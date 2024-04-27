Photos: Inside the World Premiere of CAMERA at The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival 2024

The film premiered at the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival on April 26, 2024.
The world premiere of "Camera," directed by Jay Silverman starring Beau Bridges, Jessica Parker Kennedy, and Miguel Gabriel at the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival on April 26, 2024 at the Five Flags Center in Dubuque Iowa.
Check out photos from the premiere below!
Photo Credits Ronald Tigges Digital Dubuque
Miguel Gabriel
Jay Silverman and Miguel Gabriel
Miguel Gabriel
Miguel Gabriel
Jay Silverman and Miguel Gabriel
Miguel Gabriel
Jay Silverman and Miguel Gabriel
Miguel Gabriel
Jay Silverman and Miguel Gabriel
Jay Silverman and Miguel Gabriel
Jay Silverman and Miguel Gabriel
Miguel Gabriel
Jay Silverman and Miguel Gabriel
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos