BWW Feature: MAC AWARD RECIPIENTS ANNOUNCED On Facebook Live

On Monday, March 30th, the 2020 MAC Awards were broadcast via Facebook Live from the living rooms or Lennie Watts and Amy Wolk/Lorinda Lisitza in a split-screen presentation in which The Three Stooges of Cabaret made their community of artists laugh with many hi-jinks, giggles, grins, silliness, and an ongoing series of the new MAC Award theme song, penned by Wolk and Lisitza themselves. The intent was to bring some levity to a difficult time in the world and, judging by the comment scroll during the home-made telecast, the hardworking trio tickled the funnybones of many. As names were announced, recipients called in to say a few words (apropos to the proceedings, Mr. Watts' telephone ringtone is the Benny Hill theme song) and particularly moving speeches from the proceedings came from Lisa Viggiano, Meg Flather, and Jeff Harnar. The entire show can be seen on Broadway World HERE. Results of the voting can be seen below.

We at Broadway World Cabaret would like to extend our most heartfelt congratulations to the nominees and the MAC recipients. You, like all the cabaret artists working so hard these days, deserve every accolade and every opportunity. As Ms. Viggiano said in her speech, the real win is being a member of the cabaret community. Well, done, one and all.

The 2020 MAC Award Recipients are:

FEMALE VOCALIST

Lisa Viggiano

From Lady Day to The Boss

Pangea, Don't Tell Mama

MALE VOCALIST

Bob Diamond

The Game of Life

Don't Tell Mama

MAJOR ARTIST - FEMALE

Gretchen Reinhagen

Take It With Me

Laurie Beechman Theatre, Pangea

MAJOR ARTIST - MALE

Jeff Harnar

Carried Away: Jeff Harnar Sings Comden & Green; On the East Side of Heaven; Too Marvelous for Words: 1930s Songs; Because of You: Fifties Gold; Jeff Harnar Sings Cole Porter

Birdland Theater, The Beach Cafe, Laurie Beechman Theatre; BJ Ryan's Magnolia Room

NEW YORK DEBUT - FEMALE

REGINA ZONA

Becoming the Queen 2.0

The Triad, BJ Ryan's Magnolia Room, SOTA

NEW YORK DEBUT - MALE

Sean Patrick Murtagh

Mario! A Salute to The Great Lanza

The Green Room 42

CELEBRITY ARTIST

Natalie Douglas

Tributes series: Roberta Flack, Nat King Cole, Judy Garland, Nancy Wilson, Barbra Streisand, Joni Mitchell

Birdland, Feinstein's at the Nikko, The Pheasantry (London)

IMPERSONATION/CHARACTERIZATION/DRAG ARTIST

Doris Dear

More Gurl Talk; Doris Dear Christmas Special

Don't Tell Mama, Music Theater of CT, Cherry Grove Community House Theater, The Triad

MAJOR IMPERSONATION/CHARACTERIZATION/DRAG ARTIST

Jinkx Monsoon

The Ginger Snapped

Joe's Pub

MUSICAL COMEDY PERFORMER - FEMALE

LYNDA RODOLITZ

Animal Magnetism

Don't Tell Mama

MUSICAL COMEDY PERFORMER - MALE

Michael Kirk Lane

Just Because

Don't Tell Mama

DUO/GROUP

THOSE GIRLS (Eve Eaton, Rachel Hanser, Karen Mack, Wendy A. Russell)

Those Girls Sing The Boys; An Evening with Those Girls; Those Girls Sing The Boys Volume 1.2 Unplugged

Laurie Beechman Theatre, BJ Ryan's Magnolia Room, Pangea

MAJOR DUO/GROUP

Sean Harkness, Marcus Simeone, Lina Koutrakos

Clearly Now Season 2

Don't Tell Mama, Urban Stages

PIANO BAR INSTRUMENTALIST

William TN Hall

Don't Tell Mama, Brandy's, The Duplex

PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER FEMALE

Alison Nusbaum

Don't Tell Mama

PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER MALE

Bobby Belfry

Brandy's

RESTAURANT/HOTEL LOUNGE/HAPPY HOUR ENTERTAINER

Ricky Ritzel

Don't Tell Mama

ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTALIST

Sean Harkness, guitar

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat 25th Anniversary Show (Feinstein's/54 Below), Lucille Carr-Kaffashan/How the Light Gets In (Don't Tell Mama), Kathleen Turner/Finding My Voice (Arena Stage), Vocalmania (Birdland Theater, Zinc Bar), Ronny Whyte Quartet (Jazz at Kitano)

RECURRING SERIES

Ricky Ritzel'S BROADWAY

Created and produced by Ricky Ritzel, staging and choreography by Jay Rogers and Aaron Morishita

Don't Tell Mama

SPECIAL PRODUCTION

Meg Flather SONGS: A CABARET SISTERHOOD

Written and produced by Meg Flather, directed by Lennie Watts, musical direction by Tracy Stark

Don't Tell Mama

EMCEE

Amy Wolk

I Only Have Lies for You

Laurie Beechman Theatre

DIRECTOR

Lennie Watts

Those Girls/Those Girls Sing The Boys (Laurie Beechman Theatre), Lynda Rodolitz/Animal Magnetism (Don't Tell Mama), Meg Flather/Outbound Plane (Don't Tell Mama, Urban Stages), Meg Flather Songs; A Cabaret Sisterhood (Don't Tell Mama)

MUSICAL DIRECTOR

Alex Rybeck

Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway/Broadway the Calla-Way (Feinstein's/54 Below), Joanne Halev/Like a Perfumed Woman (Birdland Theater), Ann Kittredge/Fancy Meeting You Here: An Evening of Ahrens & Flaherty (Feinstein's/54 Below, Urban Stages, Feinstein's at Vitello's), Karen Akers/Sing the Shadows Away (Urban Stages, The Beach Cafe), Ari Axelrod, Celia Berk, Kevin Dozier, Karen Oberlin/Four for the Holidays (The Beach Cafe)

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

Jean-Pierre Perreaux - The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Mark Nadler/The Old Razzle Dazzle, Jennifer Barnhart/It's About Time, Eric Michael Gillett/Stop This Train, KT Sullivan and Jeff Harnar/Sullivan and Harnar sing Harnick and Strouse, Dawn Derow/The House That Built Me

SONG

LOOKS LIKE THEY'RE IN LOVE

Music by Alex Rybeck, lyrics by Bob Levy

COMEDY/NOVELTY SONG

STRAIGHT GIRL IN THE GAY BAR

Music and lyrics by Billy Recce

MAJOR RECORDING

Gretchen Reinhagen

Take It With Me

SHOW OF THE YEAR

Piano Bar Live!

LAMOTT FRIEDMAN AWARD FOR RECORDING

Wendy Scherl You'll See

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AWARD

The Bistro Awards





