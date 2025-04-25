See Tom Kitt Featuring Ariana DeBose and More at 54 Below in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Next month, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. The lineup includes Tom Kitt featuring Ariana DeBose, plus more!

54 SINGS ANCIENT GREECE – MAY 1 AT 9:30PM

You better call IX-I-I, ’cause Needs More Work Productions is here to bring the house DOWN!

Join this spicy, bold, and colorful ensemble on a journey through musicals inspired by ancient Greek mythology; from Hadestown and Disney’s Hercules to classics like One Touch Of Venus and A Funny Thing Happened…, our musicians will expertly lead you through the fascinating world of Gods, nymphs, and fantastical heroes.

Fresh off their run of Antigone and right before they tackle The Bacchae, Needs More Work is ready to do what they do best- immerse you in a world of ritual and song, with a nod to the classic and a hint to the modern.

This performance features musicians Lil’ Angel and Sandrinne Edstrom (Mysa Band), and is directed by the award winning Sivan Raz. Support this show to help NMWP fund their upcoming season, said to “raise the bar for indie theater!”

Produced by Penelope Rose Deen, Sivan Raz, and Jennie Reich Litzky. Music direction by Matt Graham.

Featuring Alexa Adler, Lil’ Angel, Kimberly Burgering, Macy Champlin, Penelope Rose Deen, Elizabeth Fox, Sofie Hans, Olivia Hight, Sophia Lynn, Allison Masulis, Tiffany Muñoz, Cameron Park-Miller, Sivan Raz, Jennie Reich Litzky, Belle Rue, and Kimmi Zimmermann.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TOM KITT & FRIENDS: 4 CONCERTS – MAY 2 & 3 AT 7PM

Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize winning composer Tom Kitt is thrilled to return to 54 Below with a special and unique series of concerts…

From Tom Kitt:

Having turned 50 this past year, I suddenly have found myself with the urge to explore my body of work and take stock of all the projects I have been fortunate enough to be a part of. And so, along with an incredible line-up of friends, I am going to create four distinct evenings in which I get the opportunity to perform songs from different periods of creativity. They will be as follows:

Concert 3, May 2 – 2015-2024 – This concert will cover work from the immediate pre- and post- pandemic years: Flying Over Sunset, The Visitor, Jagged Little Pill, Almost Famous, Superhero, Reflect.

The performance on May 2 will feature Tony Award® nominee Kate Baldwin, Tony Award® nominee & Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Michael Kitt, Casey Likes, Elena Shaddow, Pearl Sun, Lola Tung, and more stars to be announced!

Concert 4, May 3 – 2025 — This concert will feature songs from the projects that are to come…

The performance on May 3 will feature Anna Bakun, Tony Award® nominee Denée Benton, Sara Chase, Tony Award® nominee & Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Alysha Deslorieux, Jonathan Dokuchitz, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Liz Leclerc, and more stars to be announced!

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees) - $90 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees) - $128.50 premium seating (includes $13.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS GLITTER GEL PEN SONGS: FROM TAYLOR SWIFT TO SABRINA CARPENTER – MAY 2 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below in an all female-presenting cabaret to celebrate your favorite ”glitter gel pen” female pop artists’ songs. Prepare to dance your heart out to Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, and more. Plus, expect some extra glittery musical theatre songs thrown in the mix. Produced by Rachel Sandler and directed by Kenza Nejmi, this show will feature your fave girly pops on stage. Featuring some of your favorite songs like “Espresso,” “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart!,” and “Fabulous” from Disney’s High School Musical 2, this show will make you want to tap into that girlboss energy.

Featuring Emily Marie Alvarado, Cera Baker, Arden Brown, Julia Brunelli, Chloe Chappa, Chloë Cheers, Cameron Clements, Skylar Deming, Grace Duncan, Genevieve Duska, Christy Fischer, Madi Fisher, Meg Gallo, Samantha Gibbs, Florence Glavin, Caitlin Howe, Sarah Kalafos, Molly Kavanaugh, Gia Marino, Olivia Mathis, Riley McIntyre, Melaina Mills, Rachel Muñoz, Kenza Nejmii, Emma Petherick, Cara Redding, Sydni Rivero, Ma’ayan Shaveet, Natalie Steele, Erica Wilkins, Kirstin Wolf, and Lucrezia Zichichi.

Joined by Mariana Ramirez on drums and Rachel Sandler on keys.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $79 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MACON PRICKETT IN MACON: HIS OWN WAY... THE RETURN! – MAY 3 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Macon Prickett is back in the basement and better than ever! Fresh off his solo cabaret debut in November, the “boisterous boy with the big voice” is thrilled to return to the 54 Below stage in MACON: His Own Way… The Return! This “newly minted cabaret star” will once again present an evening of show tunes, standards, eleven o’clock numbers, and a little bit of diva worship on the side. After spending the last several years working in the little basement of dreams at 54 Below, Macon has observed and learned from the best that the cabaret world has to offer. This performance is Macon’s own way of paying homage to the great show-stoppers that have graced the 54 Below stage! It’s fun! It’s opulent! It’s Broadway!

Hailing from the farmlands of Prickettville, Alabama, Macon Prickett was born to entertain! Since making the big move to the Big Apple over 7 years ago, Macon has draped himself across pianos on stages throughout the city at venues such as 54 Below plus The Duplex, Don’t Tell Mama, Club Cumming, and late night karaoke at Baby Grand. Macon is a member of Actor’s Equity Association, occasionally chewing the scenery as a cow, a snail, an earthworm, a ghost, and awaiting the day he’ll get the chance to play a real boy!

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $79 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CELIA BERK: FOR THE RECORD – MAY 4 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

In For The Record, award-winning singer and recording artist Celia Berk returns to 54 Below with a “boxed set” of highlights from her critically-acclaimed albums and a special spotlight on her new EPs Four Seasons Of Song. Known for her intimate interpretations, warm cello sound, and affinity for hidden gems by great songwriters, the evening’s playlist includes favorites from her albums You Can’t Rush Spring, Manhattan Serenade, and Now That I Have Everything.

Rex Reed calls Celia “One of the best singers I’ve heard in a long time.” Come hear for yourself! Music direction by Bálint Varga.

Joined by Bálint Varga on piano, Ethan Hack-Chabot on guitars, Trevor Robertson on bass, and Anthony Di Bartolo on percussion. Directed by Jeff Harnar.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54/54/54 – MAY 4 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

54 Songs. 54 Singers. 54 Seconds Each.

Since 2018, this annual spectacle has featured 270 different singers performing 270 different 54-second songs — everything including musical theatre, pop, TV themes, rap, opera, original songs, Gregorian chants, and so much more. All under the watchful eyes of the 54/54/54 countdown clock and gong. This 5/4, come witness 54 brand-new intrepid performers join the storied legacy in the sixth edition of one of 54 Below’s most legendary shows!

