Photos: Highlights from Meg Flather's EPIPHANY at Don't Tell Mama

On February 12, 2026 at 7 pm, artist Meg Flather brought her new show, Epiphany, to Midtown hotspot Don’t Tell Mama. The MAC, Bistro, and United Solo award-winning singer-songwriter’s new show featured musical direction by Tracy Stark, who accompanied Meg on piano. The show was directed by Lennie Watts.

Meg returns with another performance of Epiphany on Suday, April 12 at 4 pm at Don't Tell Mama on 343 West 46th Street, New York, NY. Learn more about Meg Flather on her website here.

Find tickets to Meg’s return performance on April 12 and more upcoming shows at Don’t Tell Mama on their website here.

Below, see photos from the show snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.