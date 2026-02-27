HAPPILY EVER AFTER: A Night of Disney Songs is Coming to the Laurie Beechman Theatre

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ginger Snap Theatrics and Shailen Patel Braun Productions will present Happily Ever After on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7:00 PM.

The show features Disney songs that many people grew up hearing and later revisited during significant moments in their lives. Each number is connected to personal stories from the performers, exploring how this music continues to resonate as we move through different chapters.

The evening focuses on the emotions these songs spark and why they stay with people over time. Happily Ever After is shaped around the feeling of being in a room where live music lets people share something real for a little while.

Join in for a one-night-only celebration of Disney music and magical storytelling that invites audiences to revisit the idea of Happily Ever After in a way that feels personal and present.

The cast includes EJ Adiele, Bernie Baldassaro (The Book of Mormon National Tour, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory National Tour), Maggie Bera, Shailen Patel Braun, Tatianna Córdoba (Real Women Have Curves) Madison Figueroa, Katy Geraghty (Into the Woods 2022 Broadway Revival + 2023 National Tour), J.R. Heckman, Hatty Ryan King (Dear Evan Hansen National Tour), Noah Lindquist, Kamiah Vickers, and Chris Richie.

The show is produced by Ginger Snap Theatrics' Executive Director and Founder Luke Gilmore, alongside Shailen Patel Braun Productions' Executive Director and Founder Shailen Patel Braun, with music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Ginger Snap Theatrics' Happily Ever After plays The Laurie Beechman Theatre (West Bank Café - 407 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036) on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $20 General Admission (includes fees)