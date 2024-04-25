H.E.R. to Produce and Star in Majorettes Film From Oprah Winfrey and 20th Century Studios

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to Deadline, the artist H. E. R. will be working with Oprah Winfrey on a new project about a young ballet dancer in Atlanta.

The film will mark her second collaboration with Winfrey, following her role in 2023's The Color Purple, where she played the character of Squeak. H. E. R. is set to develop, produce, and star in the 20th Century Studios film and Winfrey will produce with her company Harpo Films.

Currently untitled, the film will center on a successful L.A. dancer who, while at college in Atlanta, returns to her dance roots after joining the school's majorette team.

The project is written by Lauren Ashley Smith, who is THE HEAD writer on HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show.

H.E.R. is an acclaimed singer and songwriter, having won an Oscar, an Emmy, and five Grammy Awards. Her debut studio album, Back of My Mind, was released in 2021. Her music appeared in the fillm Judas and the Black Messiah and, in 2022, she played the role of Belle opposite Josh Groban in ABC's Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.