE

9%

- Playhouse Stage

HOUSE FOR MOUSE

7%

- Syracuse Stage

THE REV ON TOUR

6%

- The Rev Theatre Company

LEVI'S RELIC

6%

- Redhouse Arts Center

TREASURE ISLAND

6%

- Pendragon Theatre

FRIEND OF A FRIEND

5%

- Capital Repertory Theatre

9%

Fort Salem Theater

8%

Pittsford Musicals

5%

Schuylerville Community Theater

5%

CNY Playhouse

5%

Webster Theatre Guild

4%

Schenectady Light Opera Company

4%

Roberts Community Theatre

4%

Ti-Ahwaga Community Players

4%

Theatre444

3%

Out of Pocket

3%

Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park

3%

The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

3%

Cider Mill Playhouse

3%

The Black Theater of Upstate NY

3%

Endicott Performing Arts Center

3%

Timothy Murphy Playhouse

3%

SRO Productions

3%

Baldwinsville Theatre Guild

3%

Crow City Theatre

2%

Seneca Community Players

2%

BLAST/Cider Mill Stage

2%

Albany Civic Theater

2%

The Auguste Roost

2%

Curtain Call Theatre

2%

Auburn Players

10%

Broadway Upstate

7%

Redhouse Arts Center

6%

OFC Creations

6%

Blackfriars Theatre

5%

JCC CenterStage

5%

Hangar Theatre

4%

Syracuse Stage

4%

Fort Salem Theater

4%

Playhouse Stage Company

4%

Proctors

3%

Kitchen Theatre Company

3%

Cortland Repertory Theatre

3%

Lake George Dinner Theater

2%

Capital Repertory Theatre

2%

Mac-Haydn Theater

2%

Pendragon Theatre

2%

The Rev Theatre Company

2%

Tri-Cities Opera

2%

Chenango River Theatre

2%

Bridge Street Theatre

2%

Infinite Spark Theater Company

2%

The Company Theatre

2%

West Herr Auditorium Theatre

2%

Forestburgh Playhouse

2%

Adirondack Theater Festival

