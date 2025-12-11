Isaac Mizrahi Will Celebrate 10th Anniversary at Cafe Carlyle

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In his 10th anniversary season, Isaac Mizrahi will return to Cafe Carlyle with A.I. artificial isaac, an all-new show about current events and the passage of time.

With his sensational six-piece band led by Ben Waltzer, Mizrahi creates a musical sound all his own. The setlist will include everything from Cy Coleman to Laura Nero, with a few original songs sprinkled in.

Beyond his cabaret performances, Mizrahi has made an indelible mark on the entertainment industry as a performer, host, writer, designer, and producer for over 30 years. He recently worked as a consulting producer on the Hulu sitcom, MID CENTURY MODERN, which premiered this spring. He also recently appeared in Prime’s Étoile, and will have a role in A24’s upcoming Timothee Chalamet / Gwyneth Paltrow film, Marty Supreme, to be released on December 25.

He starred as Amos Hart in the Broadway production of CHICAGO and has graced stages at venues across the country, including his annual residencies at New York City’s Café Carlyle and 54 Below, Bing Concert Hall at Stanford University, Reno’s Artown Festival, Houston’s Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, Connecticut’s Westport Country Playhouse, LA’s The Wallis, and Florida’s Festival of the Arts BOCA.

Mizrahi is also known for his work in film and television. He is the subject and co-creator of the documentary Unzipped, which chronicles the making of his Fall 1994 collection and won an award at the Sundance Film Festival. His television career includes hosting The Isaac Mizrahi Show for seven years and serving as a judge on Project Runway: All-Stars throughout its seven-season run. Mizrahi has directed productions of A Little Night Music and The Magic Flute for the Opera Theatre of St. Louis. Annually, he directs and narrates his production of the children’s classic Peter and The Wolf at The Guggenheim Museum in New York.

Mizrahi also has his own production company, IM Entertainment, under which he has several projects in development in television, theatre and literature. His New York Times Bestselling memoir, I.M., was published in February 2019.

Earlier this year, Isaac Mizrahi announced that he’s selling his archive of one of a kind samples produced in his atelier from 1987 - 2012.

Performances run Tuesdays through Saturdays, February 3-21 (no performance on February 18). Tickets are available online via Tock. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue). For more information and updates on these exciting events, follow Café Carlyle on Instagram @cafecarlyle and Facebook.