Featuring Sara Al-Bazali, Aaron J. Albano, Philippe Arroyo, Jake Beckhard, Brandon Berg, Taylor Blackwell, RJ Christian, Josh Daniel, Stephen Eisenwasser, Ellis Gage, Samantha Gershman, Alex Golden, Annie Golden, Josh Gondelman, Morgan Siobhan Green, Tom Greenfield, Claire-Marie Hall, Tyler Hardwick, Arnold Harper II, Afra Hines, Nancy 3. Hoffman, Thayne Jasperson, Marina Kondo, Jamie Litt, Taye Martin, Samantha Massell, Devin McCall, Joseph Medeiros, Kate Micucci, Kara Ashlee Oates, Matt Paris, Mikayla Petrilla, Ellis Piper, Samantha Pollino, Jon-Michael Reese, Paul Rescigno, Robbie Rescigno, Jackie Sanders, Isabella Scolaro, Gianmarco Soresi, Ephraim Sykes, Christian Thompson, Lilly Tobin, Chloe Troast, Vishal Vaidya, Olivia Valli, Kuhoo Verma, Jacob Voigt, Tatiana Wechsler, Nicole Weiss, Nikisha Williams, Grace Yurchuk, and more stars to be announced!

Swings: Carlyn Barenholtz, Olivia Bass, Naomi Castellano, Taylor Maimbourg. Production Team: Amanda Andrews, Allison Frasca, and Suraj Uttamchandani. Music direction/produced by Ben Caplan

Hosted/produced/directed by Philip Romano

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NOEL MACNEAL: HEY, THIS WAS REALLY FUN! – MAY 5 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! Noel MacNeal (Little Shop of Horrors, “Bear in the Big Blue House,” “Sesame Street,” “Between the Lions,” “Eureeka’s Castle,” “Last Week Tonight”) makes his 54 Below and New York City solo concert debut with Hey, This Was Really Fun! It’s his life and the lessons he’s learned as a little pink bird, a baby dragon, a ninja turtle, a precocious inner-city kid, a lion cub, a profane squirrel, a bear in a big blue house, and on occasion a very big bird. Plus, all the monsters, grouches, talking food, writing, directing, producing, and appearances he’s done along the way. The show will feature a musical mix including Sinatra, Billy Joel, and many favorites from throughout Noel’s career.

Directed by Michael Kirk Lane.

Musical direction by John Bronston.

Featuring Jennifer Barnhart, Weston Chandler Long, Matthew MacNeal, and Fergie Phillipe.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

UPTOWN ROYALTY NYC: A CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION – MAY 5 AT 9:30PM

Get ready for a night of electrifying salsa and R&B as Uptown Royalty NYC takes the stage at 54 Below for a special Cinco de Mayo celebration!

Founded by the powerhouse husband-and-wife duo Jodi Music & Ron Renaissance, Uptown Royalty NYC blends the soulful sounds of R&B with the high-energy pulse of SALSA, creating a one-of-a-kind musical experience. With performances at Lincoln Center, SOB’s, SummerStage, Brooklyn Museum and more, they bring passion, rhythm, and an unstoppable groove to every show. From classic salsa anthems to re-imagined r&b classics, this dynamic duo will have you dancing all night. Don’t miss the chance to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with an unforgettable fusion of Latin beats and soul—only at 54 Below!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RYAN SHAW: FROM BROADWAY TO SOUL, FEAT. RAY ANGRY – MAY 6 AT 7PM

Following his recent highly successful 54 Below solo debut, multi Grammy nominated Ryan Shaw returns for an encore performance of From Broadway to Soul, an intimate evening of music and storytelling. This show celebrates the release of Ryan and Ray Angry’s new album OFF Broadway, which features soul-inspired contemporary versions of classic Broadway songs spanning seven decades. Featuring songs from Shaw’s roles in Broadway’s Motown The Musical and Jesus Christ Superstar, as well as personal favorites by Stephen Sondheim, Jason Robert Brown, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with songs by some of the most iconic R&B and soul artists. This one-night-only musical journey transcends genres, blending soul, R&B and Broadway as only Shaw can. Featuring special guest Ray Angry.

This concert features pianist-composer-producer and solo recording artist Ray Angry, known for his work as a member of The Roots, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, composing television and film scores for award-winning productions, composing major orchestral works, and music directing for and performing with many of today’s top artists.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF ZACH SPOUND, FEAT. MARIA BILBAO, CARRIE ST. LOUIS, & MORE! – MAY 6 AT 9:30PM

Join us as award-winning rock composer Zach Spound returns to 54 Below with a concert of world premieres, as well as songs from Leap (NMI/Disney New Voices Award), In This Body (Eugene O’Neill NMTC semifinalist), and a suite from his new musical adaptation of Kafka’s Metamorphosis, Roach. With songs ranging from alt rock to funk to heavy metal, and characters from a giant cockroach composer who lives beneath the Vienna Opera House to an anthropomorphic rock band made up of human organs, don’t miss this one-of-a-kind concert from one of musical theatre’s most daring writers, performed by an all-star cast of Broadway talent! Directed by Rebecca Kenigsberg.

Featuring Maria Bilbao, Jo Brook, Mike Cefalo, Hannah Elless, Clarissa Marie Ligon, Carrie St. Louis, Brooke Singer, and Michael Williams.

Joined by Jared Decker on drums, Mike Rosengarten on guitar, and Elmo Zapp on bass.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LEE ROY REAMS: UNCENSORED! FOR ADULTS ONLY! – MAY 7 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Back by popular demand after a sold out debut! 54 Below favorite and Broadway legend Lee Roy Reams presents Uncensored! For Adults Only! Featuring past encounters of the intimate kind… With Alex Rybeck at the piano.

Fasten your seatbelts! Here is the X-rated Lee Roy Reams as you’ve never seen him before – growing up, dressing up, coming out, breaking barriers & awakening to his own sexuality, on & off-stage. The Tony Award®-nominated star of Broadway’s legendary 42nd Street was the first actor to play an openly gay man in the Broadway musical, Applause, starring Lauren Bacall. He, also, was the first American actor to play Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly! with the blessing of Jerry Herman. Besides being a cowboy in Oklahoma!, an Olympic athlete in Lorelei, and a candelabra in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, he also wore $10,000 dresses in La Cage aux Folles, Victor/Victoria, and The Producers. But who is this man behind Duane, Dolly, Billy, Will, Henry, Albin, Toddy, Lumiere, and Roger DeBris? Come find out in this brand new show at 54 Below!

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TAKE ME HOME, COUNTRY ODES: A CELEBRATION OF COUNTRY MUSIC – MAY 7 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for an unforgettable night of the greatest hits that country music has to offer! Come and experience the toe-tapping, storytelling tunes of your favorite country artists such as Johnny Cash, Tim McGraw, the Chicks, and many more.

With an all-star cast of Broadway and regional stars accompanied by a live country band, we’ll be performing a wide array of iconic country tunes from classics like “Jolene” and “Southern Nights” to modern-day hits such as “Your Man” and “Tennessee Whiskey” and everything in between. For any fan of country music, this is a night you won’t want to miss! Produced/music directed by Benjamin Balatbat and directed by Kenedi Chriske.

Featuring EJ Adiele, Marlowe Baker, Joe Castinado, Sami DeVries, Ella Dolynchuk, Andi Maroney, Adam Boggs McDonald, Patrick Newhart, Bradley Nowacek, Aaron Penzel, Kaleb Sells, and Gabi Shiner.

Joined by Mitch Bowers on drums, Thomas E. Carley on bass, Ben Fortunato on guitar, and Morgan Tapp on fiddle.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SIERRA BOGGESS – MAY 8-10 & 12 AT 7PM

Olivier Award nominated actress and Broadway favorite Sierra Boggess returns to 54 Below with a new evening of songs and stories. Spend an evening with Sierra as she sings the songs that mean the world to her!

Perhaps best known for her iconic portrayal of Christine Daaé in both the Broadway and London 25th Anniversary productions of The Phantom Of The Opera, Sierra made her Broadway debut as Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid for which she received a Drama Desk nomination. She has since become one of the most in demand actresses turning in memorable Broadway and West End performances in School Of Rock, It Shoulda Been You, Master Class, Les Misérables, Love Never Dies, and Harmony.

$90 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $150.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees) - $156 premium seating (includes $16 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE TISCH PURPLE REVUE – MAY 8 AT 9:30PM

Join the Violets That Were as they reflect on our college journey at NYU Tisch through a night of musical theatre! Directed and produced by Leah Davidowitz, The Tisch Purple Revue is sure to make you laugh, cry, and tug on your heartstrings as you watch the next generation of actors grace the stage. Featuring a mix of upcoming graduates as well as alumni, this is a night you won’t wanna miss! Get the inside scoop of what really goes on beyond the Washington Square Park arch and congratulate your hardworking students while doing it!

Music direction by Jenna-Brooke Bellinato.

Featuring Jenna-Brooke Bellinato, Samantha Chu, Leah Davidowitz, Marisa Gonzales, Kendall Grady, Baylee Hughes, Naiomi Israel, Gabriel Joaquin Pupo, Gianna Ray, Liza Suzanna, Emily Trias, and Lison Tunick.

Joined by Artemis Zara Gültekin on violin and Cindy Xu on piano.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY’S NEXT HIT MUSICAL, FEATURING THE BEST IMPROVISERS IN NYC! – MAY 9 AT 9:30PM

“Hilarious!” — The New York Times

“At last! A musical of, for, and by the people!” — Time Out NY

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical is back at 54 Below by popular demand, presenting the hilarious Phony Awards; a fully-improvised comedy awards show and Broadway musical. Think The Tony Awards® meets “Whose Line Is It Anyway.” The best improvisers in NYC use YOUR made up song titles to improvise three nominated songs for the Phony Awards, including lyrics, melodies and choreography with music being created on the spot by Broadway’s Gary Adler, composer of Altar Boyz and music director of Avenue Q and Next to Normal, to name a few. Vote for which of the three songs will win the coveted Phony Award and then marvel at the hysterical, fully improvised musical of that winning song. Broadway’s Next Hit Musical has toured extensively throughout the United States and around the world. Tonight they make their 54 Below debut with an amazing night of improvised music and interactive comedy where the next winner just might be YOU!

Emceed by Greg Triggs, with music direction and piano by George Luton.

Presenters/Improvisers include Heidi Gleichauf, Deb Rabbai, Stefan Schick, and Rob Schiffman.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – MAY 10 & 24 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget… Cast to be announced!

Music direction by Michael Lavine on May 10 and by Ron Abel on May 24.

The performance on May 10 will feature Kolter Erickson, Ryan Knowles, MOIPEI, Albert Nelthropp, Jenny Lee Stern, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

The performance on May 24 will feature Willie Demyan, Quentin Fettig, Jared Goodwin, Ryan Knowles, Kendra Foster McBride, Izaya Perrier, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LEA DELARIA: BRUNCH IS GAY – MAY 11 AT 1PM

Lea DeLaria brings you a fat, fast, and funny Sunday filled with her trademark comedy and musical chops in Brunch Is Gay. Let’s face it, brunch is a Gay high holiday, so come and spend it with the highest, gayest human on the planet. Be prepared to hear music from some of her favorite repertoire, including Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, and LaChiusa, as well as classic jazz standards.

Emmy Award winner Lea DeLaria was the first openly gay comic on television in America, and is an accomplished Jazz performer who has performed in concert venues all over the world. She is best known as ‘Big Boo’ from “Orange is the New Black” (3 SAG Awards) and recently joined the cast of the hit off-Broadway Titanique. Lea can currently be seen in the indie feature film Potato Dreams of America, and in the Indigo Girls jukebox feature film, Glitter & Doom. She recently starred in the Off-Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ play, The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann. TV credits include “East New York,” “The Blacklist,” “Physical,” “Reprisal,” “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness,” “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts,” “Shameless,” and “Broad City.” Film credits include Cars 3, Support The Girls, and First Wives Club. Broadway credits, POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (Bernadette), The Rocky Horror Show (Eddie/Dr. Scott) and On The Town (Hildy), Obie and Theatre World Awards. @realleadelaria www.leadelaria.com

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PERSPICACITY: A MOTHER’S DAY CELEBRATION WITH ANDREA MARCOVICCI – MAY 11 AT 7PM

Andrea Marcovicci returns to 54 Below this Mother’s Day with Perspicacity: A Mother’s Day Celebration!

Andrea returns to Broadway’s Living Room with a brand new show filled with her signature wit and a guarantee of a torch song, or two. Focusing on the loving relationship of parent and child, Andrea will offer her unique perspective on this tender journey through story and song. The show will feature music that spans from the American Songbook to several modern day songs, plus a few surprises along the way. With a special guest appearance by MAC, Bistro Award winner, and 54 Below alum, Lauren Fox (The Evolution of Joni Mitchell), this is sure to be a wonderful evening celebrating all things Mom.

Andrea Marcovicci, on film and TV, has laughed with Danny DeVito, tussled with Sir Michael Caine, smooched with Tom Selleck, and received a Golden Globe nomination for her film debut in Martin Ritt’s The Front. She’s played on and off-Broadway, Shakespeare in the Park with Sam Waterston, and sold out Carnegie Hall She’s created over fifty cabaret shows, and many full-cast variety shows across the country. Other noted appearances: The White House, Lincoln Center, and Town Hall. She’s a MABEL, MAC, and BISTRO Award winner. Andrea holds a twenty-five year record run at the Algonquin Hotel, plus forty years at The Gardenia in Hollywood where she performs regularly.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MOTHER KNOWS BEST: A MOTHER’S DAY CELEBRATION – MAY 11 AT 9:30PM

The bond between a mother and her daughter is unlike any other relationship. Join producer Katy Manderfeld, music director Jake Goodman, and their all star cast as they recognize and honor the mothers and daughters of Broadway in Mother Knows Best: A Mother’s Day Celebration! Enjoy a night full of musical moments from some of your favorite shows such as Gypsy, The Light in the Piazza, Hairspray, Mamma Mia!, Waitress, Carrie, and more! There will truly be something for everyone, so grab your mother figure and come on out!

