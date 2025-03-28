See Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle and More at 54 Below in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Next month, 54 BELOW will presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Lorna Luft and Andrea McArdle, Marilyn Maye, and many more. See the full lineup here!

Jeff Harnar: CONFESSIONS OF A NEW YORKER – APRIL 1 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. Multi award winner Jeff Harnar returns to 54 Below for an encore performance of his critically acclaimed new show Confessions of a New Yorker, his Valentine to Manhattan featuring songs by New Yorkers, about New Yorkers, and for anyone who’s a New Yorker at heart. Expect to hear standards and surprises from Broadway and beyond by Leonard Bernstein, Rodgers & Hart, Comden & Green, Kander & Ebb, and more. Award-winning music director Alex Rybeck conducts the trio in a set that includes “Manhattan,” “East Side of Heaven,”Lonely Town,” and Jeff’s “confessions,” including his experiences with The McGuire Sisters, Stephen Sondheim, Liza Minnelli, and more.

Joinde by Dan Gross on drums and Ritt Henn on bass. Harnar’s most recent albums are Sammy Cahn: The Second Time Around (2024), A Collective Cy (2023), and I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim’s Words (2022) all on PS Classics.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FEMALE EMPOWERMENT: ICONIC DIVAS THROUGH TIME! – APRIL 1 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below as we pay homage to these female powerhouses and their unforgettable music! These incredible women left an indelible mark on the world, creating and inspiring the next generation of legends. You’ll hear music from artists such as Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, and more, taking on everything from pain to joy to love to fear to discrimination and beyond. Produced by LaDawn Taylor, come on out as we close Women’s History Month with a full fledged tribute to the iconic divas that created the platform that we stand on today.

Featuring Jhori Ahnae, Bijoux, Eddie Callahan, Andrea Fleming, Asia Kaleem, Naomi Latta, Jasmine Lawrence, Jasmine Manley, Tamieyah, LaDawn Taylor, Shamiea Thompson, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Enjelique on keytar. $46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY AT FULLERTON’S MUSICAL THEATRE CLASS OF 2025 – APRIL 2 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. 54 Below presents the 4th year Musical Theatre BFA Graduates of California State University, Fullerton in Showcase’d. Welcoming agents, managers, casting directors, industry guests, alumni, friends, and Broadway fans alike — Showcase’d introduces New York to California’s top incoming musical theatre talent. Be in the room when Broadway’s future stars make their Manhattan debut!

Directed by Broadway’s Josh Grisetti, Showcase’d features the diverse talents of NYC newcomers Ethan Davis, Ashley Eller, Caitlyn Ilar, Aja Jett, Keira Lopez-Ward, Grace Miguel, Quinn Sonis, Elise Ruvira, Erick Sanchez, Spencer Sharp, Hailey A. Thomas, Aurora Villareal, and Julianna Violet! Produced by Josh Grisetti and Jennifer Frauenzimmer with generous support from the Alliance for the Performing Arts.

Cal State Fullerton is a legacy Musical Theatre BFA program 26 miles outside of Los Angeles — the first Musical Theatre BFA west of the Mississippi — and has been training top-tier Broadway, off-Broadway, national tour, Television, and other commercial artists for over three decades. Its mission is to deliver world-class, conservatory-style Musical Theatre training in an ethical, joyful, accessible, and commercially-focused way.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 GETS WEIRD: A WEIRD AL TRIBUTE SHOW – APRIL 2 AT 9:30PM

“Weird Al” Yankovic will not appear at this performance. Get ready to get Weird! We’re throwing a kooky crazy party at NYC’s premiere cabaret club in celebration of everyone’s favorite parody artist “Weird Al” Yankovic! From classic parodies like “Eat It” and “Like a Surgeon” to Certified Al Originals like “Albuquerque” and “My Own Eyes,” this show will have something for everybody (including a live accordion player)!

Produced by Aaron Clark Burstein and Cesario Tirado-Ortiz. Music direction by JQ Welch and Mikayla Coxe.

Featuring Danielle Breitstein (she/they), Andrew Caira (he/him), RJ Christian (he/they), Aaron Clark Burstein (he/him), Ella Ruth Francis (she/her), Avery Ingavrson (they/they), Cambria Kylinn Martin (she/they), Brett Miller (he/him), Haley Mizelle (she/her), Xavier Moses (they/them), Matthew Penalva (he/him), Kaden Potak (they/he), Noah Simau (he/him), Emily “Lee” Simes (she/her), Cesario Tirado-Ortiz (he/they/it), Brie Underwood (he/they), JQ Welch (she/her), and Kirstin Wolf (she/her).

This performance will be ASL interpreted. ASL interpretation by Jo Welch and Adrian Walker.

Joined by Mikayla Coxe on piano, Omar Camps-Kamrin on accordion, Peter Douskalis on guitar, JQ Welch on piano, and Brodie Yake on drums.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ONE-NIGHT-ONLY BROADWAY BENEFIT PERFORMANCE SUPPORTING FAMILIES! – APRIL 3 AT 7PM

Broadway Stars Unite for a One-Night-Only Production at 54 Below! Get ready for an unforgettable evening of Broadway tunes and stars at 54 Below! For one night only, experience an exclusive benefit concert supporting Spence-Chapin Services to Families and Children—a nonprofit dedicated to adoption and family services for over a century.

This special event features a dazzling lineup of Broadway’s finest from Mamma Mia!, Les Misérables, Funny Girl, Disney’s Aladdin, and more, including Carlos Encinias, Matt Gibson, Liz McCartney, Judy McLane, Blake Stadnik, and Anne Tolpegin. Plus, enjoy standout performances by Broadway Committee Members Raymond J. Lee and Gerard Salvador, with musical direction by Eric Fotre Leach.

The evening begins with a cocktail reception featuring passed hors d’oeuvres, followed by a plated seasonal dinner, an assortment of desserts, and an open bar throughout the night.

Why Attend?

✔ Witness an exclusive evening of performances from Broadway in an intimate setting.

✔ Support Spence-Chapin’s mission to provide adoption services and resources to women, children, and families.

✔ Savor a night of delicious food, cocktails, and world-class entertainment.

✔ Be part of a community committed to creating brighter futures for children.

Featuring Carlos Encinias, Matt Gibson, Liz McCartney, Judy McLane, Blake Stadnik, Anne Tolpegin, and more!

Please note that this performance is a private event being hosted at 54 Below. $250-$750. Dinner & Open Bar for all Guests.

MEG LOY: STRIKING, RIDICULOUS, ANOMALOUS – APRIL 3 AT 9:30PM

Far from your standard musical theatre ingénue, Meg Loy packs a serious punch, as well as an overactive imagination and elephant-sized songbook she is proud to share with 54 Below! Joined by an all-star cast, the audience can expect a night of uproarious laughter and soaring melodies from budding young talent. Meg Loy and friends are proud to debut songs from the developing musical comedy The Soprano’s Revenge alongside Broadway favorites, including “I’ve Decided to Marry You” and “Shy.” Don’t miss this exciting evening of coloratura comedy!

Featuring Matt Abatemarco, Cole Andrew, Marc Mundsinger, Leah Romero, and Hailey Shafer. Joined by Vasa Zhidkova on piano.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle | TWO OF A KIND: FROM HOLLYWOOD TO BROADWAY – APRIL 4 & 5 AT 7PM

Join us for a magical night of music, stories, love, and laughter as two legendary performers, Lorna Luft and Andrea McArdle, grace the stage together for an unforgettable concert experience.

Lorna Luft, the beloved singer, actress, and author, brings her vibrant Hollywood heritage and incredible talent to the stage with captivating performances and heartfelt storytelling that offer a unique glimpse into the golden age of Hollywood.

Andrea McArdle, renowned for her Tony®-nominated role as the original Annie on Broadway, adds her irrefutable Broadway-defining voice as she charms audiences with her personal tales of the luminaries that have been an extraordinary part of her life.

Together, Lorna and Andrea will take you on a journey from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood to the dazzling lights of Broadway. Expect a night filled with classic songs, heartwarming tales, and moments of pure delight. Whether you’re a fan of the silver screen or the Great White Way, this concert promises to be a celebration of the best in entertainment.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see two iconic performers in one spectacular show. Get your tickets now and be part of an evening that will leave you smiling, singing, and reminiscing long after the final curtain falls.

$95.50 cover charge (includes $10.50 in fees). $161.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW – APRIL 5 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

They’ve served you food. They’ve put on your shows. They’ve helped you purchase tickets. They’ve put together your events and answered all of your emails. Now, they’re starring in a show for you!

Come join the staff of 54 Below as they put their talent on display in a variety show for the ages. Servers, managers, programmers, marketers, cooks, and more – there’s a whole staff of talent waiting to be shared!

Hosted and produced by Macon Prickett and Alex Martins. Featuring Mark Beyer, Mandisa Boxill, Rae Ann Cabralis, Grace Flavien, GG, Sarah Goodman, Isa Harris, James Klapak, Antonio Martinez, Alex Martins, Cassi Mikat, Georgia Ossorguine, Luis Palomino, Pier Lamia Porter, Elizabeth Precius, Macon Prickett, Shayna Rives, and Gretchen Schneider.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $79 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MARIE-CLAIRE GIRAUD: FROM HARLEM TO HOLLYWOOD – APRIL 6 AT 7PM

Join Marie-Claire Giraud at 54 Below as she musically embraces The Great American Songbook with finesse and ardent persuasion. Singing music from some of the most influential artists ranging from Duke Ellington to Irving Berlin, she’ll transport you to a time when the affluent walked up and down Park Avenue, stomped at The Savoy, and when the world watched as Fred and Ginger glided across marble dance floors under a night sky filled with stars. Accompanied by Matt Baker, Australian born jazz pianist, band leader, and music director along with Paul Gill on bass, Skye Hamilton-Carranza on saxophone, and Pete Van Nostrand on drums, be prepared for a joyous night full of songs from the Golden Age of Hollywood; from the movies that made them famous and the composers who made them great!

Marie-Claire Giraud is a soprano, jazz singer, songwriter, composer, playwright, and actor. Born on the island of Dominica and raised in the Bronx, Marie-Claire started her operatic training in Rome, Italy. The pandemic afforded her the luxury of time to reflect, allowing her the space to overcome obstacles that were blocking her creative path. With her creativity freed, she wrote her first musical and discovered her true soprano voice.

Marie-Claire’s performances include: the New York Symphony Orchestra, the United Nations 70th Anniversary, the Arc of Return Inaugurations Concert-United Nations, Black History Month Celebration Concert NYC-City Hall, the New York City Opera Company-Carnegie Hall, the Brooklyn Nets NBA-National Anthem-Barclays Center, and the New York Islanders NHL-National Anthem, Barclays Center.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

YALE UNIVERSITY’S PROOF OF THE PUDDING: 50TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT – APRIL 6 AT 9:30PM

Join 54 Below in celebrating Proof of the Pudding, Yale University’s premier SSAA jazz and swing a cappella group, as they mark their 50th anniversary! Founded in 1975, just six years after women were first admitted to Yale, Proof has delighted audiences worldwide with their diverse repertoire that spans from retro jazz standards like “In the Mood” and “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” to contemporary hits from artists like Lorde and Sara Bareilles. Renowned for their impeccable harmonies, engaging performances, and passion for both classic and modern music, Proof showcases that, when it comes to the timeless talent of an SSAA jazz group, the proof really is in the pudding. Join us for a taste!

Featuring Naina Agrawal-Hardin, Rose Buchdahl, Richelle Chang, Michelle Cheon, Sarah Cheung, Hera Farago, Olivia Fayemi, Chloe Hong, Tessa Jones, Yoshimi Kimura, Kelly Kong, Sophia Lahik, Mahal Montes, Sofia Gaviria Partow, Alexis Ramirez-Hardy, Anika Rodriguez, Kayla Samo, Sofia Sato, Josephine Stark, and Clara Yuste-Golob.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jeff Daniels – APRIL 7 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. Jeff Daniels, a proud Midwesterner, cut his stage teeth in New York City’s now-defunct off-Broadway Circle Repertory Theater company. Making his long awaited return to the 54 Below stage, Daniels brings his songbook of hundreds of original songs and his acoustic guitar to weave tales and share stories. “Much as I love acting, however, I don’t do it every day. The only thing I do every day, the only thing I want to do, the only thing I have to do, is play my acoustic guitar. Back in ’76, I bought a Guild D-40, tossed it into the backseat of a beat-up Buick and chased a dream. I had no idea I was bringing along my Best Friend. The one I would need, the one I would turn to, the one I would rely on. And now, decades later, the one who knows what I’m all about.”

Since 2000, Jeff has played such venues as The Birchmere, Club Passim, Cafe Lena, 54 Below, Birdland, The Barns at Wolf Trap, Austin’s Cactus Cafe, as well as numerous other Opera Houses and PACs throughout the country. With his sons band, The Ben Daniels Band, he has toured both coasts He has shared the stage with Lyle Lovett, John Hiatt, Joe Ely, Cheryl Wheeler, Guy Clark, Christine Lavin, Keb Mo’, and Bruce Hornsby. In 2012, The Martin Guitar Company began selling the OM Jeff Daniels Custom Edition Guitar. He also narrated their award winning documentary, The Ballad Of The Dreadnought. He created The Purple Rose Theatre Company in Michigan and has earned Tony Award® nominations for each of the last three plays he’s performed: God of Carnage, Blackbird, and To Kill a Mockingbird.

