Cabaret Roundup: Feb 16-22- Andrea McArdle, Isaac Mizrahi & More

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including Broadway's original Annie, Andrea McArdle, TV star Isaac Mizrahi, Jeff Harnar and more.

Isaac Mizrahi at Café Carlyle

February 16 to 21 @ 8:45 pm

Tickets available here.

Isaac Mizrahi will unveil A.I. Artificial Isaac, an all-new evening of music, commentary, and signature charm. For a decade, Mizrahi has captivated audiences with his singular blend of musical artistry and razor-sharp wit, earning praise from The New York Times as “a founding father of a genre that fuses performance, art, music and stand-up comedy.” In this celebratory return, Mizrahi joins forces once again with his sensational six-piece band led by Ben Waltzer to craft a sound entirely his own. The new set list offers what he fondly calls a “cultural whiplash”- a thrilling sweep from Cy Coleman to Laura Nyro, with original songs woven throughout to showcase his creative range and restless inventiveness. Marking a decade of unforgettable performances at Café Carlyle, A.I. Artificial Isaac is proof that Mizrahi’s brilliance only deepens with time. It’s a vibrant, witty, and musically rich anniversary celebration you won’t want to miss.

Tickets: Remaining tickets start at $170 per person. For general and premium seating, there is a food minimum of $95 for two courses. This run is selling out quickly.

Thank You Tom Lehrer: A concert celebrating the wit and brilliance of legendary Satirist Tom Lehrer at City Winery

February 16 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Join Bobby Underwood & Zalmen Mlotek for a celebration of the life and career of Tom Lehrer.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a two-item minimum per person.

Jeff Harnar : BLAME IT ON MY YOUTH at Don’t Tell Mama

February 19 to 26 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Multiple award-winning Singer Jeff Harnar returns to Don’t Tell Mama with multiple award-winning Music Director Alex Rybeck to revisit songs from the shows they presented there in the 1980’s, when they were forging their 42-year-long musical partnership. Together they have gone on to appear in nearly every major venue nationwide, in London, Oslo and Paris, had their shows filmed for PBS, and recorded five albums together for Original Cast Records, Varese Sarabande and PS Classics.

Tickets: Tickets are $25 with a $20 minimum (must Include 2 drinks) per person. DTM is cash only.

Ethan Iverson Trio w/ Buster Williams & Nasheet Waits at Birdland Jazz Club

February 20 to 22 @ 7 & 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Ethan Iverson returns to Birdland with another all-star trio of Buster Williams and Nasheet Waits. In 2002 Iverson helped form The Bad Plus, a revolutionary and wildly successful avant-garde trio that The New York Times said was “Better than anyone at melding the sensibilities of post-60’s jazz and indie rock.” Since leaving TBP, Iverson has released critically-acclaimed albums on ECM and Blue Note, often accompanied by bonafide jazz stars such as Tom Harrell or Jack DeJohnette. Downbeat has called Iverson “A master of melody” while Hot House recently raved, "Known for his intellectual depth and adventurous musical spirit, Ethan Iverson has traversed the boundaries of jazz tradition while leaving an indelible mark on its evolution.” After witnessing a 2024 concert of standards spontaneously chosen by the audience, Stereophile wrote, “Iverson is a natural, consistent crowd-pleaser. For his entire career, he has been finding ways to be accessible while pushing the envelope.”

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

With Love, Christine Echeandía at Chelsea Table

February 20 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

With Love, Christine Echeandía is an intimate, genre-spanning concert that unfolds as a love letter to New York City, to the people who have held her, and to the experiences that have shaped her along the way. Through music and storytelling, Christine explores the many forms love can take—romantic, platonic, familial, sisterly, and divine—using song as a bridge when words alone are not enough. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico and now deeply rooted in NYC, she creates a space of vulnerability, connection, and shared humanity, inviting audiences to meet her exactly where she is. This first concert of the year is an evening of reflection, warmth, and truth; celebrating the beauty of life, the courage it takes to love, and the comfort that can be found in music.

Tickets: Tickets start at $23.18. There is a $25 minimum per person, per set (excluding tax and tip).

Birdland Big Band at Birdland Jazz Club

Fridays 2/20 through 5/15 @ 5:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop-in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB, "a completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and yelp.com proclaims, "if you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

Andrea McArdle 's Broadway On Demand at The Laurie Beechman

February 21 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

You choose, she belts! Broadway’s original Annie lets the audience call the shots as song titles and story prompts are drawn at random, making every performance a one-of-a-kind event. One moment might bring a powerhouse number from her star turns in Beauty and the Beast, Les Miz, or Jerry’s Girls - the next, 70s pop - the next, a story about Carol Channing...and the next night, you’re getting a completely different set! No two shows are the same.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum

Sondheim Unplugged: The Final Season at 54 Below

February 22 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

FINAL SEASON! After fifteen glorious years as a celebrated New York City event (It’s a Hit!), the time has come to say Goodbye for Now to Sondheim Unplugged, created in 2010 by series creator and original host Phil Geoffrey Bond, who continues as Executive Producer. At the time of closing, Sondheim Unplugged will have played 150 performances in NYC and dozens more nationally, internationally, and for broadcast. But Take the Moment, because We’re Still Here and Back in Business for six final, unforgettable Sondheim performances of our multiple award-winning series, featuring a rotating Company of Broadway’s best. Long beloved by audiences of all levels of Sondheim-familiarity, Sondheim Unplugged (2023 Grammy nominee for Outstanding Traditional Pop Vocal Album) features some of the most exciting voices from the worlds of theatre and cabaret, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway’s master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, and directed by Lucia Spina, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends.

Tickets: Tickets start at $51.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.