Featuring Ainsley Alrutz, Whitley Armstrong, Anna Barrett, Sabrina Brush, Jonathan Chisolm, Cara Chumbley, Lani Corson, Olivia DeMarco, Ella Dolynchuk, Grace Duncan, Cassidy Ewert, Nicole Ferguson, Gracie Garza Harrison, Kate Glaser, Kayleigh Rose Howard, Langley Leilani, Katy Manderfeld, Georgia Mobley, Molly Oldham, Alex Portaro, Olivia Reiter, Reagan Shook, Carrington Symone, and Chrissa Weir.

Joined by Cat Barker on bass, Jake Goodman on piano, and Tim Schneider on drums.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A NIGHT OF BROWN EXCELLENCE: SOUTH ASIANS ON BROADWAY, FEAT. ARI AFSAR, ADI ROY, & MORE – MAY 12 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a magical evening filled with the melodies of A Night of Brown Excellence: South Asians On Broadway, which celebrates the South Asian talents leaving an indelible mark on the industry. Thrilled to be back for year two, A Night of Brown Excellence presents extraordinary performers, ready to take you on a musical journey through your favorite show tunes sung by brown people. They are setting the stage and paving the way for future generations. A remarkable ensemble of the city’s most captivating talents has been assembled for this inaugural live performance. Within this cast, you’ll find representatives from the nation’s finest college programs, stars from Tony®-nominated musicals, and even performers from an Emmy-nominated TV series. This unforgettable experience is produced and directed by Devi Peot from SAOB.

Featuring Ari Afsar, Evan Balasubramaniam, Marina Brazendale, Ritisha Chakraborty, Angel Desai, Rishi Golani, Rohit Gopal, Jeff Gorti, Sara Haider, Jetta Juriansz, Ruchir Khazanchi, Anu Mysore, Peter Neureuther, Anargha Pal, Salena Qureshi, Lav Raman, Adi Roy, Devina Sabnis, Mia Anjali Sachdev, Jasmine Sharma, Palini Sunkara, Sujaya Sunkara, Tara Venkataram, Kuhoo Verma, Swetha Vissapragada, and Ria Yamdagni.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE BEST OF BROADWAY! A CCM CELEBRATION – MAY 13 AT 7PM

It’s the ultimate show tune extravaganza!

America’s very first musical theater program was created at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music over fifty years ago. Ever since the program’s first graduate (Tony Award® nominee Pamela Myers, Class of ’69) took Broadway by storm, CCM grads have headed to New York City to tread the boards on Broadway.

Join producer/host Scott Coulter and a bevy of Broadway’s greatest voices as they pay tribute to Broadway’s greatest songs. Featuring a cast of CCM graduates and current students! Joined by John Fischer on piano.

Featuring Delaney Benson, Chris Blem, Scott Coulter, Jessica Hendy, Stephanie Jae Park, Josh Prince, Tony Award® nominee Lee Roy Reams, and John Riddle.

Also joined by the CCM Class of 2025, including Lucy Acuna, Essence Bell, Brian Cheung, Matthew Danforth, Kristen Das, Ryan Dever, Annalese Fusaro, Dan Klimko, JT Langlas, Tomi Newman, Madison Osment, Coty Perno, Sean Polk, Makayla Shipe, Spencer Stanley, and Franco Valerga.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DANGEROUS AND DRAMATIC: ICONIC VILLAIN ANTHEMS – MAY 13 AT 9:30PM

Step into the dark side with a night of iconic villain anthems, as Eliana Nunley and a powerhouse lineup of performers bring wickedly good music to the stage! From the chilling “I Put a Spell on You” (Annie Lennox) to the high-voltage energy of “Stone Cold Crazy” (Queen) and Broadway classics like “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” this show is all about the songs you love from music’s most notorious baddies. We are also thrilled to be accompanied by some fabulous musicians!

Featuring Jonté Jaurel Culpepper, Andrew Faria, Paul Hardin, Daniel Ison, Lucy Moon, Blake Morgan, Eliana Nunley, Brittany Smithson, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Ariel Bellevalaire on guitar and Andrew Orbison on piano.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE WIZARD AND I: LIZ CALLAWAY SINGS STEPHEN SCHWARTZ – MAY 14 – 17 AT 7PM

The performance on May 17 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Long an interpreter of the songs of Stephen Schwartz, Emmy winner and Tony® and Grammy nominee Liz Callaway turns her attention to the songwriter with her new show, The Wizard and I: Liz Callaway Sings Stephen Schwartz. Featuring songs from an extraordinary career that has spanned nearly 60-years (and in every form of media), as well as a brand new song, Liz honors Stephen in her signature way, pairing his iconic songs with tales of their lifelong professional relationship and friendship. Featuring Academy Award and Grammy-winning tunes from Wicked, Godspell, Pippin, The Baker’s Wife, and more, The Wizard and I is a personal celebration of the man who made a witch take flight and gave a bird sight.

Liz Callaway is a Grammy and Tony® nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer, and recording artist. She made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award® nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She has also provided the singing voice for numerous animated movies, including the Oscar-nominated Anastasia. Her latest album, To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim was nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Musical direction by Alex Rybeck. Joined by Ritt Henn on bass, Alex Rybeck on piano, and Ron Tierno on drums.

$84.50 cover charge (includes $9.50 in fees). $139.50 premium seating (includes $14.50 in fees) - $145 premium seating (includes $15 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MY PACE JOURNEY: PACE MUSICAL THEATER CLASS OF 2025 – MAY 14 AT 9:30PM

The Pace Class of 2025 invites you to reminisce with them as they look back on their Pace paths in their cabaret show My Pace Journey. Hear some of your favorite Broadway hits that these students have studied in class over their 4 years at Pace University, Including “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “Cabaret,” and many more! This recently graduated collegiate ensemble is filled with NYC theatrical veterans and first time city goers who have just received their BFAs in Musical Theater and are ready to make their mark in the industry. But first we must look back at some monumental moments in the training that got them to this point. These stars shine bright so be sure to join us for a night to remember!

Produced by Kyle Geriak. Featuring Sailor Kate Ashley, Makayla Bird, Delaney Brown, Nadine Chia, Gio Coppola, Sam Crawford, Sydney De Leon, Dan Graf, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, Katie Howard, Phoenix Lafreniere, Nyomi Nee, Molly Nilsen, Cade Ostermeyer, Alexi Saunders, Chloe Reed, Grace Rundberg, Leroy Thompson, Liliana Valencia, Swetha Vissapragada, Madison Willet, Oscar Williams, and Yemie Woo.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALAN TURING & THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT – MAY 15 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us for the new musical, Alan Turing & the Queen of the Night, live and in concert! It’s a queer fantasy, a shameless celebration of a rebel genius and the woman he idolized, with a cast of talented singers accompanied by a five-piece rock band.

This concert features a selection of hits from the score, sung by our talented singers, and backed by a five-piece rock band.

Alan Turing & the Queen of the Night is a queer fantasy, a defiant, shameless celebration of a great man and the woman he idolized.

