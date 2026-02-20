Nicole Henry, Mike Stern Band, John Pizzarelli & Gunhild Carling Lead Birdland Lineup Next Week

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Get full details on all programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater running February 23rd - March 8th.

Artists appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Nicole Henry, Karrin Allyson, Mike Stern Band (with Richard Bona, Dennis Chambers, Leni Stern, and Bob Franceschini), Gary Smulyan & Frank Basile's The Boss Baritones, Frankie Moreno, John Pizzarelli and Eyal Vilner Big Band.

Downstairs at Birdland Theater catch Gunhild Carling and Tony DeSare.

Repeat engagements include Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, The Birdland Big Band, Esteban Castro Trio, The Anderson Brothers and Friends, and The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra.

Live at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater:

February 23rd - March 8th

February 23-24 (Monday-Tuesday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday and Tuesday at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

February 23 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Nicole Henry in "What We Desire"

Singer Nicole Henry and her band return to Birdland, this time with “What We Desire.” The New York Times, Miami Herald, and Jazz Times Magazine have compared the powerhouse jazz vocalist to Sarah Vaughan, Natalie Cole and Whitney Houston for her dynamic range, impeccable phrasing, and ability to connect to a lyric. Whether burning up a swing tune or gently caressing a ballad, Henry—named Vocalist of the Decade by BroadwayWorld Miami—makes each song uniquely her own, “aim[ing] right for the emotional center” (Billboard). She celebrates a 20-year recording career with 8 critically acclaimed chart-topping CDs, a Soul Train Award for “Best Traditional Jazz Performance,” and four Top Ten Billboard placements, and even a Nicole Henry Day in Miami for her ongoing legacy. Hot House Jazz said, “few voices can set a listening room on fire, then let it burn into a cinder like Nicole Henry's.” An all-star cast backs her up: the greats Shedrick Mitchell on piano, Richie Goods on bass, Mike Piolet on drums, and Jean Caze on trumpet. Expect uncommonly played gems like “All the Way” alongside the 1970s hit “So Good, So Right” as Henry delivers a passionate and joyful evening in honor of what is perhaps humanity's deepest desire: to be loved.

$65 VIP / $40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 23 (Monday) 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Step into the glittering world of Jim Caruso's Cast Party, the legendary weekly open mic night that turns Birdland into the ultimate showbiz playground! Every Monday, the iconic venue transforms into a raucous, star-studded celebration of music, comedy, and jaw-dropping talent, where seasoned pros and up-and-coming performers share the stage in an unforgettable, high-energy variety show. Leading the charge is the ever-dapper Jim Caruso. With his signature charm and boundless enthusiasm, Caruso keeps the night moving at a thrilling pace, welcoming Broadway belters, jazz virtuosos, master tappers, and the occasional surprise megastar drop-in! Fueling the musical magic is the incomparable trio of powerhouse musicians: the dazzling Billy Stritch at the piano, the rock-solid Steve Doyle on bass, and the dynamic Daniel Glass on drums. Together, they create a swinging, electrifying sound that transforms every performance into a showstopping moment. From Tony and Oscar winners to hopeful newcomers, Cast Party is where talent shines, friendships are forged, and the spirit of live performance is alive and thriving. Whether you're gracing the stage or cheering from the audience, one thing's for sure—you never know who might take the mic next! Join the party every Monday night at Birdland and witness why Jim Caruso's Cast Party remains a can't-miss New York City tradition.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 24 (Tuesday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Karrin Allyson: Kameo

Karrin Allyson has been nominated for a whopping 5 Grammy awards and lived a tremendous career in music. Her stylistic palette is broad: she has put out records addressing the music of Chopin, Jobim, Coltrane, Parker, Blakey, Ellington, and many others, all with no sign of losing the edge on her artistic daring. 2019's Shoulder to Shoulder reflected upon women's suffrage, one of history's most important political movements; next, she visited the music of country legend Bonnie Raitt for five nights at Birdland; she brought audiences to Brazil featuring accordionist/pianist Vitor Goncalves, bassist Harvie S, and percussionist Rafael Barata on her latest album, “A Kiss For Brazil,” with Brazilian national treasure Rosa Passos as a special guest. What does she have in store for us on this one-off Monday night in September? Come catch Karrin in “Kameo” and find out for yourself. Featuring Rod Fleeman (guitar) and Miles Slonniker (bass).

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 25 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 26th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 25-27 (Wednesday-Friday) – Birdland Jazz Club

Mike Stern Band with Richard Bona, Dennis Chambers, Leni Stern and Bob Franceschini

Named one of DownBeat's 75 Great Guitarists of All Time, Mike Stern is an iconic figure in post 1960s creative music. A member of Blood, Sweat & Tears in the 1970s—and in the 1980s, a member of groups led by Miles Davis, Billy Cobham, Jaco Pastorius, and Michael Brecker—Stern's fusion of rock and jazz styles was part of a movement of innovators that changed the way guitarists viewed their instrument. In 2009, Stern won the Grammy award for Best Contemporary Jazz Album for his recording Big Neighborhood. Having delivered 18 recordings as a leader and performed on hundreds more as a sideman, the guitarist continues to deliver jawdropping performances. For this run, he has assembled an all-star lineup of musicians, including Dennis Chambers on drums, Bob Franceschini on saxophone, Leni Stern on guitar and vocals, and Richard Bona on bass. Don't miss these legends at work!

