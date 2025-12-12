Stacey Kent, Champian Fulton, New York Voices, And More Lead Late-December Programming At Birdland

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater will present a full slate of performances spanning cabaret, vocal jazz, big band, swing, and holiday programming during the second half of December. The schedule features a mix of returning residencies, holiday engagements, and visiting artists across both venues at the historic Midtown jazz club.

Artists appearing at Birdland Jazz Club during the period include Bryce Edwards, Stacey Kent, Champian Fulton, Klea Blackhurst with Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch in A Swinging Birdland Christmas, Gabrielle Stravelli, the Birdland Big Band, the Yardbird Big Band directed by David DeJesus, and the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra. Downstairs at Birdland Theater, audiences can catch performances by Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, New York Voices, and Ashley Pezzotti.

Among the featured engagements, vocalist Stacey Kent brings her working group to Birdland Jazz Club for multiple evenings, while A Swinging Birdland Christmas returns with Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso, and Billy Stritch in a limited holiday run. Champian Fulton anchors Christmas week at the Jazz Club with multiple nightly sets, and New York Voices appears at Birdland Theater as part of its farewell tour, The Grand Finale.

Repeat residencies continue throughout the period, including Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks on Mondays and Tuesdays at Birdland Theater, Jim Caruso’s Cast Party on Monday nights at the Jazz Club, David Ostwald’s long-running Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night, the Birdland Big Band, and appearances by the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra.

Programming spans early evening and late-night sets, with most performances requiring a food and drink minimum. Livestream options are also available for select engagements, including Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night and Bryce Edwards’ Frivolity Hour.

December 15–16 (Monday–Tuesday) – Birdland Theater

5:30 & 8:30 PM

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday and Tuesday evening at Birdland Theater. Giordano, recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring Boardwalk Empire, leads his 11-piece band recreating the 1920s jazz sound using period instrumentation.

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

December 15 (Monday) – Birdland Jazz Club

7:00 PM

Bryce Edwards Frivolity Hour / Livestream

Nouveau vaudevillian Bryce Edwards returns with his Frivolity Hour, featuring traditional jazz and early 20th-century popular music.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum / $20 livestream

December 15 (Monday) – Birdland Jazz Club

9:30 PM

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

The long-running Monday night open mic hosted by Jim Caruso, with Billy Stritch on piano, Steve Doyle on bass, and Daniel Glass on drums.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

December 16–20 (Tuesday–Saturday) – Birdland Jazz Club

7:00 & 9:30 PM (12/16–18); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (12/19–20)

Stacey Kent

Vocalist Stacey Kent appears with her longtime collaborators, performing material from her recent recordings.

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

December 17 (Wednesday) – Birdland Theater

5:30 PM

David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Now in its 21st year at Birdland, this weekly engagement celebrates early jazz pioneers.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

December 17 (Wednesday) – Birdland Theater

8:30 PM

Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night with Ken Peplowski & John Pizzarelli

Weekly guitar showcase hosted by Frank Vignola.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Livestreams at YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

December 18 (Thursday) – Birdland Theater

5:30 & 8:30 PM

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

New Orleans–style jazz led by Simon Wettenhall and Conal Fowkes.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

December 19 (Friday) – Birdland Jazz Club

5:30 PM

The Birdland Big Band

The weekly Birdland Big Band performs jazz, funk, Latin, and world music.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

December 19–21 (Friday–Sunday) – Birdland Theater

7:00 & 9:30 PM

New York Voices: The Grand Finale

The celebrated vocal ensemble appears as part of its farewell tour.

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

December 20 (Saturday) – Birdland Jazz Club

5:30 PM

Gabrielle Stravelli Trio

Award-winning vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli leads her trio in the early Saturday set.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

December 21–22 (Sunday–Monday) – Birdland Jazz Club

5:30 PM (12/21); 5:30, 8:30 & 10:30 PM (12/22)

A Swinging Birdland Christmas

Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso, and Billy Stritch return with their holiday program.

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

December 21 (Sunday) – Birdland Jazz Club

8:30 & 10:30 PM

The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra

A large ensemble blending jazz and Latin music traditions.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

December 22–23 (Monday–Tuesday) – Birdland Theater

5:30 & 8:30 PM

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Encore performances of the weekly residency.

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

December 23–27 (Tuesday–Saturday) – Birdland Jazz Club

5:30, 8:30 & 10:30 PM

Christmas with Champian Fulton

Champian Fulton returns for Christmas week with three nightly sets.

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

December 24–28 (Wednesday–Sunday) – Birdland Theater

7:00 & 9:30 PM

Ashley Pezzotti

Vocalist Ashley Pezzotti appears in a multi-night engagement at Birdland Theater.

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

December 28 (Sunday) – Birdland Jazz Club

5:30 PM

Yardbird Big Band Directed by David DeJesus

A tribute to Charlie “Yardbird” Parker performed by the Yardbird Big Band.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

December 28 (Sunday) – Birdland Jazz Club

8:30 & 10:30 PM

The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra

The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra closes out the period with late-night sets.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum