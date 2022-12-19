Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Joy to the Triad Theater

Two nights of star studded packed houses filled the off-Broadway Triad Theater on Friday and Saturday for the 7th annual Doris Dear Christmas Special. This show has become the go to holiday tradition for New Yorkers!

This year's show was 'Christmas Through the Decades' with songs from the 1900's to present day. Doris played hostess to some of the top talent from Broadway, Jazz, Cabaret, and Opera. 4 standing ovations throughout the show brought a level of holiday cheer NYC was longing for!

Doris Dear is a 2-time Telly Award winner for her streaming series, 'Doris Dear's Gurl Talk', on BroadwayOnDemand, 3-time MAC Award winner and BroadwayWorld award winner.

The "Doris Dear Christmas Special" brought together a dynamite cast with award winning Broadway producer/singer/actor Jana Robbins, singer/actor Aaron Lee Battle, internationally recognized award winning soprano Emily Kate Gentile, Broadway star Crystal Kellogg and the award-winning singer/songwriter Meg Flather. 3 of "Those Girls" singing group, Karen Mack, Eve Eaton and Wendy Russel, provided backup vocals as well as a fun all-inclusive holiday treat! Also returning was the award-winning director Lina Koutrakos and the brilliant Billboard and Apple chart-topping musical director and composer Blake Allen. The Holiday Orchestra was made up of top notch musicians including Grammy nominated Christopher Koelzer on keyboards, Michael Raposo on reeds, Camille Enderlin on violin and Robert Guilford on Drums.

Photo Credit: Tatako Harkness Photography