Witness a gay icon reimagined. Our version of Alan Turing throws off his well-mannered, nerdy persona. Instead, we honor his defiant soul — and the eccentric woman who taught him to live in a cruel world.

Mixing Turing’s gripping life story with the enchanting world of Mozart’s The Magic Flute, our show invites you to a night at the opera and asks what lengths you’d go to recover lost love?

Book & lyrics by Michael Vegas Mussman. Music & lyrics by Payton Millet.

Featuring Jamey Cheek, Vi Dang, Livvie Hirshfield, Sydney Kurland, Sara Law, Spencer Petro, and Emi Sullivan.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE WRIGHT WAY 15TH ANNIVERSARY – MAY 16 AT 9:30PM

The Wright Way Coaching is a national performing arts program whose artists have found success on Broadway, film, and television like Cody Braverman (Leopoldstadt, Mrs. Doubtfire), Annie Braverman (Disney’s Frozen), Sofie Poliakoff (Parade), Colby Kipnes (Grey House), Ben Laxton (The Book of Mormon), Maggie McDowell (Kinky Boots), Susie Carroll (The Prom), Ethan Joseph (MJ the Musical), Jackson Greenspan (Charlie And The Chocolate Factory national tour), and more. This concert is in celebration of The Wright Way’s 15th Anniversary and will star some of Wright Way’s top talents. Featuring a live band and a cast of over 15 singing some of Broadway and pops best hits, there is bound to be a bop for everybody.

Directed by Joe Barros (Gigi, Cagney), with music direction by Steve Smith, come and enjoy a feel good show celebrating 15 years of mentorship, and self-discovery through artistry. This community has built a family of artists that continually support each other through all their trials and successes. Come join the family in the party and celebration of Wright Way’s 15 years!

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $79 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NORWAY’S NATIONAL DAY CELEBRATION – MAY 17 AT 9:30PM

A Toast to Norway; A cabaret performance celebrating May 17th!

Join us in celebration of Norway’s National Day, May 17th, with Norwegian artists in New York. We are celebrating Norway’s musical national treasures and songs you might not even know come from Norway and Norwegian artists!

Over 900,000 people have come to America from Norway to explore the American Dream. 2025 is also the celebration of 200 years of organized migration to North America. We will kick off a cultural celebration of Norwegians in New York.

This evening will include Savannah Bergli, Annette Berning, Ingeborg Kolstad, Vibecke Dahle Dellapolla, and other featured guest artists. Produced by Vibecke Dahle Dellapolla.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $79 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE COSMO GIRLS – MAY 18 AT 7PM

The Cosmo Girls, New York City’s hottest new girl group, is set to take the stage at the iconic 54 Below for their highly anticipated debut! Directed and produced by Erica Lynn Bridge and Bryan Blaskie (Titanique), The Cosmo Girls, known for their powerhouse vocals, dynamic stage presence, and fierce looks, perform a curated selection of beloved pop songs from female artists across decades with fresh, original arrangements by Blaskie and Bridge. This unforgettable performance promises to be a celebration of girl power paired with electrifying renditions of radio hits reimagined for a modern audience.

At this debut performance, the Cosmo Girls will feature GiGi Amore, Sarah Rose Hackshaw, Lexie McEntire, Brianna Brito Mooney, Rachel Peterson, Melinda Porto, and L’Oréal Roaché.

Don’t miss the chance to come shake it up with Cosmo Girls!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOSEPH C. TOWNSEND: HUMMINGBIRD – MAY 18 AT 9:30PM

Joseph C. Townsend makes a long-awaited solo concert debut with Hummingbird. Hailed as a “Star on The Rise” and “Riveting” with a “soaringly beautiful,” “unimaginable,” “gargantuan voice” by BroadwayWorld, this show-stopping tenor invites you to sit ringside as he takes center stage backed by a little big band, custom arrangements, and fresh, signature spin on songs you know and love. The five foot two, 4.5 octave, big-voiced belting actor promises an evening of showstoppers, storytelling, authenticity, and a musical journey exploring and encapsulating the depths of the human heart.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FINDING YOUR VOICE FEAT. ANTONIO CIPRIANO, ANDREW BARTH FELDMAN, & MORE – MAY 19 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Might Be Smart Productions is excited to present Finding Your Voice: A Fundraiser Concert at 54 Below! Directed and produced by Antonio Cipriano and Justine Verheul, this concert highlights the transformative power of music to inspire creativity and awaken the artist within. This special fundraiser will support Might Be Smart Productions’ mission to empower artists, create new opportunities, and cultivate an inclusive community through masterclasses, performances, and more, encouraging artists to see their worth and share their ideas. Featuring Antonio Cipriano, Andrew Barth Feldman, Adi Roy, and more! The evening will showcase songs by iconic composers like Stephen Schwartz, Alan Menken, Jason Robert Brown, and Carole King, chosen for their themes of inner confidence, self-discovery, and positive affirmation. Don’t miss this unforgettable night filled with inspiring music, personal stories, and a collective message of embracing our true potential!

Music direction by James Woods. Featuring Senzel Ahmady, Elyse Bell, Andrew Barth Feldman, Antonio Cipriano, Meg Dwinell, Tony Award® nominee Derek Klena, Nathan Levy, Marcus M. Martin, Jade McLeod, Leslie Meloni, AJ Rafael, Wren Rivera, Adi Roy, Sadie Seelert, Justin David Sullivan, and Hannah Verdi.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Might Be Smart Productions.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ANOTHER OPENING, ANOTHER DEBUT! BROADWAY DEBUTS OF THE 2024-2025 SEASON – MAY 19 AT 9:30PM

Every year new faces join the Broadway community. Whether it took them 8 auditions or they were picked out from a national casting call, getting that magical phone call is something they will never forget.

Listen up and meet the new faces appearing on the 41 Broadway stages as fairytale characters, time travelers, and even celebrities! Some join their show Off-Broadway or out-of-town, transferring from Chicago, Washington D.C., or even London. Other shows open fresh on Broadway. Nevertheless, each actor has a unique path to the moment they finally get to step onto a Broadway stage. So everybody join us at 54 Below as we cheer for the amazing and landmark 2024-2025 season of Broadway debuts!

Musical Direction by Drew Wutke. Produced by Jen Sandler.

Featuring Tatianna Córdoba, Alex Dorf, Emily Fink, Angelica Hale, Lakota Knuckle, Matt Magnusson, Nicholas Matos, Justin Showell, Christopher James Tamayo, and Grace Hodgett Young.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BEN JONES: TEMPTATION – MAY 20 AT 7PM

Join award-winning vocalist Ben Jones and legendary pianist, composer, and music director Ron Abel as they combine their considerable talent for an evening of side-splitting laughs and unbelievable music. The band for this performance includes incredible New York musicians Yuka Tadano (bass), Sean Harkness (guitar), and Ray Marchica (drums).

Featuring the songs of Kaci Bolls, Nat King Cole, Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, Jason Isbell, Peggy Lee, Julie London, MIKA, Anthony Newley, Ed Sheeran, Nina Simone, Stephen Sondheim, Chris Stapleton, Rufus Wainwright, Tom Waits, The Weeknd, and more, Jones dazzles audiences with touching and hilarious renditions of your favorite songs of love, infatuation, heartbreak, obsession and temptation.