$73.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $117.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

VICTOR JACKSON: APRIL SHOWERS – APRIL 7 AT 9:30PM

Victor Jackson returns to 54 Below with April Showers, an electrifying evening of original music exploring the beauty in life’s constant ebb and flow. Inspired by nature’s ever-changing seasons, Victor’s songs weave a tapestry of resilience, joy, and renewal. With a career that spans over two decades, Victor has collaborated with stars like Jennifer Hudson, Kandi Burruss, and Alex Newell. He’s also graced TV screens in shows like “The Game,” “Step Up: High Water,” “Lovecraft Country,” and “Will Trent.” This intimate concert, featuring songs from his acclaimed EP Man.Muse.Magic., is an invitation to celebrate the storms and sunshine that shape our stories.

A multi-hyphenate of magical proportions, Victor Jackson is the visionary founder of Glam Rock Soul Entertainment Group. With his signature blend of faith, fire, and flair, he has guided countless creatives on their journey from concept to innovation.

Victor began his professional career in regional productions of The Wiz and Black Nativity with Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company. As a choreographer and creative director, he has collaborated with celebrated artists including Jennifer Hudson, Alex Newell, and Kandi Burruss. In 2020, Victor released his critically acclaimed EP, Man.Muse.Magic., which inspired two standout live performances: the five-month residency Man.Muse.Magic.neat at Atlanta’s Parlor Lounge and the sold-out concert The Muse Effect at Out Front Theater. His accolades include a TEDx Morehouse College appearance, the NBAF Horizon Award in Music, and recognition as a CITI & MusicForward LGBT+ Emerging Artist. He is also a member of the 2024 GLAAD Equity in Media & Entertainment Initiative (EMEI).

Victor’s latest single, “Amusement,” showcases his artistic evolution and is available on all streaming platforms.

Music direction by Rashad McPherson. Joined by Criston Oates on bass and Dani Williams on drums.

Also joined by supporting vocalists Tyneshia Hill, Chauncey Matthews, and Keeara Powell.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Marilyn Maye – APRIL 8 – 13 & 16 – 19 AT 7PM

Join Marilyn Maye for her annual birthday bash at 54 Below! Every performance during this run will feature a special 97th birthday celebration for this beloved cabaret legend.

A timeless icon who has been entertaining audiences for over eight decades, Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home—and her favorite audiences.

Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the future generation of singers. Put simply, “no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy” (Opera News).

For Marilyn’s birthday on April 10, our regular menu will be replaced with a special prix fixe. All guests will be charged $95 per person for their meals. This pricing does not include additional beverages or tax and gratuity.

$106.50 cover charge (includes $11.50 in fees). $167 premium seating (includes $17 in fees) - $172 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND – APRIL 8 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a seriously wacky evening featuring the songs of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend!” In a truly bonkers celebration of Rachel Bloom’s Emmy Award winning television show, experience well known (and extra niche) songs like “You Stupid Bitch,” “Let’s Generalize About Men,” “What’ll it Be?,” and more, like never before! Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced and directed by NYU grad Sara Gordon.

Music direction by Matthew Hannon. Featuring Jerett Elijah Benjamin, Shailen Braun, Julia Kim Caldwell, Kat Capili, Maggie Cox, Sara Gordon, Riley Halpern, Darcie A. Hingula, Rachel Jancarek, Ray Kao, Ariana Kroeger, Savanna La Selva, Catherine Lilly, Angelina Mercurio, Nik Mucha, Aidan Rawlinson, Claire Sarman, Juliana Rose Smith, Lison Tunick, and Malachi Watson.

Also joined by Andrew Geher on piano and Matthew Hannon on guitar.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A LOVE LETTER TO LOS ANGELES – APRIL 9 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us for a beautiful night celebrating the beautiful city you know and love, Los Angeles. Whether it’s a song that reminds you of California, a song by artists from Los Angeles, or a song referencing The Golden State, you’ll want to be with us for this special night. In light of the recent devastating fires ravaging LA, a portion of the proceeds from this evening will be donated to rebuild and help affected communities via the organization Direct Relief.

Produced by Lizzie Buller and Kaileigh Fiorillo. Music direction by Andrew Geher.

Featuring Gabrielle Browdy, Jules Brown, Lizzie Buller, Rachel Croom, Lily Daugherty, Rafaella Fiore-Mark, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Carly Gendell, Ethan Jih-Cook, Halle Just, Katie Maupin, Mack McCloud, Elizabeth Salmon, Eli Tokash, Madeleine Weiss, and Jacob ‘Kov’ Zelonky.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WHIM ‘N RHYTHM: YALE UNIVERSITY’S PREMIERE SOPRANO-ALTO A CAPPELLA GROUP – APRIL 11 AT 9:30PM

Join Whim ‘n Rhythm, Yale University’s premier soprano-alto a cappella group, for their 54 Below debut! Founded in 1981, Whim ‘n Rhythm is known for their repertoire of fully student-arranged songs, performed by the best musicians of the senior class. From Hong Kong and Cairo to Athens and Cape Town, Whim ‘n Rhythm sings worldwide, performing music spanning genres such as jazz standards, soulful ballads, pop, Broadway hits, and rock classics. Popular arrangements include “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac, “Softly, As I Leave You” by Frank Sinatra, “Jolene” by Dolly Parton, and “Rumour Has It” by Adele. Join Whim ‘n Rhythm for an unforgettable night of musical excellence.

Featuring Karen Ayoub, Violet Barnum, Marie Bong, Michelle Luh, Julia Mangual, Hannah Mark, Meridian Monthy, Bella Osgood, Ivana Ramirez, Montserrat Rodriguez, Gabby Seidel, Sarah Shapiro, Raina Sparks, and Shrea Tyagi.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS TANGLED – APRIL 12 AT 9:30PM

Ever had a “dream” of experiencing the magic of the movie Tangled in person? 54 Sings Tangled will be a night of magic, dreams, and romance, as we celebrate Alan Menken’s iconic Disney score. Be prepared to hear beloved songs from the film such as “I See the Light,” “When Will My Life Begin?,” and “Mother Knows Best,” as well as the lesser known songs from the animated TV series, like “Wind in My Hair” and “Waiting in the Wings.” Produced by LIU Brooklyn Acting student Katie Gleason, this will be a night of wonder, laughter, and fun!

Piano by Kelly Stoneberger. Featuring Miguel Amell, Jerett Elijah Benjamin, Olivia DeFilippo, Julia Duffy, Katie Gleason, Rachel Jancarek, Cece Keating, Grace Mitscherlich, and Lilian Stoneberger.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $79 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lea DeLaria: BRUNCH IS GAY – APRIL 13 AT 1PM

Lea DeLaria brings you a fat, fast, and funny Sunday filled with her trademark comedy and musical chops in Brunch Is Gay. Let’s face it, brunch is a Gay high holiday, so come and spend it with the highest, gayest human on the planet. Be prepared to hear music from some of her favorite repertoire, including Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, and LaChiusa, as well as classic jazz standards.

Featuring special guests Vicci Martinez (“Orange is the New Black”) and Emily Tarver (“Orange is the New Black”). The theme of this performance is Brunch is Gay: Leaster.

Emmy Award winner Lea DeLaria was the first openly gay comic on television in America, and is an accomplished Jazz performer who has performed in concert venues all over the world. She is best known as ‘Big Boo’ from “Orange is the New Black” (3 SAG Awards) and recently joined the cast of the hit off-Broadway Titanique. Lea can currently be seen in the indie feature film Potato Dreams of America, and in the Indigo Girls jukebox feature film, Glitter & Doom. She recently starred in the Off-Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ play, The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann. TV credits include “East New York,” “The Blacklist,” “Physical,” “Reprisal,” “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness,” “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts,” “Shameless,” and “Broad City.” Film credits include Cars 3, Support The Girls, and First Wives Club. Broadway credits, POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (Bernadette), The Rocky Horror Show (Eddie/Dr. Scott) and On The Town (Hildy), Obie and Theatre World Awards. @realleadelaria www.leadelaria.com

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY’S GOT BARS: WHEN THEATRE MEETS HIP HOP – APRIL 13 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

New York is the birthplace of both hip-hop AND Broadway, and these two styles have taken on many forms in all areas of entertainment. The culture of hip hop and its musical elements have greatly influenced musical theater throughout history and continues to have influence on how it takes form today. Join us at 54 Below for Broadway’s Got Bars as we perform some of the most iconic hip-hop and theatre songs and explore the variety of ways these two genres have coexisted. Be prepared to hear music from musicals from your favorite shows such as Dreamgirls, Hamilton, and In the Heights, along with some other classic theatre songs performed in a fresh and innovative way! You will also hear original material from some young new theatre artists who explore what this relationship can look like for the future. Produced and directed by Malaikia “Lake” Sims-Winfrey, with music direction by Dionne Hendricks.

Featuring Lee H. Alexander, Lance Avery Brown, Mayah Lourdes Burke, Cydney Clark, Ria Davie, Reyanna Edwards, Valentina Johnson, Kevin Lacey, Elizabeth Wonder Lee, Harris Matthew, Nigel Olufemi Richards, Deandre Sevon, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Martin Constenla on guitar, Colin Jeffress on bass, and Tim Schneider on drums.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS COCO BY Alan Jay Lerner AND ANDRÉ PREVIN – APRIL 14 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. A 4-time Oscar winning star in her first Broadway role. The man who wrote My Fair Lady and Gigi. The choreographer of A Chorus Line. All of these legends came together to create the 1969 Broadway musical Coco, which tells the story of the iconic fashion designer Coco Chanel. An all-star cast of beloved Broadway divas will give the score a rare New York hearing in this one-time-only concert at 54 Below. So get out your favorite dresses from “Orbach’s, Bloomingdale’s, Best, and Saks” and let “The Money Ring Out Like Freedom” as you buy tickets to an evening that’s sure to be anything but a “Fiasco.” The evening will be produced and directed by Charles Kirsch, the host of the podcast Backstage Babble, and musically directed by Michael Lavine.

Featuring Tony Award® nominee Christine Andreas, Steven Brinberg, Paula Leggett Chase, Tony Award® nominee Josie de Guzman, Ali Ewoldt, Sara Gettelfinger, Ben Jones, Jay Aubrey Jones, Tony Award® nominee Isabel Keating, Neal Mayer, Tony Award® nominee Brad Oscar, Jean Preece, Tony Award® nominee AJ Shively, Tony Award® nominee Jane Summerhays, Lenny Wolpe, Penny Worth, and more stars to be announced!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PICASSO IN PARIS: THE ARTIST YOU KNOW. THE STORY YOU DON’T. – APRIL 14 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. Experience an exclusive concert presentation of Picasso in Paris; a curated, abbreviated version of the groundbreaking musical set during the Nazi occupation of France. This special performance highlights the story’s powerful themes and music, capturing Picasso’s moral journey as he navigates love, art and resistance. Witness the creation of “The Lost Dove,” a symbol of hope and defiance, in this vivid exploration of the resilience of the human spirit. Designed to showcase the story and music, this concert offers a compelling glimpse into a transformative work celebrating the power of art in the face of oppression. Picasso in Paris has a book co-written by Sir Kenneth Hawkins and Paul Cozby, music by Cozby, Luis Bañuelos, and Patrick Ray Andrews, and lyrics by Cozby.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THAT’S AMORE: CELEBRATING ITALIAN AMERICAN HISTORY, FEAT. Donna Vivino & MORE! – APRIL 15 AT 9:30PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us at 54 Below as we celebrate Italian American music, tradition, and history. That’s Amore will feature popular songs you know and love like “Quando, Quando, Quando,” “Mambo Italiano,” and “Volare.” Come sing along, and relive memories of Old Napoli! You won’t want to miss this fun-filled evening. Produced by Raquel Nobile Fernandez, with music direction by Charles Santoro.

Featuring Bella DeNapoli, Raquel Nobile Fernandez, Anthony Festa, Analise Scarpaci, Donna Vivino, Rachel Zatcoff, Jared Zirilli, and more stars to be announced!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RIDER MUSICAL THEATRE IS PULLING HEARTSTRINGS – APRIL 15 AT 9:30PM

Rider University and their BFA musical theatre students are beyond excited to bring their celebration of the world’s best musical theatre love songs to 54 Below! Directed and produced by Kylah Frazier, Rider Musical Theatre is Pulling Heartstrings is a musical theatre cabaret of pure love and excitement, expressed in countless forms. Featuring songs from The Great Gatsby, Wicked, Hunchback, and so much more! Pulling Heartstrings is an emotional, intimate experience that celebrates love in all its forms through powerful music. It’s a chance to connect, be uplifted, and enjoy timeless songs in a cozy, memorable setting. Join us for a captivating journey through delightful musical theatre love songs, performed live to make you laugh, dream, and experience every emotion of love up close.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GRAY FOR GLIOBLASTOMA – APRIL 16 AT 9:30PM

Join the city’s brightest new stars for a night of hope, raising awareness for Glioblastoma Multiforme, a fast-growing tumor found in the brain and spine. During this concert, young artists looking to make a difference will sing songs about hope and strength, including hits like “Soon You’ll Get Better” by Taylor Swift and “Rise Up” by Andra Day. They will aim to use the power of young voices, community, and music to raise awareness for a disease that has touched so many.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Gray for Glioblastoma. Produced by Stevie Bowden.

Music direction by Tobias Urban. Featuring Brynn Ayoob, Lizzie Buller, Mckenzie Cahill, Carly Cannon, Lexi Cowan, Matthew Feinstein, Charlie Flaherty, Ava Gallucci, Georgia Sophia Hickman-Chow, Ethan Jih-Cook, Kate Jones, Chloe Karamitsos, Ellis Kim, Kristina Miller, Talia Morrison, Ayla Mulock, Alex Rodriguez, and Ianna Rodriguez.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY KARAOKE NIGHT AT 54 BELOW – APRIL 17 AT 9:30PM

Calling all musical theater singers: are you ready to sing beyond 32 bars of a song, step into the warmth of a spotlight, and belt your heart out with live accompaniment? Look no further than Broadway Karaoke Night at 54 Below. Buy a ticket, bring your book of music, and enter our raffle for a chance to sing a full song onstage at the legendary 54 Below. Hosted and produced by Lyla Ross and music directed by Joshua Turchin, Broadway Karaoke Night at 54 Below is a celebration of the vibrant voices and boundless talents of New York City. Grab your tickets, warm up those cords, and get ready to step into the spotlight.

