Photos: Photos: First Look Of & ALL OUR YESTERDAYS At The Siggy At The Flea Theater

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Superposition House has released the first official production photos from the highly anticipated world premiere of & all our yesterdays, a new play by Nicole Catania, now running through December 6th at The Siggy @ The Flea Theater.

Directed by Micah Hauptman, & all our yesterdays is set in a hospice waiting room, sometime, somewhere. When childhood friends are forced back together over the impending loss of one of their own, they find themselves caught in an exploration of grief and death, love and friendship, and the fear of facing the past. As the reflexive hold on their pasts begins to unravel, they are forced to reckon with their relationships by walking into the liminal space between where they’ve been and where they’re going — if they can only say goodbye.

The cast features Alice Kremelberg as Sydney, Marchánt Davis as Dominic, Mat Vairo as Ezra, and playwright Nicole Catania as Mia. The production is written by Catania and directed by Micah Hauptman, with producing partners Abigail Rhyne and Emilia Littin-Egaña of Superposition House. Associate producers include Chaotik Media and Seekers Artists Collective. The creative team includes stage manager Dylan Ruggeri, technical director Nicholas Brester, Scenic Charge Jillian Eddy, lighting designer Finn Meyercord, sound designer Matt Orlando, costume designer Elisa Littin, intimacy coordinator Emilia Littin-Egaña, and promotional designer Joe Dye.

To preserve the intimacy of the experience, the production is a phone-free event. Upon arrival, audience members secure their phones in Yondr pouches, which remain in their possession and are unlocked at the end of the performance.

The production runs approximately 85 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for ages 14 and up. & all our yesterdays is currently playing at The Siggy at The Flea Theater through December 6th. Tickets can be found here.

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More