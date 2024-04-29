Photos: Take a Look at New Photos for Upcoming Netflix Film A FAMILY AFFAIR

The Netflix film will release on the platform on June 28, 2024.
Netflix has released first-look photos for the upcoming film A Family Affair, a romantic comedy featuring Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron as an unlikely romantic pairing.
The surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother, and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.
The film is directed by Richard LaGravenese (The Last Five Years film, Freedom Writers) and is written by Carrie Solomon.
In addition to Kidman and Efron, the cast also features Joey King, Liza Koshy, and Kathy Bates.
The photos reveal a look at the main characters, including some awkward moments between the trio and what looks like a trip to the doctor.
The film hits Netflix on June 28, 2024. See the photos below!
Nicole Kidman, Joey King and Zac Efron
Joey King and Zac Efron
Liza Koshy and Joey King
Joey King, Nicole Kidman and Kathy Bates
Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King
Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron
