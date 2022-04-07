Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Tuesday, April 12, 2022
10:00-11:00 p.m. – TO TELL THE TRUTH: “612 (Amanda Seals, Kevin Nealon and Jaleel White” (612)
Amanda Seales, Kevin Nealon and Jaleel White make up the celebrity panel. This week's panel steps it up! Panelists include an Irish step dancer, exorcist, record-holding bird watcher, first pitch thrower at 24 stadiums and famous children's book author. (TV-14, DL)
Hosted by "black-ish" star Anthony Anderson, "To Tell the Truth," the funny reimagination of the beloved game show featuring prominent pop-culture icons and unique commentary and banter FROM Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, will bring the excitement to another level. In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement.
One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.
ABC's "To Tell the Truth" won its Thursday 10 p.m. time slot this summer in Total Viewers and Adults 18-49.
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:
