Patrick Page And Perla Batalla Add Performances To Sold-Out Show at 54 Below

54 BELOW will welcome back Hadestown star Patrick Page and world-renowned vocalist Perla Batalla on January 17 & 18 at 7pm following a sold-out debut of their Leonard Cohen tribute show.

Patron/Member presale begins on Mon, Sep 23 at 2pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Fri, Sep 27 at 12pm. Learn more about accessing presales here. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/LookingForLeonard.

Join the captivating duo of Patrick Page and Perla Batalla as they ignite the stage with an electrifying celebration of Leonard Cohen's enduring legacy. In a soul-stirring evening of music, poetry, and personal anecdotes, they honor the profound impact of Cohen's genius on their lives and careers.

Grammy-nominated powerhouse Perla Batalla, once a cherished member of Leonard Cohen's inner circle, enchants audiences with her velvety vocals and intimate reflections. Having blossomed from Cohen's backing vocalist to a globally acclaimed artist with seven albums in her own right, Batalla's concert-homage to her mentor, In the House of Cohen, continues to captivate sold-out crowds worldwide. Her second album devoted to Cohen's repertoire will be released this year.

Meanwhile, Grammy-winning virtuoso Patrick Page, celebrated for his magnetic performances on Broadway, infuses Cohen's melodies with a poignant depth born from his own reverence for the iconic troubadour. Known for his Tony-nominated portrayal of Hades in Hadestown and his multifaceted roles across 15 Broadway productions and numerous films and television shows, Page's voice has frequently been compared to Cohen's.

In Looking for Leonard Page and Batalla tenderly navigate through a tapestry of personal anecdotes and cherished memories, uniting with a dynamic ensemble to deliver soul-stirring renditions of Cohen classics like "Hallelujah," "Bird on a Wire," "I'm Your Man," "Suzanne," and "So Long, Marianne."

This premiere event marks the beginning of a journey destined to traverse the globe, offering an unforgettable experience for devotees of Leonard Cohen, Patrick Page, and Perla Batalla alike. Don't miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the timeless magic of Cohen's legacy brought to life by two extraordinary talents.

Patrick Page and Perla Batalla: Looking For Leonard plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 17 & 18 at 7pm. Cover charges are $62 (includes $7 in fees) – $73 (includes $8 in fees). Premiums are $117 (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/LookingForLeonard. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

