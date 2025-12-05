Lauren Gunderson's ANTHROPOLOGY to be Presented at the Adobe Theater

🎭 NEW! Albuquerque Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Albuquerque & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Adobe Theater presents Lauren Gunderson’s ANTHROPOLOGY from January 16th – February 1st, 2026. Fridays and Saturdays at 7.30pm, Sundays at 2.00pm. Saturday January 31st matinee at 2pm only. Thursdays at 7.30pm, January 22nd and 29th ($10 tix available).

This is a contemporary, “edge of your seat” thriller - a moving intersection of family, technology, and legacy. ‘Merril’, played by Stephanie Jones, is a brilliant tech-savvy AI programmer who refuses to accept the mysterious disappearance of her younger sister ‘Angie’, played by Lorri Layle Oliver.

Using data, digital footprints, and artificial intelligence, she launches her own investigation—blurring the lines between truth, memory, and grief. Also in the cast are Renee Pezzotta as ‘Merril’'s grounded ex-girlfriend ‘Raquel’, and Echo Dobie as ‘Brin’, the estranged, recovering addict mother.

To quote director, Pete Parkin, “First of all I admire her writing. She is also the most produced playwright in the country right now! And there are 4 great parts for women! I have worked on several of Ms Gunderson’s plays at The Adobe over the last few years, as well as directing "The Revolutionists" at CNM when I was teaching there.