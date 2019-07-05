Lew Tabackin Trio Come To The Birdland Theater

Jul. 5, 2019  
Lew Tabackin Trio Come To The Birdland Theater

The Birdland Theater welcomes The Lew Tabackin Trio to the Stage!

Lew Tabackin Trio with Boris Kozlov-bass, Mark Taylor-drums appearing at The Birdland Theater Friday & Saturday July 19-20 7pm & 9:45pm

Lew Tabackin, flutist and tenor saxophonist, is an artist of astonishing vision. His electrifying flute playing is at once virtuosic, primordial, cross-cultural, and passionate. His distinctive tenor sax style includes the use of wide intervals, abrupt changes of mood and tempo, and purposeful fervor, all in the service of showing the full range of possibilities of his instrument - melodically, rhythmically, and dynamically. Without copying or emulating jazz greats of the past, Mr. Tabackin has absorbed elements into his style, ultimately creating his own sound and aura.

www.lewtabackin.com

https://www.birdlandjazz.com/



