Musical Theatre Writing Collective to Host RADICAL JOY Fundraiser at The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present "Radical Joy: A Fundraiser for Transgender Rights," hosted by the Musical Theatre Writing Collective, on Friday, March 13 at 7:00 pm.

The next generation of musical theatre writers comes together with performers and musicians across the industry to create a night of new music celebrating Radical Joy! Showcasing transgender and gender-expansive artists from both on and off the stage, the evening's performance will raise money for the Transgender Law Center to help combat the political actions being taken across the US. All the writers hail from the Musical Theatre Writing Collective, whose founder Michael (Em) Radi will emcee the event. The concert will cover a wide variety of musical theatre genres and styles, forming a night of fun, heart, uplift, and hope, all while raising money for an essential cause.

The cast and creative team includes: Aaron Michael Krueger, Amy Andrews, Andrew Cristi, Cadence Meadows, Em Radi, Emilio Ramos, Hennessy Winkler, Julie Richardson, Kat Brannan-Williams, Katie-James Rushin, Katryna Marttala, Laura Leo Kelly, Micah Burgess, Stephanie Mae Fisher, Sushma Saha, Trevor Bourland, and more.

"Radical Joy: A Fundraiser for Transgender Rights" plays at the Green Room 42 on Friday, March 13 at 7:00 pm. In-person and livestream tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum.