Joe's Pub Features Michael Mwenso Live From Home and More This Week

Joe's Pub, a program of The Public Theater, continues JOE'S PUB LIVE!, its free series of live-streamed and archived performances from their iconic stage in New York City. Designed to facilitate social connection during this time of physical distancing, Joe's Pub will share multiple events with audiences worldwide each week.

This week's schedule of performances features a banjo-driven celebration of the holiday season with Of A Winter's Night from Tony Trischka on Thursday, July 23 at 8PM; meaningful songs from the Black roots expression that speak to the ultimate human expression exploring Gospel with Michael Mwenso's Songs of Black Hope and Resistance featuring Shenel Johns on Friday, July 24 at 8PM; a showcase of performances celebrating the launch of Gregory Kramer's photo project with Downtown: Book Launch and Celebration on Saturday, July 25 at 8PM.

Other confirmed shows include a virtuosic evening of mesmerizingly eclectic music with award-winning guitarist Stephane Wrembel's Django/Debussy with Jean-Michel Pilc on Thursday, July 30 at 8PM; an evening of music from mmeadows, one of the most exciting new indie duos around, live from their home on Friday, July 31 at 8PM; an exploration of love, lust, and heartbreak through reimagined R&B hits and jazz standards with Kathryn Allison on Thursday, August 6 at 8PM; meaningful songs from the Black roots expression that speak to the ultimate human expression exploring South African Protest Songs with Michael Mwenso's Songs of Black Hope and Resistance featuring Vuyo Sotashe on Friday, August 7 at 8PM; folk-style literary lyricism, Americana spirit, and orchestral experimentation from Beta Radio on Saturday, August 8 at 8PM; an one-night-only stream of Kelli Sae's fascinating journey and the coming of age in her side-splitting one-woman show, Disco, Dicks And Dykes!, on Thursday, August 13 at 8PM; a live performance from the preeminent cultural ambassador for the beautiful and passionate tango music of Argentina from Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet on Friday, August 14 at 8PM; an evening of cutting-edge, contemporary from the New Orleans music scene from Shamarr Allen on Saturday, August 15 at 8PM; meaningful songs from the Black roots expression that speak to the ultimate human expression exploring Blues with Michael Mwenso's Songs of Black Hope and Resistance on Friday, August 21 at 8PM; an acoustic exploration of beauty, interdependence and, revolutionary love with Morley & Chris Bruce on Friday, August 28 at 8PM; and meaningful songs from the Black roots expression that speak to the ultimate human expression exploring Jazz with Michael Mwenso's Songs of Black Hope and Resistance featuring Russell Hall on Friday, September 4 at 8PM.

In addition to these presentations, Joe's Pub presents Joe's Pub Live! Artist IG Live Takeovers, which occur daily on Joe's Pub Instagram. The current schedule includes:

Mondays at 4PM: Mireya Ramos

Tuesdays at 4PM: Ikechuwu Ufomadu

Wednesdays at 4PM: Roopa Mahadevan

Thursdays at 4PM: Julian Velard

Fridays at 4PM: Isaac Oliver

Saturdays at 4PM: Celisse Henderson

Sundays at 4PM: Justin Elizabeth Sayre

JOE'S PUB LIVE! FROM THE ARCHIVES

Tony Trischka: OF A WINTER'S NIGHT

Thursday, July 23 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

Viewers are encouraged to attend stream premiere to interact with the artist(s) and audience members. This stream will be available for repeat viewing until archives close.

Of A Winter's Night is Tony Trischka's banjo-driven celebration of the season where he turns his considerable melodic inventiveness loose on Bluegrass and Americana music for the holidays.

Trischka is joined by shape-note singer and multi-instrumentalist Tim Eriksen, vocalist and fiddle player Phoebe Hunt, Dominic Leslie on mandolin, Elizabeth LaPrelle on vocals and banjo, and Larry Cook on bass and vocals. Special guest appearances by Tracy Bonham and Jill Sobule.

A diverse, highly textural seasonal collection, Trischka also revels in songs long forgotten and little known. Truly a sumptuous feast for the ears presented as only Tony Trischka can.

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on December 18, 2018.

JOE'S PUB LIVE!

Michael Mwenso'S SONGS OF BLACK HOPE AND RESISTANCE: GOSPEL

Featuring Shenel Johns

Friday, July 24 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

Viewers are encouraged to view the live stream. However, a recording of the stream will be available for repeat viewing until the archives close.

Black Music has always played a role in American protest, hope, and resilience. In this four-part series, curator and host Michael Mwenso leads us on a journey of meaningful songs from the Black roots expression that speak to the ultimate human expression that has propelled change, continues to advance our nation's consciousness, and will serve as the guiding force towards healing.

Mwenso and the Shakes are a unique troupe of global artists who present music that merges the highest form of entertainment and artistry while commanding a formidable timeline of jazz and blues expression through African and Afro American music. Immigrating from Sierra Leone, London, South Africa, Greenwich Village, Madagascar, France, Jamaica, and Hawaii, the Shakes all now call Harlem their home. Taking from the stylings of Fats Waller, Muddy Waters, James Brown, and many other American musical legends - Mwenso leads an electrifying show the New York Times calls "intense, prowling, and ebullient."

Shenel Johns has developed her own eclectic style, counting among her influences Ella Fitzgerald, Abbey Lincoln, and Sarah Vaughn. She has shared the stage with music royalty including Curtis Fuller, Hank Jones, Dionne Warwick, and Sheila Jordan. A native of Hartford, CT, Johns studied performance with such jazz legends such as Rene McLean, Jimmy Greene, and Nat Reeves. She graduated from the Jackie McLean Institute at the Hartt School of Music with a bachelor's degree in music management. She served a musical residency at Jazz at Lincoln Center (JALC) Doha, then honored Billie Holiday as part of JALC's New York production of Billie and the Boys. Johns has also performed a tribute to another of her idols, Lena Horne, at New York City's famed Appel Theater.

This event will be broadcast live.

JOE'S PUB LIVE! FROM THE ARCHIVES

DOWNTOWN: BOOK LAUNCH AND CELEBRATION

Saturday, July 25 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

This stream is a one-night-only event. It is only available to be viewed as it premieres.

A showcase of performances celebrating the launch of Gregory Kramer's photo project Downtown. Performers include Bridget Everett, Amanda Duarte, Daphne Always w/James Sheppard, Nath Ann Carrera, Miss Dirty Martini, Jenn Harris, Gays Against Guns, Ikechukwu Ufomadu, Gloria Swansong, Bowen Yang, and The Illustrious Blacks. Hosted by Sir Richard Castle. ASL interpretation provided.

"With DRAGS, Kramer made the current pantheon of gender revolutionaries look like old Hollywood royalty. In his new collection Downtown, he immortalizes the artists and performers of the downtown arts scene in stripped-down portraits. Downtown is a rich tribute to the city's luminaries-old, new, and always timeless." - David Goldberg, writer, Vulture and Time Out New York

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on July 23, 2019.

JOE'S PUB LIVE! FROM THE ARCHIVES

STEPHANE WREMBEL: DJANGO/DEBUSSY

with Jean-Michel Pilc

Thursday, July 30 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

Viewers are encouraged to attend stream premiere to interact with the artist(s) and audience members. This stream will be available for repeat viewing until archives close.

Award-winning guitarist Stephane Wrembel released The Django Experiment IV on his own Water is Life Records on January 23, 2019, the 109th anniversary of the birth of French guitarist Django Reinhardt, who is widely considered one of the greatest musicians of the twentieth century. Wrembel, most known for his Grammy Award-winning composition "Bistro Fada" from the Woody Allen movie, Midnight In Paris, is one of the preeminent guitarists in the world specialized in the Reinhardt style.

