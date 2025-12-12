Corey Manteiga To Return To Red Eye With New Adults-Only Holiday Musical

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Musical comedian Corey Manteiga will return to Red Eye on Friday, December 19, with a holiday edition of their multimedia musical comedy show, Slut Bop: Merry Fistmas.

Featuring Kiki Ball-Change as the Fairy Godmother, the performance follows Corey on a musical journey after learning they have landed on the “naughty list.”

The show incorporates parody interpretations of familiar holiday songs and contemporary pop music, presented through live vocals and multimedia elements.

The production has previously played to sold-out audiences Off-Broadway and in Provincetown, Boston, and Fire Island.

Manteiga is also a multiple-time winner of Provincetown’s long-running show Showgirls, where much of the material for the show was developed. This appearance marks a return to Red Eye with a newly created holiday edition.

Doors will open at 7:30 PM, with the show beginning at 8 PM. The performance runs approximately one hour. The event includes adult themes and visual content, and no one under 21 will be admitted.