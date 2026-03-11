Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST At Alley Theatre

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Alley Theatre is presenting THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST by Oscar Wilde through March 29 in the Hubbard Theatre. The production is directed by Rob Melrose. Check out photos of the show.

Wilde’s comedy follows two bachelors who create fictional identities in order to navigate social expectations and pursue romantic relationships. As the deception grows more complicated, the story unfolds through mistaken identities, hidden engagements, and satire of Victorian society.

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST runs approximately two hours and 30 minutes, including two intermissions. The production includes minor intimacy, references to sexual situations, and the use of theatrical haze.

The production is currently running at Alley Theatre’s Hubbard Theatre in Houston. Tickets are available at www.alleytheatre.org or by calling 713-220-5700.