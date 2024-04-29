Video: Watch Trailer for DRAG ME TO THE MOVIES Featuring Ginger Minj, Jujubee, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Drag Me To The Movies”, an all-new series from World of Wonder, has just been announced.

Premiering May 15, the series will see fan-favorite queens from across the Drag Race franchise parody blockbuster features like “Top Gun”, “Scream” and “The Wizard of Oz” over 8 episodes. “Drag Me To The Movies” is written and directed by World of Wonder’s Ron Hill and Jeff Maccubbin, the editors of “UNHhhh” and creators of “Why R Humans?”.

The trailer reveals a first taste of the irreverent format, as well as the full line-up of featured titles: Verse Btm Gun (“Top Gun”), A Star is Spawned (“A Star is Born”), Spider-Lady of the Evening (“Spider-Man”), The Silence of the Prada (“The Devil Wears Prada” // “The Silence of the Lambs”), Yelling Loudly (“Scream”), The Real Housewives of the Red Onion (“Knives Out”), The Wizard of Charisma Uniqueness Nerve and Talent (Wizard of Oz), and Showgirls and Sensibility (“Showgirls” // “Sense and Sensibility”). The series stars Ginger Minj, Jujubee, Shea Couleé, Jimbo, Crystal Methyd, Kelly Mantle, Mayhem Miller, Jaymes Mansfield, and Daya Betty.

"Ron and Jeff are geniuses, as you've seen with their other WOW Presents Plus Originals, "UNHhhh" and "Why R Humans?",” said World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, “and we can't wait for fans to experience their latest work with "Drag Me To The Movies". This stellar cast of Drag Race fan favorites take camp classics and make them even campier! You'll never watch your favorite movies the same way again!"

“If there are two things we are obsessed with, it's Camp Classic Movies, and drag queens,” said series writer and director duo Ron Hill and Jeff Maccubbin. “And we have been so lucky to get to twist these two things that we love into something fun and profoundly stupid. Our Awards Season-worthy cast constantly surprised us with their talent, dedication, and general green screen antics. See you at the (drag) movies!”

Drag Me To THE MOVIES will air exclusively on WOW Presents Plus, joining a robust catalog of original programming, including the recently premiered stand-up comedy series “House of Laughs”, and “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live Untucked”. Also included on the platform’s wide offering of content are World of Wonder-produced documentary films, licensed content, and the entire international Drag Race franchise. Subscribe HERE.

About World of Wonder:

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 33 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RuPaul’s Drag Race and DragCon. SVOD WOW Presents Plus, the exclusive home to the global Drag Race franchise and hundreds of WOW Original series, saw 35M hours of content watched in 2023 with 77% subscriber growth in the same year. WOW’s pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing. Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events. Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety’s Reality TV Impact Report and Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful Producers in Unscripted. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen’s Global 100 list, Banff’s Impact Award, and the OUT 100. In 2022, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company’s World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies.