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 25 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with James Chirillo

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads “Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland.” Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Quartet, featuring pianist Ted Rosenthal, bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, and drummer Alex Raderman, perform tunes from the standard repertoire, bringing in special guests weekly. This week it's James Chirillo.

**Guitar night streams live every week at: YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

(Programming continues March 6–8 below, listings fully intact.)

March 6-8 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Tony DeSare's Billy Joel Songbook

The excellent jazz vocalist and pianist Tony DeSare, named a Rising Star Male Vocalist by Downbeat Magazine, has released 11 albums of music, delivering a gem of a recording to his fans almost every year, with 4 of them reaching top 10 positions on the Billboard jazz charts. A crooner's crooner, he is a master interpreter of the American Songbook who has performed as a featured guest on the CBS Early Show, NPR, A Prairie Home Companion, and the Today Show. Over the course of his career, Desare has also ventured into pop classics by Carole King, Prince, and the Beatles; and while he remains proudly a descendant of the Rat Pack singers and the swinging tradition, he has also carved out space as an interpreter of songs further outside his genre's norm, covering New Order, Philip Bailey, and Bob Dylan. His smooth, clear voice and his entertainer's sensibility landed DeSare in long-time collaboration with jazz giant Bucky Pizzarelli and in shows like Our Sinatra. Now a veteran of the music, DeSare will deliver a weekend at the Theater that delivers the music of an artist who, though a household name, is an uncommon candidate for jazz interpretation: the great Billy Joel. The talented DeSare is sure to make the audience swoon!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

March 7 (Saturday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Anderson Brothers & Friends

March 7 (Saturday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Anderson Brothers & Friends

“Virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone” (New York Times) identical twins and Juilliard graduates Peter and Will Anderson have headlined at The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, New Orleans Jazz Festival, Feinstein’s 54 Below, live on Garrison Keillor’s Prairie Home Companion, and can be heard on the Grammy-winning soundtrack of HBO’s Boardwalk Empire with Vince Giordano’s Nighthawks. Vanity Fair magazine listed their debut album alongside Miles Davis in “Four New Releases to Make You Love Jazz,” and the Washington Post called their music “imaginatively unfolding in ways that consistently bring a fresh perspective to classic jazz.” Peter and Will received a 2014 Drama Desk nomination for their Off-Broadway Show, Le Jazz Hot (one of eight sold-out productions at Manhattan's 59E59). Recently, the Andersons raised over $25,000 to establish the Joe Temperley Juilliard Student Scholarship Fund and tribute album in honor of their late great saxophone mentor. Peter and Will can be heard and seen in the major motion pictures Revolutionary Road, Killers of the Flower Moon, Boardwalk Empire, and The Marvelous Ms. Maisel.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

March 8 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Eyal Vilner Big Band

“One of the more notable swing dance orchestras in the world” -– Downbeat Magazine. Raised in the thriving jazz community in Tel Aviv and long a supporter of contemporary swing revival, Eyal Vilner has earned a name for himself in New York City over the past nearly twenty years, bringing his joyful big band sound to top clubs such as Jazz at Lincoln Center, Midsummer Night Swing, Birdland, Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola, Smalls Jazz Club, Minton’s Playhouse, The Django, Battle of the Big Bands on the Intrepid, Swing ReMix, Swing 46 and Central Park SummerStage, as well as the Joyce Theater, Jacob’s Pillow and the LA Music Center. ​The big band’s first five albums: Introducing the Eyal Vilner Big Band, Almost Sunrise, Hanukkah, Swing Out!, and the quarantine-era live-in-Washington-Square-Park document, The Jam!, were widely played on US and Canadian radio. The band is as swinging as ever as they release their latest effort. Don’t miss this release celebration at Birdland for the Eyal Vilner Big Band’s debut of Big Apple Stomp!" “Vilner's compositions were written with dancing in mind,” writes All About Jazz, so “it's hard to keep the toes from tapping.”

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

March 8 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra

Birdland presents the debut of its Latin Jazz Orchestra, directed by master saxophonist David DeJesus. A fixture on the New York City music scene for three decades, DeJesus brings his deep expertise in both jazz and Latin music to this exciting new ensemble. Composed of a rotating cast of New York’s top talent, the orchestra will perform classics of the Latin jazz big band repertoire, showcasing the vibrant rhythms and sophisticated arrangements that define this legendary style—lifting spirits with their dancing beats, their buoyant harmonies, and the deep traditions they represent.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum