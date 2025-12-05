Submissions Now Open for Drama Club's 2026 Writer Residencies

🎭 NEW! Maine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Maine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Drama Club has revealed that submissions are now open for the 2026 Drama Club Camp Writer Residencies, a series of fully subsidized, immersive week-long retreats for musical-theater writers at the company’s 65-acre lakeside campus in Mount Vernon, Maine.

Writers may submit for FREE at: https://drama.club/apply. Last summer, Drama Club supported 31 new musicals, nurturing writers with time, space, collaborative community, chef-made meals, and a creative oasis where ideas practically climb out of the woods wearing tap shoes. This year, Drama Club once again invites bold, progressive, and transgressive theater makers to apply for one of five cohorts— completely free to those selected.

Drama Club creates brave musicals with LGBTQ+, BIPOC, and emerging artists. The company conceives, commissions, develops, invests in, and produces new musicals. Through Drama Club Camp—the company’s 65-acre retreat in Maine—Drama Club offers free writer residencies, single-show development weeks, and collaborative partnerships designed to expand the pipeline for new musical development.

Founded in 2020 by husbands Shannon Morrison and Scott Ihrig , Drama Club’s producing credits include A Strange Loop (Broadway & London) and DRAG: The Musical (Off-Broadway). Upcoming projects include Blind Date , Discovery , The Ghost & Mrs. Muir , and several musical works born at Camp.

“Our mission is to give musical-theater writers what they rarely get—time, space, community, and an ecosystem built to support them,” says Shannon Morrison , Drama Club’s founding artistic director. “Camp is where writers can dream big, experiment wildly, and push their work to new heights. We can’t wait to welcome the next wave of storytellers.”

“Last year’s work was extraordinary—brave, eclectic, and deeply personal,” adds Scott Ihrig , co-founder and executive producer. “ Opening submissions again feels like throwing open the barn doors and inviting the next generation in. The talent just keeps getting more exciting.”

Drama Club Camp is a one-of-a-kind creative haven designed intentionally for musical makers that offers:

65 acres on the shore of Torsey Lake in Maine

A century-old 14-bedroom lodge (Drama Clubhouse) with a Steinway baby grand, three fireplaces, communal dining, and single/double rooms with queen beds

Rehearsal spaces, writing cabins, a recording studio, electric pianos, instruments, printers, wicked-fast WiFi, and every tool a creative team could hope for

Miles of hiking trails, secret art installations, hidden glens, Frog & Toad Pond, a firepit, and endless lakeside inspiration

2026 RESIDENCY DATES: Drama Club Camp will host five writer cohorts in 2026: June 7–14; June 21–27; July 12–18; July 26–August 1; August 16–22. Residencies include housing, meals, workspace, nightly sharing sessions, and a carefully cultivated community designed to push each writer’s work forward.

COMMERCIAL & SPECIAL PROJECT RETREATS: In addition to the open submission, subsidized cohorts, Drama Club also hosts and welcomes commercial producers to take advantage of what the Drama Club has to offer in the further development of their projects. Commercial producers may inquire directly about booking the campus for development retreats.