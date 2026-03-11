Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST At Alley Theatre
Oscar Wilde’s comedy runs through March at the Hubbard Theatre in Houston.
Alley Theatre is presenting THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST by Oscar Wilde through March 29 in the Hubbard Theatre. The production is directed by Rob Melrose. Check out photos of the show.
Wilde’s comedy follows two bachelors who create fictional identities in order to navigate social expectations and pursue romantic relationships. As the deception grows more complicated, the story unfolds through mistaken identities, hidden engagements, and satire of Victorian society.
THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST runs approximately two hours and 30 minutes, including two intermissions. The production includes minor intimacy, references to sexual situations, and the use of theatrical haze.
The production is currently running at Alley Theatre’s Hubbard Theatre in Houston. Tickets are available at www.alleytheatre.org or by calling 713-220-5700.
Photo Credit: Melissa Taylor
Dylan Godwin, Candy Buckley, and Amelia Pedlow
Amelia Pedlow, Christopher Salazar, and Dylan Godwin
Dylan Godwin and Christopher Salazar
Amelia Pedlow and Melissa Molano
Melissa Molano and Dylan Godwin
Candy Buckley, Amelia Pedlow, and Chris Hutchison
Videos