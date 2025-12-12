54 CELEBRATES HANUKKAH: A FESTIVAL OF WRITERS and More Set for 54 Below Next Week

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including 54 Celebrates Hanukkah, Jantzen Theatrical’s Christmas in New York and more.

54 CELEBRATES HANUKKAH: A FESTIVAL OF WRITERS – DECEMBER 15 AT 7:00PM & 9:30PM

It’s an evening of music hotter than latkes! Get into the Hanukkah spirit early this year at 54 Below.

Have you ever thought that there are simply not enough Hanukkah songs? Wonder no more! For the fifth exciting year, 54 Below will be showcasing some of the best Jewish musical theatre writers as they each present a brand new, original Hanukkah song. Join them along with some of Broadway’s biggest mensches as we give the festival of lights the songbook it deserves. You’ll want the miraculous, musical magic to last for eight days and beyond!

Produced by Jen Sandler.

Hosted by Michael Kushner (Dear Multi-Hyphenate, The Dressing Room Project).

Musical supervision by Lena Gabrielle.

With music by writing duo Josh Freilich and Seth Christenfeld, writing duo Lisette Glodowski and Richard Walter, writing duo Pamela Weiler Grayson and Clare P. Cooper, writing duo Tony Award® winner Larry Hochman and Laurie Hochman, Asher Muldoon, writing duo Billy Recce and Danny Salles, writing duo Joshua Rosenblum and Joanne Lessner, writing duo Sequoia Sellinger and Rona Moriah, and Ben Wexler.

Featuring Dani Apple, Jordan Matthew Brown, Max Chernin, Danielle Cohn, Jessica Fontana, Blair Goldberg, Jared Goldsmith, Zal Owen, Alexandra Silber, and Becca Suskauer.

For the 7pm performance: $62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Darius de Haas: LET ME CARRY YOU THIS CHRISTMAS ALBUM RELEASE – DECEMBER 16 & 17 AT 7PM

Darius de Haas (Kiss of the Spider Woman, Carousel, Rent, Marie Christine, Shuffle Along, and the upcoming Song Sung Blue w Hugh Jackman, plus TV’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) releases his holiday album Let Me Carry You This Christmas with a concert kick-off to celebrate. The album’s all-star musician line up includes pianist/composer Matthew Whitaker, drummer Mark McLean, bassist George Farmer, pianist Tedd Firth, guitarist Armand Hirsch, as well as amazing orchestral arrangements from Charlie Rosen (Some Like It Hot) and David Chase (Roundabout’s Kiss Me, Kate). Darius shares his love of the holidays, cherished family memories, and expanding his musical palette through timeless classics like “We Need A Little Christmas,” “Silent Night,” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” as well as the Steve Allen penned “Cool Yule” (introduced by Louis Armstrong) and newer songs destined to become classics such as Mervyn Warren’s “Who Would Imagine A King” (from The Preacher’s Wife), Annie Lennox’s “Cold” and the title song “Let Me Carry You This Christmas” written for Darius by Tom Mizer and Curtis Moore (of …Maisel). Darius is so excited to finally share this labor of love and joy. This is a musical event not to be missed.

Darius de Haas enjoys a multifaceted career as an award-winning widely acclaimed popular singer and actor. Born in Chicago and raised in a musical family he has proven successful as a performer ranging from the Broadway stage to recordings to concert venues throughout the world. He has been described by The New York Times as …”An astonishing vocal acrobat, Mr. de Haas combines the timbre of a pure wind instrument with a fearless but disciplined theatricality and the swinging authority of a jazz powerhouse” and as a vocalist “who can reveal the sorrows, pains and joys of the composer’s richly layered repertoire with an intensity and honesty that easily envelops and mesmerizes the listener.”- (Variety)

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHRISTMAS IN NEW YORK: VOLUME 2 – DECEMBER 16 AT 9:30PM

Jantzen Theatrical’s Christmas in New York returns to 54 Below for Volume 2, bringing a brand-new night of holiday magic to the heart of the city. Featuring a dazzling lineup of Broadway favorites and rising stars, this festive celebration blends timeless carols, show-stopping numbers, and a few sparkling surprises along the way. With lush arrangements, unforgettable voices, and the unmistakable charm of Christmas in New York, it’s the perfect way to celebrate the season. One night only — let the city’s most magical time of year sing. Music direction by Jorden Amir.

Featuring Makaila Anderson, Brayden Bambino, Robbie Beirne, Olivia Flaherty, Joey Herr, Stanley Niekamp, Benny Poort, Tyler Price Robinson, Hank Santos, Paul Schoeller, Skyler Shields, Gavin Smith, Khyle Smith, Taryn Smithson, Hayley Sutton, Daniel Swanson, Ayden Weinstein, and Brielle Diaz Withers.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE OFFICE: A MUSICAL PARODY HOLIDAY SPECIAL – DECEMBER 17 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

The Off-Broadway cast of THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY is thrilled to bring their “method cabaret” to life for one night only at 54 Below! In this uniquely unhinged holiday special, each cast member has taken on a very serious research project: what would their Dunder Mifflin character sing at the Dunder Mifflin Scranton Branch Holiday Talent Show? The result? A wildly entertaining night of musical theatre mayhem, cabaret camp, and character-driven chaos. Since 2018, THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY has been entertaining audiences on 50th between 8th and Broadway. Now, the cast is going off-campus for a very special field trip (but shhh—don’t tell David Wallace).

Created and produced by Kayla Moore.

Directed and produced by Daniel Barrett.

Music direction by James Stryska.

Featuring Jenna Arkontaky, Emily Boggs, Joyelle Duer, Isabela Gaya, Dylan James, Nick Mason, Madelyn Matthews, Madelyn Mickelsen, Zane Murphy, Emma Puerta, Kathleen Rembish, Larie Rodriguez, Nick Rubano, Daniel Starnes, Rylee Vogel, and Annabelle Woodard.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Norm Lewis: CHRISTMAS LIVES HERE – DECEMBER 18 - 24 AT 7PM

It’s official! Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, Once on This Island, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, Chicken & Biscuits) is returning to 54 Below for an 11th season of his Christmas and Holiday residency, right back where it all began, here in Broadway’s Living Room. It can easily be stated that the Tony® and Emmy-nominated Broadway, film, and television star is a holiday time attraction and must-see, adding him and 54 Below to your lists of Rockefeller Center, Macy’s, the windows at Saks Fifth Avenue, the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes, and any other beloved New York City tradition you cherish at Christmastime. And because it all started right here at 54 Below, Mr. Lewis is calling this year’s edition, Norm Lewis: Christmas Lives Here. On board, once again, are his director Richard Jay-Alexander and his musical director Joseph Joubert, as well as the hottest holiday band, featuring Joubert on the keys, Michael Olatuja on bass, and Perry Cavari on drums and percussion. There’s plenty of new material and annual favorites and, as usual, Norm always has some surprises and tricks up his sleeve. You won’t want to miss it and you’re going to want to secure your reservations early, as this engagement is always a sellout.

$117.50 cover charge (includes $12.50 in fees). $182 premium seating (includes $17 in fees) - $187 premium seating (includes $17 in fees. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MACON PRICKETT IN MACON: HIS OWN WAY… THE COMEBACK! – DECEMBER 18 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Back by popular demand! Macon Prickett is back in the basement! The “boisterous boy with the big voice” is thrilled to return to the 54 Below stage in MACON: His Own Way… The Comeback! This “newly minted cabaret star” will once again present an evening of show tunes, standards, eleven o’clock numbers, and a little bit of diva worship on the side. After spending the last several years working in the little basement of dreams at 54 Below, Macon has observed and learned from the best that the cabaret world has to offer. This performance is Macon’s own way of paying homage to the great show-stoppers that have graced the 54 Below stage! It’s fun! It’s opulent! It’s Broadway!

Featuring special guests Sarah Goodman and Cassi Mikat (The Sound of Music international tour).

Music direction by Canaan J. Harris.

Hailing from the farmlands of Prickettville, Alabama, Macon Prickett was born to entertain! Since making the big move to the Big Apple over 7 years ago, Macon has draped himself across pianos on stages throughout the city at venues such as 54 Below plus The Duplex, Don’t Tell Mama, Greenroom42, and late night karaoke at Baby Grand. Macon is a member of Actor’s Equity Association, occasionally chewing the scenery as a cow, a snail, an earthworm, a ghost, and awaiting the day he’ll get the chance to play a real boy!

Visit Macon online at www.maconwprickett.com or on social media @mrmaconprickett to follow along as he rises to at least the middle!

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A-WASSAILING, A-WAND’RING WITH JOHN BRANCY AND Peter Dugan – DECEMBER 19 AT 9:30PM

“Refreshingly, marvelously different” – The Washington Post

Grammy Award-winning baritone John Brancy (Festival AIX, MasterVoices (Ted Sperling), Royal Opera Covent Garden) and pianist Peter Dugan, the host of NPR’s From the Top, team up for their 54 Below debut in A-Wassailing A-Wand’ring, a holiday miscellany that explores the joy, magic, and mystery of the winter season amid an array of songs from different centuries and styles of music. In this one-night-only performance, Brancy and Dugan, together with special guests, will share their favorite classics and uncover hidden holiday gems.

The duo met as students at The Juilliard School and have since garnered international acclaim as classical artists, debuting at Carnegie Hall in 2016 and soloing with the San Francisco Symphony, Boston Symphony, and Chicago Symphony. Equally at home in musical theater, cabaret, and jazz, they have recently become regulars at New York’s Cafe Carlyle, where they are known for bringing virtuosic ingenuity to classics by composers like Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers, and Kurt Weill. New Yorkers know Mr. Brancy as the beloved anthem singer for the NY Rangers.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – DECEMBER 20 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Mark T Evans.

Featuring Gloria Bangiola, John Easterlin, Jared Goodwin, Eddie Korbich, Izaya Perrier, Schuyler Iona Press, Kelli Rabke, Sophie Rapeijko, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SWINGING IN THE HOLIDAYS – DECEMBER 21 AT 1PM

Celebrate the season with Swinging in the Holidays! It’s a hip, sophisticated spin on holiday classics, drawing from Broadway showstoppers, jazz icons, Old Hollywood charm, and legends like Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Nat “King” Cole, and Ella Fitzgerald. Led by Champian Fulton, acclaimed musicians from Jazz at Lincoln Center, NYC’s Birdland, and NBC’s “The Voice” come together for an unforgettable afternoon of swinging winter cheer. Bring the family for a festive brunch that’s sure to have you swinging straight into the season.

Featuring Champian Fulton, Olivia Chindamo, Wyatt Michael, and Ken Peplowski.

Also joined by Alex Raderman on drums and Neal Miner on bass.

Please note this is a private event.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

OEDIPUS! A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY, FEAT. Janine LaManna & MORE – DECEMBER 21 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a wonderfully hilarious and joyful evening featuring the songs of Oedipus! A New Musical Comedy! This 1996 Jim Henson Award winner for Projects Related to Puppetry and 1997 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival Artistic Achievement Award (Playscript) musical takes the classic Greek tragedy out of the Mediterranean and into the backwoods of West Virginia. Experience tunes like “The Need a Man Blues,” “Safety Orange,” “Moonpies & RC Cola,” and “The Fertility Song” as Oedipus (Eddie) and Jocasta (Jo) navigate incestuous relationships, constipated jackasses, and psychic oracles.

Kicking the classic tragedy’s grim ending to the curb, this musical offers Eddie and Jo a delightfully unexpected conclusion. Oedipus! stars Janine LaManna (The Drowsy Chaperone, Sweet Charity, Seussical) and Jeff Gorti (Chicago, The Life at New York City Center Encores!), featuring Adam B Shapiro (Fiddler on the Roof at the National Yiddish Theatre-Folksbiene), Billy Sharpe (The Scarlet Pimpernel national tour), Zuri Washington (national tours of 1776 and Bat out of Hell), and members of the original cast (Pam Schmier Hacker and Jennifer Norkin Schwartz), with musical direction by Michael Lavine. This concert showcases the work of Bob Johnson and Anne Fliotsos (book & lyrics) and Edwin Wald and Cynthia Jay (music). Directed by Anne Fliotsos.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

