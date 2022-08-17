Black String to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage in September

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present the debut performance of Black String, featuring new sounds from the ancient instruments of Korea, on Friday, September 9 at 7:00 PM. The show is being presented in partnership with The World Music Institute and Korean Cultural Center New York. Tickets are $30-50, in addition to a service charge. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Black String is named after the Korean zither, geomungo, and also includes percussion, bamboo flutes, guitar and electronica. The group creates a unique musical language drawing on Korean traditional music, jazz and free improvisation, presenting extraordinary, enigmatic music that swings comfortably between east and west. The quartet is led by Korean traditional music virtuoso Yoon Jeong Heo, an educator, Artistic Director of Seoul's Bukchon Changwoo Theater, and one of few female masters of the geomungo (a traditional Korean zither, the inspiration for the band's name). The ensemble, which also features band members Jean Oh (electric guitar), Aram Lee (daegeum, sogeum, yanggeum), and Min Wang Hwang (janggu, vocal), mixes centuries-old instruments with electric guitar and beats, creating a unique and timeless percussive sound, at once modern and ancient, that is all their own.

The group's recognitions include Asia & South Pacific Winner at the 2018 Songlines Music Awards, Best Jazz & Crossover Album at the 2020 Korean Music Awards (Best Performance in 2017), and official showcase artist at WOMEX (World Music Expo) 2016. They are the first Asian group to sign with ACT, Europe's largest jazz label, releasing two studio albums, Mask Dance (2016) and Karma (2019), as well as a live album, Jazz at Berlin Philharmonic (2020).

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

August 17 at 7:00 PM

Matt Doyle

"New York Summer"

Following his Tony-winning performance as Jamie in Company on Broadway, Matt Doyle returns to the New York City concert scene with a brand-new set. The evening will blend musical theater, standards, and pop classics, all arranged by composer, Will Van Dyke. His other Broadway/Off Broadway credits also include Tony-winning musicals The Book of Mormon (in the lead role of Elder Price) and Spring Awakening; Best Play winner War Horse; the revivals of Bye, Bye Birdie; Sweeney Todd; and West Side Story, in addition to A Clockwork Orange, Brooklynite, Giant, and Jasper in Deadland. On, screen, he has appeared "The Code" (CBS), the original "Gossip Girl" (CW), and HBO MAX's new "Gossip Girl." Matt has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops, and at symphonies across the country.

Wednesday, August 24 at 7:00 PM

THE Quintin Harris QUARTET

The Quintin Harris Quartet featuring vocalist Emily Lucas will play through standards that you know and love, with some special arrangements and uncommon tunes from the '40s, '50s, and '60s. Mostly students of the great Bill Charlap, the quartet features young talent that you don't want to miss. Harris, the pianist and singer, is currently receiving his undergraduate degree at William Paterson University, under the tutelage of Bill Charlap and Geoffrey Keezer. Recently, Quintin was a "Top-5 Finalist" in the American Jazz Pianist Competition, where he flew to Savannah, GA to perform. He's performed all over the city in venues such as Dizzy's Club at Lincoln Center, Birdland Jazz Club, Pangea, and many more.

Thursday, August 25 at 7:00 PM

MINGUS DYNASTY

Charles Mingus Centennial Celebration

Join us to explore the legendary works of the great American composer and celebrate his centennial year. The nimble and expert 7-piece Mingus Dynasty was the first band Sue Mingus organized after Charles Mingus' death in 1979, collaborating with his own sidemen to honor the life and work of the bassist and composer. Because Mingus always said he was first and foremost a composer, and because he left behind over 300 compositions that deserved to be played, a band carrying on his music became a natural, if unanticipated, mission. Today, four decades later, the rich legacy of Mingus music ignites the bandstand while new generations of musicians add their individual voices and continue to celebrate and explore this rich and varied musical legacy.

Sunday, September 4 and Monday, September 5 at 7:00 PM (LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE)

EVAN + ZANE

Evan + Zane is a band formed by award-winning actor/singer Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld," Frozen 2, Across the Universe) and Grammy-nominated guitarist/singer-songwriter Zane Carney (U2's Spider-Man on Broadway, John Mayer, CARNEY, Thundercat). These shows will celebrate "Dream," their debut recording, which will be performed in its entirety. Each themed Evan + Zane performance leans heavily on Evan's charismatic, other-worldly vocals and Zane's film-score meets jazz-phenom brand of rock and roll. Audiences are promised a brand new setlist every show because Evan + Zane carefully craft a specific theme for each performance.

Saturday, September 10 at 7:00 PM

ARKAI

Defying contemporary labels, ARKAI's music fuses their classical virtuosity with the energy of a rock band, the spontaneity of a jazz combo, and the beauty of a string quartet. They are joined at by percussion phenomenon Jeremy Smith for an awe-inspiring and heart-moving holiday celebration. ARKAI channels the diversity of the world through genre-bending music, forging new possibilities for what a violin and cello can be. Winners of the 2021 Astral Artists National Auditions, their past engagements have included performances at The MET Breuer, Rockwood Music Hall, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the 92nd Street Y. Their electronic debut composition, "Letters from COVID" was featured at TED@PMI for a global audience of over 30,000 people from 182 countries. ARKAI was recently selected by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs and the Association of American Voices to participate in the '21-22 American Music Abroad season. The group's debut album, Aurora, is currently being produced with in with seven-time Grammy-nominated producer Joel Hamilton.

Sunday, September 11 at 2:00 PM

THE BOY BAND PROJECT -"BOY BAND BRUNCH"

The award-winning phenomenon Boy Band Brunch is back and delivered with its own special mix of handsomeness, tongue-in-cheek humor, and Broadway talent, these boys have been seen all over the world spreading their boy band love. They re-imagine the sound, movement, and energy of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Hanson, One Direction, 98 Degrees, Boyz II Men, Jonas Brothers and more. For three consecutive years, The Boy Band Project has won Broadway World Cabaret Awards. They've opened for pop star Todrick Hall on his 2019 "Haus Party Tour," were featured alongside The Backstreet Boys on "Good Morning America," and have appeared on NY1 and WNBC TV. They've headlined residencies in Provincetown, Puerto Vallarta, Rehoboth Beach, The Green Room 42, Iridium NYC, Celebrity Cruise Line, Atlantis Events and have toured popular venues all over the country.

Saturday, September 17 at 7:00 PM

TAKE3

The Los Angeles-based trio TAKE3 is stopping in New York City during their 9-month "On the Road Again" tour, featuring favorites from Bach to Bieber and showcasing their signature pop/classical mashups. The genre-smashing, Juilliard-trained trio TAKE3 brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. Known for their infectious and down-to-earth onstage personalities, this threesome leaves its indelible mark on captivated crowds around the world. They are hot off tour with Yanni, just released a new recording for Sony, and can be heard on the hit shows, "The Witcher" and "The Thing About Pam."



Saturday, October 8 at 7:00 PM

DEAN FRIEDMAN

Jersey-born and New York-based, recording artist Dean Friedman is best known for his top-20, pop-hit classic "Ariel," #1 requested song on WNEW-FM and the ultimate suburban ode to a pot-smoking, vegetarian, Jewish girl in a peasant blouse, who lives "way on the other side of the Hudson, deep in the bosom of suburbia." Other hits include his chart-topping hit "McDonald's Girl," covered by Barenaked Ladies, as well as soundtrack work for TV and film, including "A Million Matzoh Balls" from the critically acclaimed, cult film, Lemon. Friedman's latest album "American Lullaby" has received rave reviews as a prescient, poignant and powerful documentation of our present day turmoil, delivering compelling story-songs filled with a powerful mix of poetic insight and wry humor.

Thursday, October 6 and Friday, October 7 at 7:00 PM (LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE)

Eden Espinosa

Eden Espinosa offers an intimate evening of music and story as she reflects on her roots and offers a glimpse of what's to come. Espinosa is most recognized for her critically-acclaimed portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway and in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Other credits include originating the title character in Brooklyn the Musical, Flora in Flora the Red Menace, and Maureen in the closing company of Rent on Broadway. Eden is fresh off of the Broadway National Touring production of Falsettos, in which she played Trina. Eden has also originated the role of Sadie Thompson in the world premiere of Rain at The Old Globe Theater. Most recently she originated the role of Tamara de Lempicka in the world premiere of Lempicka , directed by Rachel Chavkin. Her television appearances include shows such as "Law and Order," "Ugly Betty," and "Elementary." Voiceover credits include Cassandra in the Disney Channel's "Tangled the Series," "Robot Chicken," "MAD TV," "Elena of Avalor," and "Titan Maximum." Eden's released her debut album, Look Around, in 2012.

Monday, October 24 at 7:00 PM

Michael Sobie - "Michael Sings Elton!"

featuring Julia Murney

This evening celebrating Elton John's songbook, from B-sides to his greatest hits, is performed by Michael Sobie with special guest Julia Murney. Sobie who has toured the US and world as a pianist and conductor for the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience, Wicked, and Altar Boyz. He's also worked extensively on TV and films such as A Wrinkle in Time (Disney), Marriage Story (Netflix), "Grace & Frankie" (Netflix), and "Why Women Kill" (CBS). He lives in Los Angeles where he works as a music director, composer, and pianist.

Tuesday, November 1 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM (LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE)

Samantha Pauly

Samantha Pauly is best known for originating the role of Katherine Howard in Broadway's SIX the Musical, as well as starring as Eva Peron in Jamie Lloyd's critically acclaimed revival of Evita on London's West End. Samantha will sing everything from Broadway to pop and maybe even a country song.