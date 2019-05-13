Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Wednesday, May 29, 2019
"We Need to Talk About Lily" - Phil may have conquered his biggest real estate challenge when he thinks he found Pepper his dream home. Meanwhile, in an attempt to connect with Lily, Mitch and Cam get invited to an exclusive event for her favorite vlogger, on "Modern Family," WEDNESDAY, MAY 29 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/30/19)
"Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett and Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett.
Guest starring is Nathan Lane as Pepper Saltzman, Christian Barillas as Ronaldo, Jimmy Tatro as Bill, Jaime Moyer as Mrs. Pasternak and Isabella Coben as KimmyLoveAndStuff.
"We Need to Talk About Lily" was written by Abraham Higginbotham and Jeffrey Richman, and directed by Abraham Higginbotham.
"Modern Family" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, DL parental guideline.
