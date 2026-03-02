Junior Theater Festival Sets New Records in 2026, Reveals 2027 Dates

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Junior Theater Festival Productions has revealed that the 2026 Junior Theater Festivals in both Atlanta and West (Sacramento) were the largest festivals to date, showcasing the talents of over 5,200 student performers, and over 10,000 people in attendance.

The 2026 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta was held in Atlanta, GA from January 16-18, 2026, and was sold out, with 141 groups representing 31 US states and Canada. The International All-Stars group was also in attendance with members from Australia, England, France, Malta, New Zealand, Scotland, USA, and Wales.

Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers (BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical) headlined the JTF Atlanta Sunday Night Celebration, with additional appearances throughout the weekend by Isaiah Bailey (The Phantom of the Opera), DB Bonds (Kinky Boots), Frank DiLella (Host of NY1's “On Stage”), Tyler Joseph Ellis (Shucked), Katy Geraghty (Into the Woods), Max Antonio Gonzalez (Huzzah!), Morgan Siobhan Green (Hadestown), Beau Harmon (“So You Think You Can Dance”), Briga Heelan (Once Upon a One More Time), Cori Jaskier (Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile), Taylor Iman Jones (Hamilton), Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), Kelly Lomonte (Chicka Chicka Boom Boom), Brittney Mack (Six The Musical), JTF alum Nicholas Matos (Smash), Jodi Picoult (NYT Best-Selling Author), JTF alum Amanda Reid (Hell's Kitchen), Matthew Lee Robinson (Atlantis), Rob Rokicki (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical), Darian Sanders (Disney's The Lion King), Kay Sibal (Six The Musical), Jacob Ryan Smith (Shelter Me), Mark Sonnenblick (KPOP Demon Hunters), and Brion Marquis Watson (MJ The Musical).

The 2026 Junior Theater Festival West was held in Sacramento, CA from February 6-8, 2026, and featured 64 groups representing 21 states, as well as Canada, South Korea, and New Zealand, making it the largest JTF West ever.

Michael James Scott (Disney's Aladdin) headlined the JTF West Sunday Night Concert. The weekend also featured appearances by Sarah Jane Arnegger (AKA NYC), Tony Award-winning actor Stephanie J. Block (Wicked, The Cher Show), Frank DiLella (Host of NY1's “On Stage”), actor Max Antonio Gonzalez (Huzzah), Cori Jaskier (Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile), composer Daniel Mertzlufft (Ratatouille the TikTok Musical), Samantha Pauly (Six The Musical, The Great Gatsby), Grant Reynolds (Mamma Mia), composer Rob Rokicki (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical), George Salazar (Be More Chill), actor and composer Jacob Ryan Smith (Shelter Me), and composer Deborah Wicks La Puma (She Persisted).

In addition to mainstage performances featuring powerhouse Broadway and West End guests, the groups at both festivals enjoyed the New Works Showcase of Once Upon A One More Time JR., Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory JR., Disney's The Little Mermaid KIDS, Dreamworks' How to Train Your Dragon JR., and Dreamworks' Trolls JR., plus a weekend of professional development workshops and panels presented by internationally recognized educators.

JTF has also revealed the dates and registration windows for next year's festivals. The Junior Theater Festival Atlanta 2027 will be held January 15-17, 2027, and Junior Theater Festival West 2027 will take place February 5-7, 2027. Priority registration for returning groups and Professional Development participants from the past two years will open on March 15, 2026, with new group registration opening on April 1, 2026. For more information and to register, visit juniortheaterfestival.com.

JTF is produced by Junior Theater Festival Productions (Timothy Allen McDonald, Steven Kennedy, Cindy Ripley, Susan Fuller, Lindsay Lupi, Joe Ayala, Rob Rokicki, Laura Jo Schuster, Dan Mertzlufft, Jiana Odland, Marianne Phelps, Tammy Dinger, Mary-Catherine Chambliss, and Jenna Barricklo).