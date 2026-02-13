Vanessa Williams and More to Perform at 54 Below Next Week

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Next week, 54 Below will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Vanessa Williams, Sondheim Unplugged, and more.

VANESSA WILLIAMS – FEBRUARY 16 – 21 AT 7PM

Vanessa Williams returns to 54 Below with a new show all about love. Get ready while she takes you to The Comfort Zone on a musical stroll down memory lane.

Tony, Emmy, and Grammy nominee Vanessa Williams has sold millions of records worldwide, including several Billboard Top 10 singles in genres across pop, dance, R&B, adult contemporary and jazz. Her hits have included “Dreamin’,” “Save the Best for Last,” and “The Sweetest Day.” Her platinum single “Colors of the Wind,” from Disney’s Pocahontas, won the Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Vanessa can currently be seen headlining the West End musical adaptation of beloved film The Devil Wears Prada, in which she stars as the iconic Miranda Priestly. On Broadway, she has appeared in The Trip to Bountiful, Sondheim on Sondheim, After Midnight, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Into the Woods, and POTUS. Her numerous screen appearances include starring roles in the hit films Eraser and Soul Food and the television shows “Ugly Betty,” “Desperate Housewives,” and “Queen of the Universe,” among many others.

Her critically acclaimed work in film, television, recordings, and the Broadway stage has been recognized by every major industry award affiliate including 4 Emmy nominations, 11 Grammy nominations, a Tony nomination, 3 SAG award nominations, 7 NAACP Image Awards, and 3 Satellite Awards.

She is one of the world’s most accomplished concert artists, appearing regularly with the most prestigious symphony orchestras in the world.

$156 cover charge (includes $16 in fees). $217 premium seating (includes $17 in fees) - $222 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED: THE FINAL SEASON – FEBRUARY 22 AT 7PM

FINAL SEASON! After fifteen glorious years as a celebrated New York City event (It’s a Hit!), the time has come to say Goodbye for Now to Sondheim Unplugged, created in 2010 by series creator and original host Phil Geoffrey Bond, who continues as Executive Producer. At the time of closing, Sondheim Unplugged will have played 150 performances in NYC and dozens more nationally, internationally, and for broadcast.

But Take the Moment, because We’re Still Here and Back in Business for six final, unforgettable Sondheim performances of our multiple award-winning series, featuring a rotating Company of Broadway’s best. Long beloved by audiences of all levels of Sondheim-familiarity, Sondheim Unplugged (2023 Grammy nominee for Outstanding Traditional Pop Vocal Album) features some of the most exciting voices from the worlds of theatre and cabaret, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway’s master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from Mark Mitchell, and directed by Lucia Spina, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That’s Good! FOUR FINAL SHOWS REMAINING!

Featuring special guests Britney Coleman, Leah Horowitz, Ramona Mallory, Shereen Pimentel, and Lucia Spina.

Also featuring Jon-Michael Reese, Michelle Dowdy, and Jordan Wolfe.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AT THE CORNER OF BROADWAY AND HIP-HOP – FEBRUARY 22 AT 9:30PM

Join Broadway artist, music director, and songwriter Manny Houston (Illinoise, Freestyle Love Supreme) for a one-night-only musical showcase of original work that blends the drama of theatre with the energy of hip-hop. At the Corner of Broadway and Hip-Hop is a live mixtape experience featuring reimagined show tunes and original songs, brought to life by some of Broadway’s brightest artists.

From Sondheim to SZA, Hamilton to (King?) Hov, Manny and his crew will transform cabaret into a musical crossroads where genres collide and creativity reigns. With special guests from hit shows such as Hamilton, MJ, Warriors, and more, this evening will redefine what it means to be theatrical, Black, and bold here on the 54 Below stage. Follow Manny @themannyhouston for a sneak peek into the mind of a new luminary.

Featuring Sherrod T Brown, Jared Dixon, Mister Fitzgerald, Aneesa Folds, Kaila Mullady, Shockwave, Nyla Sostre, Tony Award® nominee Ephraim Sykes, and more stars to be announced!

Manny Houston is a multi-hyphenate artist, musician, and storyteller whose work lives at the intersection of theatre, hip-hop, and funk. A classically trained pianist with a degree in music from The College of Charleston, he has appeared on Broadway in Illinoise and is an alum of Freestyle Love Supreme, performing alongside the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Wayne Brady, and other musical improv icons.

Also a songwriter and producer who worked as an apprentice under Superproducer Duo Stargate, Manny fuses classical musicianship, hip-hop innovation, and theatrical storytelling — in order to be a part of the generation that is actively defining what Broadway can look and sound like.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

