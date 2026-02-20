Ben Cameron's BROADWAY SESSIONS Returns To The Green Room 42 For Black History Month Celebration

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ben Cameron's long-running and award-winning Broadway Sessions will return to The Green Room 42 to celebrate Black History Month on Thursday, February 26 at 10:00 p.m. The evening will celebrate Black impact, influence, and legacy on Broadway and beyond with an all-star lineup of Broadway talent. Doors will open at 9:30 p.m.

Scheduled performers include Zurin Villanueva (Mean Girls, Beaches), Cydney Clark (Sunset Blvd.), Sidney DuPont (Paradise Square), Aiyana Smash (Six), Sydney Quildon (The Book of Mormon), Jeffrey Cornelius (Hadestown), Yasmeen Sulieman (Beautiful), Romelda Teron Benjamin (Mrs. Doubtfire, BKLYN), Parris “PLew” Lewis (Hell’s Kitchen), B Noel Thomas (Cats: The Jellicle Ball), Garnet Williams (Cats: The Jellicle Ball), Marcus Antonio (A Strange Loop), and Donnie Hammond (Moulin Rouge!, Titanique), with additional guests to be announced. The evening will also feature performances by young singers Symphony Smith and Lily Hopkins.

Known as the “musical theatre frat party,” Broadway Sessions blends live vocals, audience games, interviews, and an open mic in a late-night cabaret format. Hosted by Ben Cameron, the series has welcomed performers from Broadway, television, and film, with surprise appearances often part of the evening.

Broadway Sessions is presented twice monthly on Thursday nights at The Green Room 42, located inside the YOTEL at 570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street. Tickets are $22 (plus fees) and include a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.