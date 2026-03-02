Cabaret Roundup: March 2-8- Lillias White, Linda Eder & More

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including a night celebrating the lyrics of Tin Pan Alley, comedian Todd Glass doing a new solo show, jazz, and more.

Lyrics and Lyricists: Stardust: From Tin Pan Alley to Broadway at The 92nd Street Y , New York

March 2

Tickets available here.

Triple Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall — beloved for her work on Anything Goes, The Pajama Game, Wonderful Town, and more — leads a starry new Lyrics & Lyricists show celebrating the songs and era that paved the way for Broadway. Dipping into a songbook filled with hits by Harold Arlen, Irving Berlin, Hoagy Carmichael, George M. Cohan, Dorothy Fields, George Gershwin, Johnny Mercer, and many more, it’s a one-of-a-kind celebration of Broadway through the songs that ... set the stage.

Tickets: Tickets start at $94

John Pizzarelli at Birdland

March 3-7

Tickets available here.

Guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli has been hailed by the Boston Globe for “reinvigorating the Great American Songbook and re-popularizing jazz.” Established as one of the prime contemporary interpreters of the Great American Songbook, Pizzarelli has expanded that repertoire by including the music of Paul McCartney, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Tom Waits, Antônio Carlos Jobim and the Beatles. In addition to being a bandleader and solo performer, Pizzarelli has been a special guest on recordings for major pop names such as Natalie Cole, Kristin Chenoweth, Tom Wopat, Rickie Lee Jones and Dave Van Ronk, as well as leading jazz artists such as Rosemary Clooney, Ruby Braff, Johnny Frigo, Buddy DeFranco, Harry Allen and, of course, his father Bucky Pizzarelli. Pizzarelli has performed on America’s most popular national television shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Conan, and Great Performances, as well as the talk shows of Jay Leno, David Letterman, Regis Philbin and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Tickets: Tickets start at $45.76 including fees. There is a $20 food/drink minimum per person.

Mel Tormé at 100: A Celebration with Billy Stritch and Nicolas King at 54 Below

March 3 and 4 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Billy Stritch and Nicolas King join forces to celebrate the iconic Mel Tormé on his 100th birthday. Both have honored “the Velvet Fog” throughout their careers, and now, for the first time, these two renowned figures in the jazz and cabaret world come together to pay tribute to one of their musical inspirations. Catch this special centennial celebration at 54 Below for two nights only!

Mel Tormé (1925–1999), known as “The Velvet Fog,” was a celebrated American jazz singer, songwriter, and arranger. Famous for his smooth voice, he co-wrote the timeless classic “The Christmas Song” and recorded hits like “Blue Moon” and “Comin’ Home Baby.” Tormé worked with legends such as Frank Sinatra, Buddy Rich, Count Basie, and Judy Garland, leaving a lasting impact on jazz and popular music. A versatile talent, he was celebrated for his improvisational skills and his ability to bring a unique warmth to every performance.

Tickets: Tickets start at $57. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Linda Eder: Play It Forward at 54 Below

March 5 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Linda Eder returns to the 54 Below stage with her new show, Play It Forward! With 18 solo albums and several compilation albums to her name, the award-winning vocalist pulls songs from her vast repertoire to create an evening that spans Broadway, standards, pop, and more, even including a little bit of rock! Alongside her son, special guest Jake Wildhorn, and under the direction of Keith Cotton with the incredible Play It Forward band, the Jekyll & Hyde leading lady will take on songs you know and love, including “Someone Like You,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” Bring on the Men,” “Lean on Me,” and beyond.

Tickets: Tickets start at $112. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Todd Glass: The Event of a Lifetime at Joe’s Pub

March 5-7

Tickets available here.

One of comedy's most original voices, celebrated by Norm Macdonald as "the comedian's comedian's comedian," Todd Glass has built a storied career. From a childhood in Philadelphia navigating dyslexia and ADHD to opening for legends like Patti LaBelle, Aretha Franklin, and Diana Ross by 18, Todd's credits include The Tonight Show, Mr. Show, Conan, Louie, Comedy Central Presents, over 15 appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and multiple Netflix specials. He is the author of the New York Times bestseller The Todd Glass Situation and a lead voice on HBO Max's Ten-Year-Old Tom. Now, he will make his Joe's Pub debut with his most ambitious show yet, which received critical acclaim at the most recent Netflix Is A Joke Festival and the New York Comedy Festival. TODD GLASS: THE EVENT OF A LIFETIME is a mix of stand-up, storytelling, and original songs accompanied by a five-piece jazz band of distinguished musicians and improvisers. Praised by the LA Times as "a masterclass in elevating stand-up comedy," the show comes back to New York by popular demand for its sophomore run.

Tickets: Tickets are $42. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Paulo Szot at 54 Below

March 6-9 & April 5 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Tony Award® winning actor Paulo Szot (South Pacific) returns to 54 Below with a brand new show! After originating the role of Lance in the hit musical & Juliet and a showstopping turn as Hades in Hadestown, Paulo returns to 54 Below with his rich baritone and the wonderful musicians from the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by maestro Luke Frazier.

Featuring guests Morgan Dudley (Hadestown, Jagged Little Pill, Descendants: The Rise of Red) on March 6 only, Grammy winner Allison Russell (Hadestown) on March 7 only and more stars to be announced!

Tickets: Tickets start at $35. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. There’s currently a limited amount of subsidized tickets for $18 with no minimum for March 9. These seats are part of 54 Below’s initiative to make cabaret more accessible to a wider audience. 54 encourages you to take advantage of this lower priced ticket if their other ticket prices are prohibitive for your personal circumstance.