Wrembel is quite simply one of the finest guitar players in the world. The breadth and range of his playing and compositions are unmatched. To say that Wrembel-who learned his craft at campsites in the French countryside-has already had a remarkable career would be an under-statement. This prolific, virtuoso guitarist from France has been releasing a steady stream of music since 2006 and has truly made his mark as one of the most original guitar voices in contemporary music.

David Frick at Rolling Stone called him "a revelation." Wrembel performed the irresistibly catchy "Bistro Fada" live during the 2012 Academy Awards ceremony. He has headlined Lincoln Center, played major festivals, recorded with mandolin legend David Grisman, toured with master violinist Mark O'Connor, and shared stages with everyone from Elvis Costello to Patti Smith to The Roots. The Gitane guitar company has even named a model after him.

Praised for his improvisations, pianist and composer Jean-Michel Pilc has performed with numerous jazz giants including Roy Haynes, Billy Hart, Michael Brecker, Dave Liebman, Jean Toussaint, Marcus Miller, John Abercrombie, and the Mingus Dynasty & Big Band, among others. He worked with Harry Belafonte as his musical director and pianist and performed a duet with the legendary opera singer Jessye Norman.

An active solo performer on the international scene, Pilc has released four critically-acclaimed solo piano records: Follow Me (2004), Essential (2011), What Is This Thing Called? (2015), and his solo double CD, Parallel (2018). He regularly performs in trio with both Montreal and NYC-based ensembles at top venues throughout both cities.

A dedicated pedagogue, Pilc founded the Improvisation Workshop Project with Rémi Bolduc, Kevin Dean, and Jean-Nicolas Trottier, an educational research project funded by the Fonds de Recherche du Québec - Société et Culture (FRQSC). In September 2015, he was named Associate Professor at The Schulich School of Music of McGill University in Montreal.

Stephane Wrembel - guitar

Jean-Michel Pilc - piano

Thor Jensen - guitar

Ari Folman-Cohen - bass

Nick Driscoll - sax/clarinet/bass clarinet

Nick Anderson - drums

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on October 11, 2019.

JOE'S PUB LIVE!

MMEADOWS

Friday, July 31 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

Viewers are encouraged to view the live stream. However, a recording of the stream will be available for repeat viewing until the archives close.

Having gained acclaim from the likes of Wonderland, Paste, FLOOD, Brooklyn Vegan, and more, mmeadows have been quietly developing a reputation as one of the most exciting new indie duos around. Comprised of Kristin Slipp (Dirty Projectors, Cuddle Magic) and Cole Kamen-Green (who performed trumpet and horn arrangements on Beyonce's 4 and self-titled album), mmeadows wraps listeners in stunning waves of sound on their first EP, Who Do You Think You Are, their winning combination of gorgeous vocals and astral soundscapes creating a must-listen debut project.

This event will be broadcast live.

JOE'S PUB LIVE! FROM THE ARCHIVES

Thursday, August 6 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

Viewers are encouraged to attend stream premiere to interact with the artist(s) and audience members. This stream will be available for repeat viewing through August 12, 2020.

Join Broadway artist Kathryn Allison for a stream of the first-ever live performance of her debut album, Something Real. Featuring reimagined R&B hits and jazz standards, Something Real is an exploration of love, lust, and heartbreak. Rediscover the songs you thought you knew as Allison guides you through a powerful symphonic journey.

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on April 7, 2019.

JOE'S PUB LIVE!

Michael Mwenso'S SONGS OF BLACK HOPE AND RESISTANCE: SOUTH AFRICAN PROTEST SONGS

Featuring Vuyo Sotashe

Friday, August 7 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

Viewers are encouraged to view the live stream. However, a recording of the stream will be available for repeat viewing until the archives close.

Black Music has always played a role in American protest, hope, and resilience. In this four-part series, curator and host Michael Mwenso leads us on a journey of meaningful songs from the Black roots expression that speak to the ultimate human expression that has propelled change, continues to advance our nation's consciousness, and will serve as the guiding force towards healing.

Mwenso and the Shakes are a unique troupe of global artists who present music that merges the highest form of entertainment and artistry while commanding a formidable timeline of jazz and blues expression through African and Afro American music. Immigrating from Sierra Leone, London, South Africa, Greenwich Village, Madagascar, France, Jamaica, and Hawaii, the Shakes all now call Harlem their home. Taking from the stylings of Fats Waller, Muddy Waters, James Brown, and many other American musical legends - Mwenso leads an electrifying show the New York Times calls "intense, prowling, and ebullient."

Young South African jazz vocalist, Vuyo (Vuyolwethu) Sotashe, moved to NYC in 2013 after being awarded the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship to pursue a Masters of Music at William Paterson University. He won first prize at the very first Mid-Atlantic Jazz Festival Vocal Competition in 2014, and performed on the festival's main stage in February 2015. He also won the Audience prize award and placed second over-all at the Shure Montreux Jazz Voice Competition in 2015, held at the annual Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland. He also placed third in the prestigious Thelonious Monk Institute International Jazz Vocal competition, where he was the very first male vocalist ever to place in the competition's finals. Sotashe was the winner of the biggest music scholarship competition in South Africa, the South African Music Rights Foundation Scholarship, where he performed for the former South African President Thabo Mbeki.

Sotashe has also sung on prestigious international stages, including Arcevia Jazz Fest and the Fermo Jazz Festival in Italy; the Stockholm Jazz Festival with South African National Youth Jazz Band in Sweden; at the Cape Town International Festival with George Benson and the Cape Town Symphony Orchestra; the Johannesburg Joy of Jazz Festival; and he has toured with the SAMA Award (Grammy equivalent) winning band Proxy in the UK and Ireland. He has also performed with Multi-Grammy Award winning gospel artist, Israel Houghton as part of New Breed (Africa) Ensemble.

This event will be broadcast live.

JOE'S PUB LIVE! FROM THE ARCHIVES

BETA RADIO

Saturday, August 8 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

Viewers are encouraged to attend stream premiere to interact with the artist(s) and audience members. This stream will be available for repeat viewing until archives close.

Home represents more than just a physical place. It encompasses a state of being and an ideal. When you feel home, you feel whole. Humanity intrinsically seeks that feeling. This eternal search inspires Beta Radio's third full-length and first for NETTWERK, Ancient Transition. The Wilmington, NC duo-Benjamin "Ben" Mabry and Brent Holloman-transform a tumultuous two years of corporeal and existential wandering into 10 songs cast in folk-style literary lyricism, Americana spirit, and orchestral experimentation.

Rooted in vocal harmonies, acoustic and electric guitar, piano, banjo, and an eclectic range of additional instrumentation and soulful arrangements, Beta Radio's Americana-folk sound is the result of a decade-long collaboration between Mabry and Holloman.

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on March 20, 2019.

JOE'S PUB LIVE! FROM THE ARCHIVES

KELLI SAE: DISCO, DICK AND DYKES!

Thursday, August 13 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

This stream is a one-night-only event. It is only available to be viewed as it premieres.

New York born and bred Performer, Singer, Songwriter, Composer, Comedian, and now Playwright Kelli Sae stars in this cutting edge one woman show. Disco, Dicks And Dykes! tells the story of Sae's fascinating journey and the coming of age of a young woman growing up in New York City. In a side-splitting, comedic fashion she details the bumpy road of life defining events navigating her way through the music industry and discovering her sexuality. Backed by an incredible live band, Sae's performance and euphonious voice left audiences feeling uplifted and transported.

Sae has worked with Tina Turner, Paul Simon, Chaka Kahn, Eddie Palmieri, La India, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Lionel Richie, Angelique Kidjo, Sheila E, Eric Gadd, Ashford & Simpson, Philippe Saisse, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Meshell N'Degeocello, Darlene Love, and many more.

Sae has released three solo albums independently on her own Kwurk Arts Group Entertainment label. In between those albums, Sae has recorded and been featured on countless records. She has toured the world as lead vocalist for Global Jazz Funk Collectives Count Basic and Incognito. Sae and Peter Legat (the Founder and Band Leader of Count Basic) were the recipients of the prestigious Amadeus Award, and have been inducted into the esteemed Wall Of Fame in Vienna.

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on February 29, 2020.

JOE'S PUB LIVE! FROM THE ARCHIVES

SHAMARR ALLEN

Saturday, August 15 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

Viewers are encouraged to attend stream premiere to interact with the artist(s) and audience members. This stream will be available for repeat viewing until archives close.

Shamarr Allen is the definition of New Orleans! Hailing from the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans, Allen has influences in jazz, hip-hop, rock, funk rhythms, blues, and country. He is the lead vocalist and trumpeter of his band Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs. In addition to performing with his band, Allen has collaborated with many renowned artists around the world such as Willie Nelson, Patti LaBelle, Galactic, Harry Connick Jr., and Lenny Kravitz, to name a few. He is a sought-after artist for festivals and venues around the world. In addition to displaying his skills on the front-line as a lead performer, Allen is also a music composer, writer, and producer. With a scintillating and unique sound, look, and exemplary talents, Allen transcends musical boundaries. He is the True Orleans experience.

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on October 11, 2019.

JOE'S PUB LIVE!

Michael Mwenso'S SONGS OF BLACK HOPE AND RESISTANCE: BLUES

Friday, August 21 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

Viewers are encouraged to view the live stream. However, a recording of the stream will be available for repeat viewing until the archives close.

Black Music has always played a role in American protest, hope, and resilience. In this four-part series, curator and host Michael Mwenso leads us on a journey of meaningful songs from the Black roots expression that speak to the ultimate human expression that has propelled change, continues to advance our nation's consciousness, and will serve as the guiding force towards healing.

Mwenso and the Shakes are a unique troupe of global artists who present music that merges the highest form of entertainment and artistry while commanding a formidable timeline of jazz and blues expression through African and Afro American music. Immigrating from Sierra Leone, London, South Africa, Greenwich Village, Madagascar, France, Jamaica, and Hawaii, the Shakes all now call Harlem their home. Taking from the stylings of Fats Waller, Muddy Waters, James Brown, and many other American musical legends - Mwenso leads an electrifying show the New York Times calls "intense, prowling, and ebullient."

This event will be broadcast live.

JOE'S PUB LIVE!

Michael Mwenso'S SONGS OF BLACK HOPE AND RESISTANCE: JAZZ

Featuring Russell Hall

Friday, September 4 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

Viewers are encouraged to view the live stream. However, a recording of the stream will be available for repeat viewing until the archives close.

Black Music has always played a role in American protest, hope, and resilience. In this four-part series, curator and host Michael Mwenso leads us on a journey of meaningful songs from the Black roots expression that speak to the ultimate human expression that has propelled change, continues to advance our nation's consciousness, and will serve as the guiding force towards healing.

Mwenso and the Shakes are a unique troupe of global artists who present music that merges the highest form of entertainment and artistry while commanding a formidable timeline of jazz and blues expression through African and Afro American music. Immigrating from Sierra Leone, London, South Africa, Greenwich Village, Madagascar, France, Jamaica, and Hawaii, the Shakes all now call Harlem their home. Taking from the stylings of Fats Waller, Muddy Waters, James Brown, and many other American musical legends - Mwenso leads an electrifying show the New York Times calls "intense, prowling, and ebullient."

Russell Hall is an Emmy, Grammy, and Golden Globe-nominated jazz artist from Kingston, Jamaica. He was introduced to jazz at the Dillard Center for the Arts directed by Christopher Dorsey. He continued his studies with master bassists Ron Carter and Ben Wolfe at The Juilliard School in New York City. He has worked with legends such as Edward Norton, Kathleen Battle, Wynton and Branford Marsalis, Barry Harris, Wayne Shorter, Roy Haynes, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Mwenso and The Shakes, Emmet Cohen and Jonathan Batiste, and Stay Human. His band, "Bessie and The Rainbowkids" is a group comprised of artists from all around the world whose mission is to bring peace to all ears and love to all hearts.

This event will be broadcast live.