Jones and Abel have brought their magic to stages all over the world and together bring an incredible depth and originality to your favorite hits and deep cuts alike. It’s a joyful presentation of some of the best music of the 20th and 21st centuries, and an evening you won’t want to miss!

Ben Jones is a singer, comedian, storyteller and actor who has appeared in front of audiences worldwide, from the Edinburgh International Festival to the Shanghai Concert Hall. He’s shared the spotlight with the likes of Rita Moreno, Michael Tilson Thomas, and the Bang on a Can All-Stars. His versatile voice has been featured on recordings on the Albany, Naxos and Delos labels, on A Prairie Home Companion, on the soundtracks for the best-selling video game franchises Halo and Civilization, and on commercials for Coors Light and Meow Mix. Jones made his Carnegie hall debut in the 2021 Voices of Hope Festival. Ben’s latest live album–I Think We Should See Other People–is available wherever you listen.

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HENRY PATTERSON & ANNA ZAVELSON – BROADWAY: THE NIGHT IS YOUNG – MAY 20 AT 9:30PM

Anna Zavelson, star of The Light in the Piazza at City Center Encores! and 2022 Jimmy Awards Finalist, returns to 54 Below alongside British singer Henry Patterson. Henry is making his 54 Below debut after selling out a series of London concerts. Join Anna and Henry as they perform reimagined songs from musical theatre favourites, including The Sound of Music, Oklahoma!, Phantom of the Opera, and the songs of Cole Porter and Stephen Sondheim.

Anna Zavelson

Theatre: The Light in the Piazza (Encores! at New York City Center), Love Actually, Live, Lyrics and Lyricists- Sheldon Harnick (92nd street Y). TV: “13 Reasons Why,” “Revolution.” Awards: 2022 Jimmy Awards Finalist, 2022 Joci Awards Winner. Always grateful for family and friends for their continued support. University of Michigan (BFA Musical Theatre ‘26).

Henry Patterson

Henry is a UK based singer renowned for his reimagined takes on classic musical theatre and jazz. His debut London concert series Around the Corner launched in 2024 and sold out within hours. During the 2020 presidential election, Henry’s musical parodies received over 20 million views on TikTok, and gained the attention of journalists, politicians and comedians.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DARWIN DEL FABRO: A MUSICAL JOURNEY – MAY 22 AT 7PM

After a year-long pause for surgeries and recovery during her transition, Darwin Del Fabro is thrilled to step back onto the stage for the first time at 54 Below with A Musical Journey. Featuring a melodic blend of her latest four albums, and showcasing a rich tapestry of music in both English and Portuguese that highlights her roots, Darwin will explore the vibrant American musical landscape while also paying tribute to the iconic Brazilian singer Elis Regina.

From Irving Berlin’s timeless works to the stories that define her journey and transition intermingling with the classics of Tom Jobim songs in English, this show will be a heartfelt exploration of identity, culture, and the power of music.

Darwin (she/her) recently appeared in Blumhouse Productions’ They/Them, a new film directed by John Logan, now now streaming on Peacock. Since moving to New York, she starred as Puck in A Midsummer Night’s Dream with the Juneberry Collective, as Adam in The Feather Doesn’t Fall Far From The Wing at Signature Theatre, and as Dominic in Real the Play at the Tank.

Darwin has four albums recorded — the cast recording of the Irving Berlin revue Be Careful, It’s My Heart, Darwin Del Fabro in Rio, and Darwin Del Fabro: Revisiting Jobim. She recently released Darwin Del Fabro: Revisiting Jobim 2, and Darwin Del Fabro: Revisiting Elis Regina. Darwin was in the original Brazilian productions of Shrek The Musical, Fiddler on The Roof, and The Wizard of Oz, and was in the hit Brazilian soap opera “Ligações Perigosas” (based on Les Liaisons Dangereuses) and “Novo Mundo.”

Darwin founded Madalena Productions, a production company working across stage, screen, and music studios.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS ADAM LAMBERT – MAY 22 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Adam Lambert will not appear at this performance

Join us at 54 Below for an energetic, unapologetically queer evening featuring the songs of Adam Lambert! In an unforgettable celebration of the first openly queer artist to debut at number 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart, experience your 2010s favorites all over again, including hits like “If I Had You,” “Whataya Want From Me,” “Runnin’,” “Trespassing,” and more! Featuring an all-star cast of New York’s up and coming LGBTQ+ vocalists and drag artists, this concert is produced and directed by Henry Dougherty (he/they), with music direction by Halle Mitchell (she/they).

Featuring Mae Burrus (they/she), Henry Dougherty (he/they), Danny Drewes (he/him), Emma Gervasi, Amelio Kirschon (he/him), Katryna Marttala (they/them), Erika Mesa (she/her), Kit Pujols (they/them), Amanda Ribnick (she/her), Eva Scherrer (they/she), Emily Shafner (she/they), Diana Taylor (she/her), Mitchell Turner (he/him), Operetta Waltz (they/them), and Reagan White (she/her).

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOAQUINA KALUKANGO – MAY 23 & 24 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand, Tony Award® winner Joaquina Kalukango returns to 54 Below with an intimate and soul-stirring new show, blending Broadway classics, jazz, R&B, and unexpected pop influences into a deeply personal evening of storytelling through song. Featuring masterful music direction from the brilliant and intuitive Michael Orland, she takes risks with fresh interpretations, infusing familiar melodies with new textures. This thoughtfully curated performance will leave audiences feeling uplifted, reflective, and deeply connected, as each song resonates with the heart in a unique and unforgettable way.

$79 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $128.50 premium seating (includes $13.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ROBBIE ROZELLE: CITATION NEEDED – MAY 23 AT 9:30PM

Robbie Rozelle has it all… almost. Known internationally as a cabaret icon, a cast album maven, and a devoted husband, the only thing he’s missing is seemingly the most crucial: his own Wikipedia entry. It has become clear that he has to take matters into his own hands. Hailed by BroadwayWorld as “a cabaret train that won’t be stopped”, and “a genius at crafting an evening” by StageBuddy, the celebrated creator of Songs From Inside My Locker will take you on a hilarious all-encompassing romp through everything from “Early Life” to “Career” to “Discography” and beyond with his new show, Citation Needed.

Featuring songs and stories from his nearly 30 years in show business, and his requisite razor-sharp wit, signature medleys, snazzy special guests and his merry band The Two Drink Minimum, led by Drama Desk nominee Yasuhiko Fukuoka. Be there as he hits “publish” on the most important Wikipedia entry of all time.

Featuring special guest Samantha Rotella.

Written and performed by Robbie Rozelle

Music direction and arrangements by Yasuhiko Fukuoka

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SCOTT SIEGEL’S BROADWAY MUSICAL BRUNCH! – MAY 25 AT 1PM

Before you attend your weekend matinee, we’ll start your day by feeding both your and your soul with a pre-matinee concert overflowing with famous Broadway show tunes coupled with the best brunch in town. And what a concert it will be, with New York’s most talented musical theater, opera, and nightclub stars sharing their extraordinary joy and love of theater by giving their all on the stage.

