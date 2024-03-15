MOMS' NIGHT OUT to be Presented Tomorrow at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mom’s Night Out: The Concert Series, is the ultimate cabaret series where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, grandmamas, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You’ll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo. Music direction by Nancy Chamberlain.

Previously announced cast members include Jacqueline Balducci, Sarrah Strimmel Bentley (Big Fish, An American In Paris), Elizabeth A. Davis (1776, Once), Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong), Kasie Gasparini (Mamma Mia!), Sydney Goodwin, Stephanie Klemons (Hamilton), Alicia Krakauer, Grace Morgan (The Phantom of The Opera), Taylor Sorice, Jessica Quarello (Extra Lucky Moms), Erin Quill (Avenue Q). Follow along at @momsnightoutconcert.

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 16th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$79. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Use code MOMS5 for $5 off your main dining room and bar rail tickets. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Photo credit: Stephen Mosher