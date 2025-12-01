Cast and Creative Team Set for THE UGLY XMAS SWEATER MUSICAL at The REV

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

'Tis the season for ugly sweaters! The REV Theatre Company has revealed the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of the NY premiere of "The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical" by Dan Knechtges and Megan Larche Dominick. The production will run for six performances December 17-20 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn.

The cast of "The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical" features, in alphabetical order, Nicolette Hart as Olga, Finley-Imani Rivera as Misty and Kelli, Lucia Spina as Cheryl, Tom Staggs as Charlie, and Dax Valdes as Doug and Niles.

"The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical" creative team is led by co-writer and director Megan Larche Dominick. Paige Faure is the choreographer, Jacob Carll is music director, and Will Larche is the assistant director. Additional members of the creative team include The REV's resident Costume Designer Tiffany Howard, lighting designer Andy LiDestri, props and projection designer Marshall Pope, and sound designer Ian Malone. Nick Alteri is the production stage manager and Morgan Benford is the assistant stage manager.

Described as "The Office" meets "Project Runway," "The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical" is a laugh-out-loud, interactive, hysterically funny holiday musical that's guaranteed to thrill audiences and warm their hearts.

"The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical" is written by Dan Knechtges and Megan Larche Dominick and is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