And who better to host than NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world. Among Scott’s impressive list of shows are 54 Belows critically acclaimed, record-breaking Broadway’s Greatest Hits series that has been regularly selling out the club since 2015 (with over 150 editions!), producing, directing, and writing concerts for Michael Feinstein, as well as creating more than 100 major concerts at New York’s historic 1,500 seat Town Hall.

Scott Siegel’s Broadway Musical Brunch: A Musical Mimosa that will make your weekend afternoon feel like a night out on the town!

Music direction by Mark T Evans.

Featuring Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Demiah Latreece, Chandler McCune, Benjamin T. Swanson, Vikas Venuthurupalli, and more stars to be announced!

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED – MAY 25 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

We’re Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program. A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It’s a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret’s most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway’s master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That’s Good!

With special guests Tony Award® winner Nikki M. James, Ramona Mallory, Karen Mason, and Aléna Watters.

Featuring Ali Ewoldt, Kelli Rabke, and Soara-Joye Ross.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MOVIE MUSICAL MASHUPS! FEAT. ADI ROY, COLE THOMPSON, & MORE – MAY 25 AT 9:30PM

Your favorite Movie Musical Mashups! dreams come true!

Join us for an electrifying evening featuring performers from Broadway and beyond singing one of a kind mashups of songs from your favorite hit movie musicals that you’ve seen both on stage and screen. Take a musical journey with us down memory lane as we discover the common factors that pair the pieces together while revisiting some of our favorite shows – with trivia and prizes! The winners who guess the most common factors will receive an exclusive prize! Produced by Ayden Weinstein, with music direction by Jorden Amir this is sure to be a night of non stop entertainment!

Featuring Senzel Ahmady, Delaney Brown, Bridgette Caroline, Brevan Collins, Brielle Diaz Withers, Tori Gill, Halle Just, Liesie Kelly, Naomi Lawley, Lauren A. Marchand, Mikey Mousaw, Sammi O’Connor, Tommy Pegan, Adi Roy, Shea Suffoletta, Cole Thompson, Charlie Webb, Ayden Weinstein, Kov Zelonky, and more stars to be announced!

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ARI AXELROD’S A PLACE FOR US: A CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAY – MAY 26 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

A Place For Us is a celebration of Jewish culture, honoring the songs and stories of Jewish composers and their crucial contributions to the American Musical. While there are many stories in the world about Jewish suffering, there are fewer stories about Jewish life and vitality. Our history is not only about how we survived, but also about how we thrived, and A Place for Us highlights this in its exploration of Jewish Broadway. Join Ari Axelrod in celebrating the release of this award-winning show’s brand new album!

The Jewish Week awarded Ari the prestigious “36 To Watch Award,” recognizing him as one of the 36 most influential Jews in The United States. He received the 2022 Bistro Award for Best Theatrical Artistry in Song. His multi-award-winning show, A Place For Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway, has been performed to sold-out audiences around the world. Theatrical credits include: Paper Mill Playhouse, Westport Country Playhouse, Bay Street Theatre, North Shore Music Theatre, NAMT, Shabbat on Broadway, Museum of Jewish Heritage, and The York Theatre Company. Ari’s critically acclaimed debut album Ari Axelrod: LIVE at Birdland is available on all streaming platforms.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CIRQUE LE SWING – MAY 26 AT 9:30PM

Cirque Le Swing brings the audience into a mysterious world of delicacies and decadence by transforming 54 Below into a vintage jazz club of a bygone era. The Emcee and his jazz trio serenades while the Maitre’d welcomes guests for a nightly ritual of wonder and whimsy. The experience unfolds around you in an intimate supper club setting, as a night of unexpected performances from world class cirque and cabaret stars awaits.

Featuring Quintin Harris Trio, Ambrose Martos, Angela Buccinni-Butch, and Dia Seskin.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

UTE LEMPER SINGS KURT WEILL – MAY 27 & 29 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand, 54 Below presents renowned international chanteuse and star of Broadway’s Chicago, Ute Lemper with her new show honoring Kurt Weill. Ute celebrates the 125th anniversary of the birth of the great composer. She takes us back to her roots in Berlin and her internationally acclaimed ground breaking recordings from the mid eighties.

Join us for an exquisite musical journey through Weill’s life, the Berlin years, the years in the exile in Paris, and the glorious American compositions. Ute is the definitive artist interpreting Kurt Weill’s songbook in the most authentic and unique way. Ute Lemper is internationally known for her interpretations of Kurt Weill’s songs from the German, French, and American chapters of his compositions. With critical acclaim and wide renown as one of Weill’s foremost musical interpreters, Ute continues to be an ambassador to this music and this very unique composer. A dedicated storyteller and historian, Ute takes you on a journey through Kurt Weill’s life – through the painful and glorious times he experienced as a composer and into his life as a Jewish man in a world that confronted him with the most difficult of challenges.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LAUVER’S LULLABIES: A BEWITCHING EVENING OF LAUFEY – MAY 27 AT 9:30PM

Laufey will not appear at this performance

Lauver’s Lullabies: A Bewitching Evening of Laufey is a cabaret of timeless elegance and enchantment, that reimagines the bewitching melodies of composer, singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, Laufey. This show blends the spellbinding charm of classic Hollywood and sophisticated sounds of jazz to hit songs like “From The Start” and “Falling Behind.” Broadway and Laufey fans alike will be transported to an era where glamorous divas still ruled both the screen and the stage. You don’t want to miss this performance featuring unforgettable new vocalists and musicians who cultivate a dynamic evening of music with themes of heartbreak, longing, and love.

Produced by Ava Masias, Jonathan McLawhorn, and Dre Shapiro.

Co-directed by Ava Masias and Dre Shapiro.

Music direction by Nathan Beary Loughstein.

Featuring Whitley Armstrong, Madyson Bolton, Jamishay Cammann, Leilani Carr, Sophia Castuera, Anthony Chavers, Domenica Cua, Anchal Dhir, Jessie Heesacker, Claire Lundin, Victoria Mesa, Brogan Nelson, Jaida Rivera, Jimena Flores Sanchez, Isabel Stewart, and Ria Yamdagni.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CARLA COOKE: CELEBRATING SAM COOKE – MAY 28 AT 7PM

Sam Cooke was voted the 3rd Greatest Singer of All-Time by Rolling Stone Magazine in 2024. Still today, his vast catalog of music is loved by millions around the world. Whenever people hear that Carla Cooke is in their mist, they are overwhelmed and want to speak to her about her father. They are especially excited when they hear that she performs his music and want to know where they can see this happen. Now, Carla makes her 54 Below debut doing just that! Carla’s performance includes a touching rendition of “I Will Always Love You” which she dedicates to her father. Each time she receives a standing ovation and many audience members are brought to tears. Join us for a night like no other at 54 Below, celebrating the legacy of Sam Cooke with Carla Cooke.

Carla Cooke is the youngest daughter of the legendary Sam Cooke. Carla brings to life “The Sam Cooke Experience” where she spiritedly performs Billboard’s number 1 hits from her father’s catalog such as “You Send Me,” “Chain Gang,” “Twisting the Night Away,” and “A Change is Gonna Come” with added stories about her father’s journey to stardom. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree as Carla’s powerful stage presence commands the environment and touches the hearts of the audience wherever she performs. She creates an atmosphere that makes everyone feel like Sam Cooke is still stirring their soul through his daughter’s voice.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NXT GENERATION THEATRICS: THROUGH THE YEARS – MAY 28 AT 9:30PM

Nxt Generation Theatrics is thrilled to celebrate five years of incredible talent, creativity, and storytelling with a special concert at 54 Below: NGT Through The Years! Join us for an unforgettable evening, directed and produced by Lana Schwartz, as we revisit some of the most memorable moments from past MainStage productions like Next to Normal, Violet, and Fun Home. This star-studded celebration will feature powerful performances of iconic songs from these shows, along with exciting previews from our upcoming production of Sunday in the Park with George. NGT Through The Years is more than just a concert—it’s a tribute to the passion, dedication, and artistry of the young performers and creative teams who have made these productions unforgettable. Whether you’ve seen every show or are discovering the magic for the first time, this is a night that will leave you inspired and awestruck. Don’t miss out on this chance to experience the best of Nxt Generation Theatrics.

Music direction by Jorden Amir.

Featuring Andrew Adams, Lizzie Buller, Jacob Aaron Bryan, Mackenzie Bunzel-Hardie, Keilah Clarke, Cordelia Cornell, Maggie Cox, Maura Dempsey, Evelyn Ferguson, Cosette Gresh, Calvin Knegten, Maryanna Lauter, Maddy Lyons, Jackson Mizell, Gabe Oliviera, Austin Perkowksi, George Rosen, Tai Lyn Sandhu, Rio Schneider, Lana Schwartz, Becca Supcoff, Ava Tucker, Lily Ventura, Ayden Weinstein, Margot Weintraub, Sammy Dell, and Patrick Higgins.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE “DO NOT SING” LIST – MAY 29 AT 9:30PM

Join your favorite New York City performers at 54 Below for a night of Broadway music that we all know and love… maybe a little too much! Directed and produced by Annie Brown, 54 Sings The “Do Not Sing” List is bound to get your toes tapping and fingers snapping as you hear your favorite songs reimagined! Instead of wanting to spend the night “On My Own,” join us as we revive some musical theatre classics! Even if “Everybody Says Don’t,” this will be an “Astonishing” evening you won’t want to miss!

Featuring MaKayla Baxter, Stevie Bowden, Annie Brown, Amelia Castor, Lilia Castor, Emma Christmann, Lauren Coleman, Dot Davis, Lauren Dodds, Mia Dungan, Nicole Fauci, Jessica Fegeley, Austin Gebhardt, Sophie La Fave, Sarah Lepre, Declan Logan, Jolie Lubar, Noah Lytle, Abigail Manners, Andrew McNamara, Phelan Newman, Maeve Nielsen, Echo Deva Picone, Olivia Ritchal, Harrison Shaw, Reagan Shook, Cameron Walls, Lain Walls, and Audrey Wilder.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CAROLE J. BUFFORD: TOO DARN HOT – MAY 31 AT 7PM

“The real thing: you know it when you see it! The way her voice, with its blues inflections, cut a swath, leaving nothing standing, tempts me to describe her with groveling hyperbole as an earthier, more acerbic 21st-century Barbra Streisand.”

-Stephen Holden, The New York Times

“Bufford is definitely one of the gifts the Entertainment Gods sent to earth to spread joy to the masses, and, with each show that she does, Carole captures new hearts, re-ensnares the hearts of those already committed to her, and makes merrier the masses smart enough to have acquired a ticket.”

-Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

Carole J. Bufford returns to 54 Below with Too Darn Hot, a musical romp through those sultry, starlit summertime evenings. Carole will put her unique spin on timeless classics made famous by Frank Sinatra, Peggy Lee, Adele, Bonnie Raitt, Janis Joplin, Nat King Cole, Judy Garland, Wilson Pickett, Patsy Cline, Randy Newman, and more. From Broadway to blues, and standards to soul, join Carole for an unforgettable evening of music and storytelling to ignite your senses and kickstart your summer season!

Carole J. Bufford has become one of the most sought after performers on the American vintage pop and cabaret scenes. Her shows, including speak easy. (featuring the Grammy Award-winning Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks), You Don’t Own Me: The Fearless Females of the 1960s, Come Together, and Vintage Pop earned her rave reviews from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Times (UK). She currently tours with her solo shows all over the country and in London. She performs regularly with symphony orchestras across the country with Spot-On Entertainment. Carole is the recipient of a BroadwayWorld Award, Bistro Award, and Nightlife Award for Vocalist of the Year. Her show You Don’t Own Me was named Show of the Year by BroadwayWorld. She is also the recent Gold Medal winner of the American Traditions Vocal Competition. www.CaroleJBufford.com

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $112 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DUETS ARE BLIND – MAY 31 AT 9:30PM

Duets Are Blind is an exciting musical spin-off of the reality TV show “Love is Blind,” bringing its interactive experience to 54 Below! Directed and produced by Ash Marie Alina and Miles Hanna, this show allows the audience to vote in real-time to decide duet pairings, creating spontaneous moments of musical magic. Featuring Broadway hits like “As Long As You’re Mine” and “10 Minutes Ago,” plus guest appearances, Duets Are Blind delivers unexpected chemistry and unforgettable performances. Prepare to play Cupid in an evening full of laughter, surprises, and unique vocal pairings— you won’t want to miss it!

Featuring Raven Chareal’, Calvin Cich, Jalen Ford, Gabriela Garza, Zachkary Jones, Olivia Sartori, Molly Scott, Sam Scriven, Annika Stenstedt, Jordi Viscarri, Andreas Wyder, and more stars to be announced!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

MACON PRICKETT IN MACON: HIS OWN WAY… THE RETURN! May 3 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

CELIA BERK: FOR THE RECORD May 4 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

54/54/54 May 4 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

RYAN SHAW: FROM BRAODWAY TO SOUL, FEAT. RAY ANGRY May 6 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

LEE ROY REAMS: UNCENSORED! FOR ADULTS ONLY! May 7 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

PERSPICACITY: A MOTHER’S DAY CELEBRATION WITH ANDREA MARCOVICCI May 11 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

ALAN TURING & THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT May 15 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

THE WIZARD AND I: LIZ CALLAWAY SINGS STEPHEN SCHWARTZ May 17 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

FINDING YOUR VOICE FEAT. ANTONIO CIPRIANO, ANDREW BARTH FELDMAN, & MORE May 19 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

54 SINGS ADAM LAMBERT May 22 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

JOAQUINA KALUKANGO May 24 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED May 25 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

ARI AXELROD’S A PLACE FOR US: A CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAY ALBUM RELEASE SHOW May 26 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Comments