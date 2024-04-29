Photos: Take a Look at New Photos for Upcoming Netflix Film A FAMILY AFFAIR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has released first-look photos for the upcoming film A Family Affair, a romantic comedy featuring Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron as an unlikely romantic pairing.

The surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother, and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.

