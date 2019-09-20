Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, 9/20-9/27
Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.
*Friday, Sept. 20
THE LATE SHOW's The Best of Season 4: The Greatest Season 4 of All Time! (n)
*Monday, Sept. 23
Paul McCartney (n)
*Tuesday, Sept. 24
Whoopi Goldberg; Ta-Nehisi Coates (n)
*Wednesday, Sept. 25
Renée Zellweger; Walton Goggins, from the new CBS comedy THE UNICORN (n)
*Thursday, Sept. 26
Senator Bernie Sanders; musical performance by Brittany Howard (n)
*Friday, Sept. 27
Patricia Heaton, from the new CBS comedy CAROL'S SECOND ACT; interview with and musical performance by Tegan and Sara (n)
