Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Tuesday, May 3, 2022
8:00-9:00 p.m. – HOLEY MOLEY: “Holey Moley, it’s the Muppets!” (403) (Season Premiere)
America's favorite mini-golf competition series swings back into ACTION with a super-collaboration for the ages as THE MUPPETS head to the "Holey Moley" course determined to help the show stay on air fore-ever.
In the premiere, eight contestants face off for the golden putter, coveted plaid jacket and a spot in the finals as they fly through the air on The Trap-Tee-Zee, dive through Donut Hole, bring their A-game to Holeywood and make their mark on Full Mooney.
Commentating duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore return, along with sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai, resident golf pro Stephen Curry and more surprise guests.
Season four of everyone's favorite extreme mini-golf competition series features a collaboration for the ages when THE MUPPETS favorites unite with on-camera commentating duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, making for some un-fore-gettable hijinks. Also returning are sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai as well as executive producer and resident golf pro Stephen Curry.
Both new and past fan-favorite holes will be featured every week, along with additional special guest appearances and other surprises along the way.
Watch a preview of the new season here:
