Interview: Marieann Meringolo Brings IN THE SPIRIT to Chelsea Table + Stage

Marieann Meringolo is bringing her critically acclaimed Annual Holiday Show IN THE SPIRIT to Chelsea Table + Stage on Saturday, December 6th at 7 pm. At the show, you can experience the magic of the holiday season with a heartwarming, critically acclaimed show in its 19th year. Marieann and her stellar trio provide an unforgettable evening filled with soulful renditions of classic holiday songs and fresh, original tunes that feel like instant classics. Her award-winning vocals and infectious energy will wrap you in the joy and warmth of the season, creating memories to cherish.

Read a conversation below with Marieann about this enchanting sleigh ride through a musical Winter Wonderland at Chelsea Table + Stage.

What are you most looking forward to about your upcoming holiday show?

My IN THE SPIRIT show, which is returning to Chelsea Table + Stage on Saturday, December 6th at 7 pm, is truly a yearly highlight for me and for my musicians—Musical Director/Arranger Doyle Newmyer, Boots Maleson on bass, and Brian Woodruff on drums. We look forward to it all year long. This show has bonded us over time, and there’s a real joy in coming together to share these songs and stories.

But the greatest part is always the audience. Every year, they welcome me with such warmth and excitement that I can literally feel the energy coming back to me onstage. The material is powerful and meaningful, and I think it’s something we all need right now. In the show, I talk about how the “in the spirit” energy always seems to appear this time of year, no matter how challenging life has been. With all the distractions in the world, it’s easy to forget that there is magic around us—if we tap into it.

I call the show IN THE SPIRIT because my hope is to help people feel that energy again. And every year, people tell me afterward that the show opened something in them they didn’t think was possible. As a performer, that’s the best gift I could receive.

How do you keep the show fresh every year?

Every year I add something new—a song, a story, a fresh arrangement. Over time the show has taken on many versions, so I rotate material to keep it evolving. And because a full year of life has passed since the last IN THE SPIRIT, my own experiences naturally shape how I deliver each song. The heart of the show stays the same, but the perspective is always renewed.

Can you tease any of the original songs you’ll be performing this year?

Absolutely! I’m very lucky to have such talented songwriting friends. Here are a few of the songs I’ll be sharing this year:

• “Winter in Manhattan” by Larry Kerchner

• “Christmastime (It’s Time To Fall In Love)” with music by Kurt Wieting and lyrics by Kurt and William Chidsey

• “Santa Please Be Mine” by Katie Mac—because we all need a little levity!

• “In The Spirit,” which I co-wrote in 2021 with Jeff Franzel and Tom Kimmel; it’s become a staple of the show. I’ve since recorded it and released a music video—featuring a cameo from my dog, Caper.

And finally, a new addition this year: “God Bless My Family” by Ann Hampton Callaway. Although it was written in 1997, I only discovered it this fall when a friend played it for me in their living room. I started to cry immediately and knew it had to be part of this year’s show.

Did your family have any musical traditions growing up—songs you revisited every winter?

My dad always had music playing in the house and he had a wonderful record collection. I always gravitated to this one album titled The Little Drummer Boy by Living Voices. As soon as this album was added to the rotation a new excitement was present in the atmosphere, and I knew the holidays were here! In my show I still share my favorite song from that album.

Aside from this show, what else are you working on?

December is a full month! I’ll be a guest in Anthony Nunziata’s holiday show at The Laurie Beechman on December 5th. I’m also appearing in Goldie Dver’s THE SEASON: GOLDIE’S KIDS benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital—also at the Beechman—on December 11th. And on December 16th, I’ll be part of The Lineup hosted by the fabulous Susie Mosher.

In February 2026, I’m heading to The Palm Cabaret Theater in Puerto Vallarta to share my show Shades of Love for a special Valentine’s week celebration. I was invited back to Puerto Vallarta by David Sabella, after a wonderful experience there this past spring.

Then on March 29th, I return to 54 Below for an encore performance of A Century of Song – Celebrating Alan & Marilyn Bergman, with arrangements by Doyle Newmyer and direction by WILL NUNZIATA.

And beyond that… I have a few irons in the fire that I’ll hopefully be able to share soon!

Anything else you’d like to add?

I just want to thank my family, friends and fans who continue to show their support—whether by coming to shows, tuning into livestreams, or listening to my music online. It means the world to me. I wish everyone a beautiful, safe, and truly spirited holiday season.

Learn more about Marieann and where to follow her at www.marieannmeringolo.com

Find tickets to In the Spirit and more upcoming shows at Chelsea Table + Stage on their Eventbrite here.