After purchasing your ticket, enter the raffle to sing here. A ticket purchase does not automatically enter you into the raffle; you can purchase a ticket to spectate the event without singing yourself.

Raffle Information

Each ticket tier gets you a different number of raffle entries. Purchase your ticket first, then register your entry on the google form linked here.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – APRIL 18 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Cast to be announced! $57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BIG BROADWAY DRAG BRUNCH WITH Marti Cummings – APRIL 20 AT 1PM

Join host Marti Cummings for a new monthly drag brunch series unlike any other currently happening in NYC! From Broadway to pop to disco and more, be prepared to hear all of your favorite hits! Featuring a rotating roster of your favorite Drag Queens, endless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and sangria, come dressed and ready for a living singing Drag Brunch Spectacular!

Musical direction by Brandon James Gwinn. Featuring Lady Celestina, Darius-Anthony Robinson, and Kraven Strange.

Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. Their 16 year long career has expanded the realms of nightlife, cabaret, theater, film, and television. They have sold out Joe’s Pub, 54 Below, and Lincoln Center’s Big Apple Circus. As a recording artist they released, A Very Marti Holiday, featuring some of Broadway’s biggest names, as well as their hit single “CAKE.” Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The New York Times, among others as well as on “Good Morning America,” “The View,” and “Inside Edition.”

They produced and starred in the number one rated Fusion Television Docuseries “Shade Queens of NYC,” hosted their own talk show, “The Marti Report” on Logo, “Worst Cooks in America,” Hulus “Drag Me to Dinner,” “The X Change Rate,” and “Dragged for Yahoo!” Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonalds, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden.

Brandon James Gwinn (he/they) is a singer-pianist, composer-lyricist, producer, and a BroadwayWorld Award, Global Queer Arts Festival Award, Bistro Award, and Richard Rodgers Award winner. Their albums Bullit and Not Too Late are now available everywhere music is streamed and downloaded. They produced and performed on Two Birds and One Stone, the first and second albums released by Trixie Mattel (Winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 3), which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart and the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Charts. Brandon also directs and produces music for Alexis Michelle (“Drag Race” Season 9, “All Stars” 7) and Pandora Boxx (“All Stars” 5).

Unlimited Brunch Drink Package (Bloody Mary, Mimosa, Sangria, and Non-Alcoholic Brunch Cocktails) may be purchased for $25 extra. Unlimited Drink Package is included in Premium and Ringside seating purchases. Tax and tip are not included in the drink package price. VIP ticket purchasers will receive a complimentary mimosa.

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHER & CHER ALIKE: THE HIT SONGS OF AN ICON – APRIL 20 AT 7PM

Cher will not appear at this performance. She is “The Goddess of Pop” who has won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, an Emmy Award, and three Golden Globe Awards. More to the point, she has been a star, always in the limelight, for her entire adult life. She has had five number one singles — we’ll sing them all — and twenty-two songs in the top 40 (we’ll sing a lot of those, of course, as well). Come out and dance the night away as we journey through the songbook of the incomparable artist simply known as Cher. We’ll rock the pop in this show about her legendary history and her unforgettable hit songs leaving you grooving well into the night as the “Beat Goes On.”

Produced, directed, and written by NYC’s famed impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world, including writing, directing, and producing shows for Michael Feinstein.

Featuring Oakley Boycott, Destiny David, Natalie Douglas, Melanie Puente Ervin, Kendra Foster McBride, Jenny Lee Stern, and more Chers to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LOVE IN THE KEY OF 1980S ROCK – APRIL 20 AT 9:30PM

Get ready to relive the glory days of rock with Love in the Key of 1980s Rock—an evening of your favorite ’80s rock hits. Filled with raw emotion and electrifying energy, these songs defined the passionate spirit of the decade. Get ready for an evening of nostalgia, including all your favorites, such as “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey, “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi, “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses, and many more. Each song selected tells a story of either love or heartbreak, capturing the highs and lows of romance. Featuring an incredibly talented cast, music direction and piano by Robert Tomasulo, and production/direction by Adrianna Neal with co-producer Michael Moretti, this is one cabaret no rock music fan should miss!

Featuring Hannah Adams, Kendall Becerra, Benjamin Brooks, Sophie Cote, Andrew Darling, Riley Finn, Carmen Gemellaro, Parker Godnai, Daniel Jones, Audrey Lucas, Adrianna Neal, Nicole Ostlie, Carly Smith Quenqua, Alex Anthony Rodriguez, Drew Tremblay, and Ezekiel Wise.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Donna McKechnie: TAKE ME TO THE WORLD – THE SONGS OF Stephen Sondheim – APRIL 21, 24, & 26 AT 7PM

“A mix of high-sheen professionalism and raw vulnerability make an evening with Donna McKechnie quite a singular sensation.” –The New York Times

Encore engagement after a sold out run! In honor of Stephen Sondheim’s birthday month, Donna McKechnie celebrates the greatest Broadway composer and lyricist of our time by performing songs from many of his shows, including A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Anyone Can Whistle, and Sunday in the Park with George, and by sharing stories of her time working with him and the great influence he had in her life, both professionally and personally.

Donna McKechnie received the Tony Award® and is best known the world over for creating the role of Cassie in A Chorus Line. She is also well-known for her Broadway appearances in State Fair; On the Town; Company; Promises, Promises; and Stephen Sondheim – A Musical Tribute, (which she also choreographed). Donna has received the Fred Astaire Award and the Bistro Award for Outstanding Female Performance, the Los Angeles Drama League Award, as well as nominations for a Mac Award and a Helen Hayes Award.

$79 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $128.50 premium seating (includes $13.50 in fees) - $134 premium seating (includes $14 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE Seth Christenfeld 42ND (AND A HALF) BIRTHDAY SPECTACULAR – APRIL 21 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

At age eleven, Seth Christenfeld found a copy of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy in his school library and proceeded to devour the complete works of Douglas Adams. At age fifteen, Seth saw the original production of Side Show on Broadway and proceeded to fall completely in love with musical theatre. These twin events reorganized his brain…and not necessarily for the better. But certainly for the nerdier.

Tonight, thanks to songs he’s written with a host of composers, you’ll get a glimpse inside Seth’s dorkalicious mind. It’s a strange place and he apologizes in advance for some of the things you’ll encounter. Self-loathing? Check. Weird breakups? Double check. The 1986 Mets? Ya gotta believe that’s a check. A Tamagotchi? Maybe, if he finishes that one in time.

There might even be a visit from Zaphod Beeblebrox, President of the Galaxy.

C’mon in. Sit back. Relax. Experience… life, the universe, and everything. (well, some things.)

Featuring Apryl Arden, Ari Axelrod, Alexandra de Suze, Jovan E’Sean, Alyse Alan Louis, Ann Harada, Lyda Jade Harlan, Jesse Manocherian, Zal Owen, Senna Prasatthong, Doug Shapiro, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

Life, the Universe, and Everything: The Seth Christenfeld 42nd (and a half) Birthday Spectacular has lyrics by Seth Christenfeld and music by James Ballard, Will Buck, Christiana Cole, Amy Engelhardt, Eric Grunin, Brendan Milburn, Nora Terzo, Paulo K Tiról, and others TBD. Music supervision by James Ballard, with direction by Dev Bondarin.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JILTED: A NEW MUSICAL IN CONCERT – APRIL 22 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“Lauryn Gaffney is one of the best Irish Musical Theatre composers I have had the pleasure of hearing in recent years.” –London Box Office

Join us at the iconic 54 Below for an unforgettable evening at the U.S concert premiere of Jilted: ‘A new musical you’ll want to run away with.’ Bursting with raw emotion, unforgettable melodies, and powerhouse performances, Jilted promises to captivate audiences and leave them craving more. It tells the story of Jill, an American in Ireland, who rebuilds her life after being left at the altar. With help from friends and her therapist, she gains the courage to pursue her dreams and discovers a life-altering secret hidden by her Best Friend. Jilted is a celebration of friendship, self acceptance and unconditional love.

Jilted was created by Lauryn Gaffney, a musical theater writer who has gained international recognition for her exceptional work in the industry. With a passion for storytelling and music, Gaffney has a unique ability to create captivating and emotional narratives that resonate with audiences. Her commitment to exploring complex themes and creating rich characters has set her apart as a rising star in the musical theater world.

After Lauryn’s success with her first original musical Big Shot hitting Ireland, London, Off-Broadway, 54 Below and winning 5 BroadwayWorld Awards, it feels about time to bring her newest show to life. Set against the backdrop of love, loss, and redemption, Jilted weaves together a tapestry of heart-wrenching narratives and uplifting anthems that will linger in the hearts of all who attend.

Led by a stellar cast of renowned Irish and American musical theater performers living in New York Jilted offers a glimpse into the world of new musical theater at its finest.

Featuring Drew Becker, Georgia Gaffney, Sami Kennett, Meghan Lydon, Albert Nelthropp, Clare O’Malley, Melanie Puente Ervin, and Orla Sheridan.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALL FOR THE BFA: TALES OF A DRAMA STUDENT – APRIL 22 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Have you ever wondered what it’s really like to earn a BFA in drama? What exactly do we do? What goes on during our grueling 13-hour days? Who is dating whom? How are we graded? And, let’s be honest, is it worth it? Introducing All for the BFA: Tales of a Drama Student at 54 Below. Join students from the graduating class of NYU Tisch’s New Studio on Broadway as they pull back the curtain on their lives in one of the most demanding and rewarding programs in the world. Through stories of triumphs and heartbreaks, friendships and showmances, the lessons learned and, of course, the inevitable drama, All for the BFA: Tales of a Drama Student encapsulates the passion, chaos, determination, and undying theatricality that define the pursuit of a Bachelor of Fine Arts in drama.

Music direction by Mark T Evans. Produced by Erin Cain, with direction by Lyla Ross.

Featuring Carter Bannwarth, Cat Boynton, Daniel Braaten, Erin Cain, Juliana Castillo, Eugenia De La Garza, Camille Foisie, Darcie A. Hingula, Kayla Kwok-Jun Nielsen, Elizabeth Mandell, Sean McCrystal, Lauren Nathans, Mel Pratt, and Lyla Ross.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS (AN AUSPICIOUS DEBUT) – APRIL 23 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Matthew and John Drinkwater are making their solo show debut! Adding to the excitement, the show will be directed by Richard Jay-Alexander, with musical direction by Brian Nash.

The identical twins grew up on the East End of Long Island and from the moment they learned to talk, began singing and performing. Growing up as sports stars and theatre nerds, they found a way to meld their worlds, landing at Wagner College, playing football and thriving in the theatre program.

They burst onto the scene and found themselves on stages everywhere and finding their way to television and some “questionable and interesting” opportunities, which they will share with you in this “auspicious debut.” The Drinkwater Brothers started catching attention at various “open mic” nights in the city, which is where director Richard Jay-Alexander spotted them and knew he had to work with them. “They’re unlike anyone I had ever laid my eyes on and I didn’t even realize they were twins. They have great voices, they’re funny, very natural and accessible and seem comfortable in all vernaculars of music, which didn’t surprise me when they told me how they grew up and what kind of music was part of their listening education, both at home and in the family car.”

As for the brothers, themselves, “We are thrilled about this debut and new show for 54 Below. It’s been a dream and we cannot wait to perform there, as we have been part of the audience there many times over, seeing performers we love and admire. For sure, this is a ‘pinch me’ moment and ‘We’re not throwin’ away our shot!’”

The evening will be a thrilling introduction to the boys. The music, led by Brian Nash and the band, will consist of everything from Broadway to pop and very unexpected selections, which will resonate to many as a “soundtrack of their lives.” There will also be some real “New York Stories” that couldn’t happen anywhere else in the world and you’ll just have to believe them. You’ll be entertained and witness their extraordinary vocal prowess for their young years. Very exciting.

The Drinkwater Brothers will present a very unique evening and you have an opportunity to catch these meteors on the rise. You won’t want to miss it.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lindsay Mendez AND Ryan Scott Oliver’S ACTOR THERAPY – APRIL 23 AT 9:30PM

ACTOR THERAPY is back at 54 Below! Brought to you by Kleban Prize-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Mrs. Sharp, Party of the Century) and Tony Award®-winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along, Carousel, Wicked), ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today.

Featuring an incredible cast of talented performers and a wide range of musical styles, from pop to Golden Age Broadway to contemporary musical theatre (and everything in between,) this memorable evening will be hosted by Actor Therapy‘s Managing Director Mathieu Whitman (he/him) with music direction/piano by Matthew Lowy.

Featuring Alexandria Bates, Alli Belinkoff, Kent Benwell, Lauren Bobrow, Paige Boomer, Arden Brown, Anthony Cangiamila, Kate Coffey, Marcellis Cutler, Alaina Margaret Droog, Faith Gitchell, Helen Krizman, Lillie Langston, Ryan Lynch, Natalie Martzial, Emily Mesa, Angelica Montanez, Sarah Musicant, Damon Porter, Charlotte Schultz, Rebecca Alice Steiner, and Nick Xitco.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JADON WEBSTER: MELODY MEMOIRS – APRIL 24 AT 9:30PM

Jadon Webster, celebrated for his dynamic performances on stage, makes his 54 Below and New York City solo concert debut in Melody Memoirs. With a career that has taken him across the globe, Jadon reflects on his transformative journey as Tony in West Side Story, a role he brought to life in cities all over the world and was privileged to be the first Tony to ever perform in India. In this intimate show, Jadon shares a selection of songs that have been pivotal to his journey as an artist, compiled with cherished personal favorites.

Jadon’s credits include Max VanHorn in Tootsie at Theatre By The Sea, Albert Mondego in The Count of Monte Cristo at Tuacahn Amphitheatre, Anthony in Sweeney Todd, Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Monty in A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, and Jimmy Ray in Bright Star, among many others. Join him for a journey through the music, stories, and experiences that have shaped Jadon’s career, as he brings a unique blend of charisma, talent, and passion to the 54 Below stage.

Featuring Nathan Myers and Malory Myers. $51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 2025 THURBER PRIZE FOR AMERICAN HUMOR – APRIL 25 AT 7PM

The Thurber Prize for American Humor is making its triumphant return to New York City, and this year, we’re pulling out all the stops. Join us at the iconic 54 Below for an unforgettable evening of laughter, literature, cartoon art, and libations. Hosted by the dynamic comedian, writer, and actor Amadeo Fusca, this exclusive event kicks off at 7 PM with an open bar, delectable bites, and the sharpest wit in town.

As we celebrate the best in American humor writing and cartoon art, you’ll rub elbows with literary luminaries, comedy connoisseurs, and maybe even this year’s Thurber Prize winners. Whether you’re a die-hard Thurber fan or just someone who loves a good laugh (and a good drink), this is the night to be seen, heard, and thoroughly entertained.

So, dust off your wittiest banter and join us for a night that’s sure to be the talk of the town. After all, humor belongs in New York—and so do you.

Get your tickets today! Grab a general admission ticket for a night of laughs, or become a Patron Saint of Humor and enjoy exclusive perks while supporting the legacy of American wit!

ALL TICKETS INCLUDE AN OPEN BAR AND DELICIOUS BITES, ALL NIGHT LONG!

Please note that this performance is a private event being hosted at 54 Below.

$125 general admission. $1,000 “Patron Saint of Humor“ donor ticket package.

NEW MUSICAL! #IRL BY David Javerbaum AND Zina Goldrich – APRIL 25 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for the world premiere concert presentation of songs and sketches from the new musical #IRL (In Real Life). #IRL musically explores the way we live today— the good, the bad, and the pickleball. Through songs and sketches, it delves into our hopes and anxieties, the technologies that both connect and divide us, and our ongoing search for human connection in an increasingly chaotic world that, despite living on devices, still happens In Real Life.

Written by 13-time Emmy and 2-time Grammy Award winner David Javerbaum (An Act of God, “The Daily Show,” @TweetOfGod) and Drama Desk-nominated, Fred Ebb Award winner Zina Goldrich (“Taylor the Latte Boy,” Ever After, The Great American Mousical).

Directed by Richard Israel (King of Pangea, American Whore Story).

Music direction by Nicholas Connors (assistant music director of Almost Famous and associate music director for Kristin Chenoweth’s For The Girls).

Featuring Mary Faber, Alex Getlin, Bryonha Marie, Jason Michael Snow, and more stars to be announced!

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $79 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Scott Siegel’S BROADWAY MUSICAL BRUNCH! – APRIL 26 AT 12PM

Before you attend your weekend matinee, we’ll start your day by feeding both your and your soul with a pre-matinee concert overflowing with famous Broadway show tunes coupled with the best brunch in town. And what a concert it will be, with New York’s most talented musical theater, opera, and nightclub stars sharing their extraordinary joy and love of theater by giving their all on the stage.

And who better to host than NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world. Among Scott’s impressive list of shows are 54 Belows critically acclaimed, record-breaking Broadway’s Greatest Hits series that has been regularly selling out the club since 2015 (with over 150 editions!), producing, directing, and writing concerts for Michael Feinstein, as well as creating more than 100 major concerts at New York’s historic 1,500 seat Town Hall.

Scott Siegel’s Broadway Musical Brunch: A Musical Mimosa that will make your weekend afternoon feel like a night out on the town!

Cast to be announced!

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HEERRAA: AN EVENING OF SONGS AND STORIES – APRIL 26 AT 9:30PM

Heerraa, a Voting Member of The Recording Academy® (GRAMMYs®) and award-winning singer-songwriter hailing from Malaysia, returns to 54 Below this spring with her special showcase, Heerraa: An Evening of Songs and Stories. An acoustic night filled with thought-provoking lyrics and powerful vocals, get ready to be serenaded by Heerraa’s captivating stage presence as she brings you into her world, weaving between the styles of pop, R&B, and folk. Featuring hit songs such as “Love Wins” [#3 on iTunes Music Chart Malaysia], radio-charting ballad “Attention Island” [Best Female Solo Artist, San Francisco], “The Girl Who Loved” [from the original soundtrack of Simulacra 2], as well as the brand new single, “Master of Your Own Mind,” a powerful anthem that highlights how you are in-charge of your own reality. A vibrant performer, Heerraa leaves audiences in awe as she showcases the power of music through her lyrics on life, mistakes, lessons, and reflections. For one night only, catch this rising changemaker live for her New York City return!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED – APRIL 27 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

We’re Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program. A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It’s a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret’s most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway’s master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That’s Good!

Starring special guest Jeff Blumenkrantz, Leah Horowitz, Ramona Mallory, and Lucia Spina.

Featuring Jacob Hoffman, Jon-Michael Reese, and T. Oliver Reid. $62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY MUSICAL THEATRE STUDENTS AND ALUMNI – APRIL 27 AT 9:30PM

Join the 2025 Senior Class of Musical Theatre at James Madison University for an unforgettable evening as they are joined by some of JMU’s most celebrated alumni. This one-night-only performance is a joyous tribute to their journey, their talent, and the bright futures ahead.

Featuring performances from current students and alumni stars, including Brent Comer (The Outsiders), Rachel Schur (Chicago), David Rowen (Swept Away), Austin Colby (The Great Gatsby), Jacob Dickey (Company), Mackenzie Meadows (Rent), and more — the event will include show-stopping musical numbers and a raucous celebration of the spirit that defines JMU’s Musical Theatre program. With special guest stars, stories from the industry, and more surprises than a closing night party, this celebration will send the Class of 2025 into the world with style, song, and a whole lot of Madison pride.

Don’t miss this extraordinary evening of music, memories, and the magic of what it means to be #JMUTheatreStrong!

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE Angela Lansbury POWER PLAYLIST LIVE! – APRIL 28 AT 7PM

It’s Today!

We’re celebrating the life and work of icon Dame Angela Lansbury! Hosted by Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof, Indecent) and produced by Jen Sandler with music direction by Drew Wutke— this is the powerful dream team that brings you what BroadwayWorld has deemed the “Best Cabaret Variety show” of 2021 and 2022 with their popular I WISH series at 54 Below.

Join us for a live version of an Angela Lansbury “power playlist” — from Anyone Can Whistle to Mame to Gypsy to Dear World to Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, the masterpiece that is Sweeney Todd, and even some lesser-known musical theater gems, this evening will be an in-depth look at Dame Angela’s life, career and legacy, shared through stories and song all shared by Dame Angela’s former colleagues, close friends and of course: her greatest superfans (and maybe even a quiz, a singalong… who knows?)

Light the candles… put the ice out… pull the rug up… it’s TODAY. The Angela Lansbury Power Playlist LIVE is an evening to celebrate one of Broadway and entertainment’s greatest artists.

Featuring Major Attaway, Sara Gallo, Ellen Harvey, Jerry Lanning, Kelly Lester, Loren Lester, Ramona Mallory, Noah Marlowe, Bryonha Marie, Tony Award® nominee Lee Roy Reams, and Daniel Yearwood.

For the 7pm performance: $62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Tom Kitt & FRIENDS: 4 CONCERTS – APRIL 29 & 30 & MAY 2 & 3 AT 7PM

Tony®, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize winning composer Tom Kitt is thrilled to return to 54 Below with a special and unique series of concerts…

From Tom Kitt:

Having turned 50 this past year, I suddenly have found myself with the urge to explore my body of work and take stock of all the projects I have been fortunate enough to be a part of. And so, along with an incredible line-up of friends, I am going to create four distinct evenings in which I get the opportunity to perform songs from different periods of creativity. They will be as follows:

Concert 1, April 29 – 1994-2006 – This concert will feature work from my earliest writing period, including my very first songs written with Brian Yorkey as well as songs from Feeling Electric/Next to Normal and High Fidelity.

The performance on April 29 will feature Caissie Levy, Tony Award® winner Maleah Joi Moon, Patti Murin, Julia Murney, Tony Award® winner Aaron Tveit, and more stars to be announced!

Concert 2, April 30 – 2007-2014 – This concert will include songs from American Idiot, Freaky Friday, Bring it On, and If/Then.

The performance on April 30 will feature Nick Blaemire, Heidi Blickenstaff, Colin Donnell, Mandy Gonzalez, Patti Murin, and more stars to be announced!

Concert 3, May 2 – 2015-2024 – This concert will cover work from the immediate pre- and post- pandemic years: Flying Over Sunset, The Visitor, Jagged Little Pill, Almost Famous, Superhero, Reflect.

The performance on May 2 will feature Tony Award® nominee Kate Baldwin, Tony Award® nominee & Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Michael Kitt, Casey Likes, Elena Shaddow, Pearl Sun, Lola Tung, and more stars to be announced!

Concert 4, May 3 – 2025 — This concert will feature songs from the projects that are to come…

The performance on May 3 will feature Tony Award® nominee Denée Benton, Sara Chase, Tony Award® nominee & Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Alysha Deslorieux, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Abby Quinn, and more stars to be announced!

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees) - $90 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees) - $128.50 premium seating (includes $13.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TRIPLE THREAT: CELEBRATING MAGGIE ROGERS, GRACIE ABRAMS, & Lizzy McAlpine – APRIL 29 AT 9:30PM

Maggie Rogers, Grace Abrams, and Lizzy McAlpine will not appear at this performance

Welcome to Triple Threat, where Broadway’s greatest stars meets the world’s most iconic performers in an unforgettable celebration of artistry and connection! Each edition spotlights trios of legendary artists with a shared vibe or sound, brought to life by a rotating cast of performers. There’s a trio for everyone, and with these electrifying performances and fresh takes, you’ll find yourself OBSESSED with the artists highlighted as well as those on stage. This one-night-only concert that blends raw passion, intimate storytelling, and powerhouse vocals that will leave you captivated. If any of these artists are on your playlists or were in your Spotify Wrapped… you’re legally required to come!

Your chance to experience the heartfelt magic of three indie-pop icons like never before has arrived. On April 29th, the Triple Threat series has its debut as we dive into the worlds of Maggie Rogers, Gracie Abrams, and Lizzy McAlpine’s catalogues. Maggie is known for her ethereal sound and emotionally charged performances. The singer skyrocketed to fame with her viral hit “Alaska” which she played for John Legend in an NYU music class and she was off to the races. A master of vulnerability, Gracie Abrams delivers deeply personal lyrics with a voice that’s equal parts tender and haunting. With tracks like “21” and “Feels Like,” she’s become the go-to artist for anyone navigating love, loss, and self-discovery. Lizzy McAlpine’s intricate storytelling and lush vocal arrangements set her apart as a true indie-pop innovator. Her breakout hit “Ceilings” showcases her knack for crafting vivid, emotional narratives that resonate deeply with listeners.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or discovering these artists for the first time, April 29th at 9:30pm is the night to feel it all—don’t miss out!

Featuring Maddie Bryan, Kate Coffey, Rachel Croom, Bella DeNapoli, Cara Rose DiPietro, Lexxi Frilles, Lyda Jade Harlan, Sarah Isola, Gabriella Joy, Hatty Ryan King, Dariana Mullen, Brenna Patzer, Isa Rodriguez, Owen Claire Smith, Veronica Stern, and Alyssa Wray.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BRANDI CARLILE – APRIL 30 AT 9:30PM

Brandi Carlile will not appear at this performance

From the producing team that brought you 54 Sings Fleetwood Mac and 54 Sings Joni Mitchell:

Ayanna Charity and Lauren McCoig join a cast of Broadway and cabaret’s brightest to celebrate 11-time GRAMMY Award winner Brandi Carlile. From high octane belting to soulful acoustic tunes, you can expect a rockin’ night of contemporary folk/Americana.

Brandi’s music evokes the ebbs and flows of human life. Through her earnest storytelling, Brandi has won fans all over the world and is respected by fellow rock icons Elton John and Joni Mitchell. Brandi is also a powerful advocate and mainstay of the LGBTQ music scene.

We’ll be singing down hits such as “The Story,” “The Joke,” “You and Me On the Rock,” “Right on Time,” and more.

Featuring Hannah Bakke, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Ayanna Charity, Beth DeMichele, LaRaisha Dionne, Lizzie Markson, Katryna Marttala, Lauren McCoig, Leslie Meloni, and Monet Sabel.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

Jeff Harnar: CONFESSIONS OF A NEW YORKER April 1 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY AT FULLERTON’S MUSICAL THEATRE CLASS OF 2025 April 2 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW April 5 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Jeff Daniels April 7 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

A LOVE LETTER TO LOS ANGELES April 9 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

BROADWAY’S GOT BARS: WHEN THEATRE MEETS HIP HOP April 13 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

54 SINGS COCO BY Alan Jay Lerner AND ANDRÉ PREVIN April 14 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

PICASSO IN PARIS: THE ARTIST YOU KNOW. THE STORY YOU DON’T. April 14 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

THE Seth Christenfeld 42ND (AND A HALF) BIRTHDAY SPECTACULAR April 21 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

JILTED: A NEW MUSICAL IN CONCERT April 22 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

ALL FOR THE BFA: TALES OF A DRAMA STUDENT April 22 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS (AN AUSPICIOUS DEBUT) April 23 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED April 27 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Comments