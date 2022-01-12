Roe Hartrampf & Samantha Pauly to Star in A GIRL I KNOW THE MUSICAL at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Roe Hartrampf and Samantha Pauly in A Girl I Know the musical on February 4, 2022, at 9:45PM. Written by John Riley (Composer/Lyrics) and Kate Queen (Lyrics/Book), and featuring Roe Hartrampf (Diana) Samantha Pauly (Six) and Lena Chung (The Greatest Showman), A Girl I Know the musical tells the story of a beautiful masseuse, Jeni, who can't stop murdering cheating men until she meets a suicidal client who thinks he can fix her.

Jeni is smart, sexy, funny, successful, and... a completely deranged serial killer (hey, no one's perfect). Her process is pretty simple. If a married client asks for a bit more than she offers on her professional massage menu, they get tortured and killed by her dainty bare hands. She loves to hear them scream for their lives, a big part of her process. This all changes when she meets a man who reacts a little differently to her attack... he welcomes it, even begs for her to kill him.

Jeni lets him go but is intrigued by what she considers to be unfinished business. She stalks him, kills his wife, and romances him. He genuinely believes he can fix her and falls madly in love (did we mention she's REALLY hot?). He proposes and thinks, for once, everything is going to be okay. But the thing is...

Jeni is a sociopath.

Feminine, fun, and fucked-up... Think Elle Woods in Legally Blonde meets Patrick Bateman in American Psycho for our protagonist starring in a dark but relatable love story set to original music with a mix of jazz, rock and traditional musical tunes.

A film version of A Girl I Know is currently in pre-production in Los Angeles.

PERFORMERS

Roe Hartrampf - Roe Hartrampf made his Broadway debut in DIANA, starring as "Prince Charles" under the direction of Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley. He also starred in the Netflix adaptation of the musical and the show's pre-Broadway tryout at La Jolla Playhouse. He previously appeared Off-Broadway in Second Stage's production of NOBODY LOVES YOU opposite Rory O'Malley and Leslie Kritzer. His other theater credits include Classic Stage Company's Drama Desk nominated production of UNNATURAL ACTS, Williamstown Theatre Festivals production of AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER from director Evan Cabnet, and A LEGENDARY ROMANCE, also at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, for which he was nominated for a Berkshire Theatre Critics Association award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical.

Samantha Pauly - Broadway: SIX the Musical as Katherine Howard. West End: Eva Peron in Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's critically acclaimed revival of Evita (Evening Standard Theatre Award, WhatsOnStage Award, Olivier nomination) National Tours: Bat Out Of Hell (Valkyrie). Regional: SIX as Katherine Howard (Joseph Jefferson Award); Evita as Eva Peron, Honeymoon in Vegas as Betsy Nolan, Godspell, Seussical (Marriott Theatre), Hairspray as Amber von Tussle, Elf the Musical as Jovie (Paramount Theatre), Beaches as Teen Ceecee (Drury Lane Theatre), Evita as Eva Peron (Westport County Playhouse).

LENA CHUNG is an award-winning leading musical actress with credits including The Greatest Showman, The Count of Monte Cristo and Wuthering Heights. Lena received the Best New Actress and Star of the Year Awards by the Daegu International Musical Festival in 2014 and 2019.

JOHN RILEY (Composer/Lyrics/Musical Director) is a pianist turned lawyer turned musical theatre writer who has lived the better part of his adult life as a practicing lawyer and composer in Seoul, Korea. He has written three musicals, including A Girl I Know (2022), Crazy Love (2022), and Montmartre (2023).

KATE QUEEN (Lyrics/Book) is a Lionsgate screenwriter and producer who has recently worked on films with Ryan Kwanten, Hugo Weaving, and Tara Reid. Kate has co-written A Girl I Know (2022) and Crazy Love (2022).

CASTING - Jamibeth Margolis, CSA

Tickets are $35-75 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at https://54below.com/events/new-dark-comedy-musical-in-concert-a-girl-i-know/. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.