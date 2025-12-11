BenDeLaCreme And Jinkx Monsoon To Host Global Livestream Of THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon have announced a global livestream of the 2025 tour edition of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show. The livestream will originate from the Moore Theatre in Seattle and offers audiences unable to attend in person the opportunity to stream the performance worldwide.

In addition to the live broadcast, audiences will be able to re-stream three previous editions of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, including the 2024, 2023, and 2021 productions, as well as The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special, the made-for-TV edition released in 2020.

The production has also announced that actress and Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer has joined the show as the voice of “Rodudu,” a Rudolph-inspired Labubu-style character featured in this year’s storyline. Her casting follows the previously announced participation of Emmy Award winner Jeff Hiller as the narrator, Mr. Fir. The 2025 tour explores themes of artificial intelligence through its holiday narrative.

Written, directed, and produced by BenDeLaCreme, the current tour launched in November and continues through the end of the year across theaters in the U.S. and Canada. The production is presented by BenDeLaCreme Presents, with producers BenDeLaCreme, Kevin Heard, and Gus Lanza, and associate producer Jin Moon. Additional writing is by Jinkx Monsoon.

Over its eight-year history, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show has introduced a new original production each year, following the pair through increasingly elaborate holiday scenarios and theatrical set pieces. Entertainment Weekly has described BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon as “the reigning queens of Christmas.” The 2025 edition marks the duo’s seventh live holiday tour, following six previous touring productions and the 2020 holiday film.

Tickets, livestream access, and additional information are available at jinkxanddela.com.