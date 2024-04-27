Photos: Inside the World Premiere of CAMERA at The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival 2024

The film premiered at the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival on April 26, 2024.

By: Apr. 27, 2024
The world premiere of "Camera," directed by Jay Silverman starring Beau Bridges, Jessica Parker Kennedy, and Miguel Gabriel at the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival on April 26, 2024 at the Five Flags Center in Dubuque Iowa. 

Check out photos from the premiere below!

Photo Credits  Ronald Tigges Digital Dubuque

Photos: Inside the World Premiere of CAMERA at The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival 2024

Miguel Gabriel

Jay Silverman and Miguel Gabriel

Miguel Gabriel

Miguel Gabriel

Jay Silverman and Miguel Gabriel

Miguel Gabriel

Jay Silverman and Miguel Gabriel

Miguel Gabriel

Jay Silverman and Miguel Gabriel

Jay Silverman and Miguel Gabriel

Jay Silverman and Miguel Gabriel

Miguel Gabriel

Jay Silverman and Miguel Gabriel


