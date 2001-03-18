Kaatsbaan Cultural Park to Present MAEVE GILCHRIST: 12 DANCES

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present Maeve Gilchrist's 12 Dances on Saturday, January 24, 2026. Tickets start at $15 with a student ID, $30 general admission, and can be purchased here.

In this new multidisciplinary venture by harp innovator and composer Maeve Gilchrist, time is slowed down through the process of careful observation and imagination.

The performance is the culmination of a year-long residency at Kaatsbaan in 2025, during which Maeve wrote a solo-harp composition each month. Into 12 Dances, she interweaves site-specific recordings, poetry, and visual stimulation she gathered each day while at Kaatsbaan.

Known for her ethereal soundscapes, intricate-interweaving voices, and dynamically rhythmic compositions, Maeve leads us carefully through her own reverent cycle of nature, color, and humanity. In a time of political and environmental shifts, this project is a marked noticing of the absolute wonder of our ordinary world, one month at a time in her adopted home of the Mid-Hudson Valley.

About Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence by providing artists at any stage of their careers with creative residencies at state-of-the-art facilities, and presenting audiences and communities with annual festivals, educational programs, and seasonal events. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, spoken and written word, and culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and outdoor stages. Sited on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities' space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement-just two hours north of New York City.

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff, and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, or physical or mental ability.

