Joe Lovano, Miguel Zenón and More Set for SMOKE Jazz Club's February 2026 Line-Up

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

SMOKE Jazz Club has unveiled its line-up for the month of February 2026. Joe Lovano, one of the world's most celebrated musicians, makes his SMOKE Jazz Club debut as a leader followed by a special Valentine's Week concert series with the acclaimed Bill Charlap Trio. Genre-defying trumpeter Theo Croker returns to SMOKE with his stellar Quartet. February ends with the unique voice of saxophonist Miguel Zenón at the helm of his Quartet.

Wed-Sun Feb 4-8 JOE LOVANO QUARTET

Joe Lovano - tenor saxophone

Leo Genovese - piano

John Menegon - bass

Lamy Istrefi Jr. - drums

Saxophonist Joe Lovano makes his highly anticipated SMOKE debut as a leader of his own quartet with pianist Leo Genovese, bassist John Menegon, and drummer Lamy Istrefi Jr. One of the most prolific, beloved, and decorated artists of our time, Lovano is known for fearlessly finding new modes of artistic expression.

He is a Grammy Award winner with 14 other nominations and has won DownBeat's Critics and Readers Polls countless times as Tenor Saxophonist, Musician of the Year, and Jazz Album of the Year. He has also received numerous awards from JazzTimes and the Jazz Journalists Association for Tenor Saxophone, Album of the Year, and Musician of the Year. His recording and performing credits include collaborations with a long list of jazz greats, including Tony Bennett, Abbey Lincoln, McCoy Tyner, Hank Jones, and Ornette Coleman, among many others.

Wed-Sun Feb 11-15 BILL CHARLAP TRIO

Bill Charlap - piano

David Wong - bass

Kenny Washington - drums

Grammy Award-winning pianist Bill Charlap leads his acclaimed piano trio featuring bassist David Wong and drummer Kenny Washington.

Known as a master interpreter of the American Popular Songbook, Charlap brings unexpected insight to each reading. Time magazine says, "No matter how imaginative or surprising his take on a song is, [Charlap] invariably zeroes in on its essence." Considered one of the leading artists of our time, he has performed with artists from Phil Woods and Tony Bennett to Gerry Mulligan and Wynton Marsalis, among many others. The New Yorker called him "a lyrical repository."

Wed-Sun Feb 18-22 THEO CROKER QUARTET

Theo Croker returns to SMOKE with his stellar Quartet (names tba soon). Croker is a Grammy Award-nominated trumpeter and genre-defying, generation-defining artist who rejects boundaries and lets his voice ring through the music.

The grandson of legendary trumpeter Doc Cheatham, Crocker is a leading figure on the contemporary music scene, renowned for his entrancing melodies and innovative approach. He was a student of Donald Byrd, a protégé of Wynton Marsalis, and a veteran of performances with such jazz greats as Dee Dee Bridgewater, Jimmy Heath, the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, Gary Bartz, Kassa Overall, and many more.

Well-versed in the swing, bop, and modal styles of acoustic jazz, Croker's own music reveals a love of organic funk, soul, and hip-hop. JazzWise reports, "Croker is a spiritualist and a politically minded artist and has long since turned his musical gaze towards a crossover culture where jazz, drum beats, reverberating, ethereal trumpet sounds, elements of hip-hop and club electronics, Afrofuturism, sampled voices and ritual tribal chants meet organically and combine to create a gripping, spacey concoction." The Wall Street Journalcalls his music "timeless and of the moment."

Wed-Sun Feb 25-Mar 1 MIGUEL ZENÓN QUARTET

Miguel Zenón - alto saxophone

Luis Perdomo - piano

Hans Glawischnig - bass

Varun Das - drums

lto saxophonist Miguel Zenón leads his heralded quartet that features pianist Luis Perdomo, bassist Hans Glawischnig, and drummer Varun Das.

Originally from San Juan, Puerto Rico, Zenón is a master at blending innovation and tradition. Widely considered one of the most groundbreaking and influential saxophonists and composers of his generation, he has also developed a unique voice and perfected a fine blend of jazz and his many musical influences. Among the many musicians Zenón has performed with are Charlie Haden, Fred Hersch, Kenny Werner, David Sánchez, Danilo Perez, Kurt Elling, and Bobby Hutcherson. He was chosen as alto saxophonist of the year and jazz artist of the year by the JazzTimes Critics' Poll; is the recipient of multiple GRAMMY nominations; and was named a Guggenheim and MacArthur Fellow.