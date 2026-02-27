Photos: Travis Moser and Charles Busch Team Up for MIXTAPE at Laurie Beechman Theatre

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

International cabaret and recording artist Travis Moser returned to the Laurie Beechman Theatre on Tuesday, 2/24 at 7pm with his new show Mixtape. See photos!

Travis, along with music director and pianist Drew Wutke, most recently of off-Broadway’s Tartuffe starring Tony Award-winner André De Shields, took the audience on a journey through the American Songbook as he created the mixtape of his dreams. The show featured brand new arrangements of songs by Billy Joel, Stephen Sondheim, Bob Dylan, Judy Collins, Taylor Swift, Irving Berlin and many others. The show will be making its European debut this summer aboard Sea Cloud Cruises.

Joining Travis was the legendary Tony Award nominated playwright, actor, cabaret artist and author Charles Busch. Mr. Busch is the author and star of over twenty-five plays including The Divine Sister, The Lady in Question, Red Scare on Sunset, The Tribute Artist, The Confession of Lily Dare and Vampire Lesbians of Sodom; one of the longest running plays in the history of Off-Broadway. His play The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife ran for 777 performances on Broadway, won the Outer Circle Critics’ John L. Gassner Award for playwrighting, received a Tony nomination for Best Play and is the longest running Broadway comedy of the past twenty-five years.

Mr. Busch wrote and starred in the film versions of his plays, Psycho Beach Party and Die Mommie Die, the latter of which won him the Best Performance Award at the Sundance Film Festival. For two seasons, he appeared as Nat Ginzburg on the HBO series OZ and is the author of the auto-biographical novel Whores of Lost Atlantis. He has directed two films; the Showtime short subject, Personal Assistant, and a feature, A Very Serious Person, which won an honorable mention at the Tribeca Film Festival. His most recent film is the comedy caper The Sixth Reel starring Charles along with Julie Halston, Margaret Cho and Tim Daley. In 2003, Mr. Busch received a special Drama Desk Award for career achievement as both performer and playwright and was given a star on the Playwrights Walk outside the Lucille Lortel Theatre. He is also the subject of the documentary film The Lady in Question is Charles Busch.

He is a two-time MAC award winner, a Bistro Award Honoree and has performed his cabaret act in many cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New Orleans, Philadelphia, London, Paris, Barcelona and New York. In winter of 2016, his show The Lady at the Mic premiered at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s American Songbook series.

​His autobiography Leading Lady: A Memoir of a Most Unusual Boy was published by BenBella Books.