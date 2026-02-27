ÉTUDE By Ashley Griffin To Have World Premiere Workshop Production At The Tank

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Play, Étude by Ashley Griffin will make its NYC debut with a workshop production at The Tank in NYC April 8th-18th, 2026. Étude will be directed by Jennie Hughes and produced by Caitlin McNeilage of Leading Lady Creative.

The full team for Etude includes Hannah Snow (Assistant Director), Natalie Kane (Stage Manager), Ren Orth (Set/Props Designer), Katie Gobreski (Lighting Designer), Marshall McDaniel (Sound Designer), Dani Hughes (Associate Sound Designer), Paola Castañeda (Costume Designer) and Abby Sheridan (Dialect Coach).

Cast:

The cast of Étude stars Ashley Griffin (The Greatest Showman, Trial) and Ryan McCurdy (Pip's Island). All actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

About the Show:

If Thornton Wilder wrote ‘Gruesome Playground Injuries'”, ÉTUDE brilliantly explores the question of eternal connection from award winning playwright Ashley Griffin. When two soulmates, happily existing in the eternal realm, learn that they will be separated on earth, not even born in the same time or place, they become terrified that they will lose their connection forever. As both are reincarnated in various guises and in varied relationships to each other over the next three hundred years they are forced to test if true (not necessarily romantic) love and eternal connection can survive the trials of the human experience.