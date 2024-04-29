Shakespeare on the Sound To Celebrate 28th Summer Season With ROMEO & JULIET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shakespeare on the Sound will celebrate its 28th summer season with a very unique production of Romeo & Juliet by William Shakespeare, directed by Claire Karpen. Performances will begin on Wednesday, June 12 and continue through Sunday, June 30 at Pinkney Park (177 Rowayton Avenue) in Norwalk, CT. Opening Night is Saturday, June 15 at 7pm.

Shakespeare's iconic star-crossed lovers’ passion and defiance traverse violence and foolish hatred in this enduring and cautionary tale of forbidden love, feuding households, and fateful consequences. Since its first performance in the mid 1590’s the story of Romeo and Juliet is a timeless testament to the power of love over hate.

“One thing that struck me about Romeo and Juliet is how young they are - and the passion, vibrancy, and defiance that comes with youth,” says director Claire Karpen. “These kids have hopes and dreams that are chafing against a world fractured by mistakes inherited from the previous generation. To capture that teenage electricity, set it in tension with a crumbling world, and honor the rich and beautiful history of the play itself, we came up with this concept: six students trespass in the ruins of a church to engage in a clandestine ritual, the retelling of Romeo and Juliet. As they flirt, tease, fight and fall in love, they will help us discover the story anew. It will be innovative, immersive, and virtuosic; and it will conjure an experience for the audience that is romantic and thrilling; hilarious and devastating; contemporary and classic. And above all, I hope it can remind us that love remains the ultimate act of defiance.”

The six-member cast includes Kendall Cafaro (Juliet, as cast), Ray Huth (Tybalt, as cast), Noah Michal (Lady Capulet, as cast), Jahsiah Mussig (Mercutio, as cast), Jater Webb (Romeo, as cast), and Amelia Windom (Nurse, as cast).

The creative team is Brian Prather (set design), Jamie Roderick lighting design), Grier Coleman(costume design), Chad Rains (sound design), Tommy Rose (properties), Sean Fletcher Griffin(fight director), and Amaal Saifudeen (intimacy director) and Malia Robbins-Zust (technical director). Aaron Simms is Managing and Producing Director. The production stage manager is Lauren Jackson. The assistant stage manager is Abba Wilson.

Enjoy Shakespeare’s finest romantic poetry, fantastic fight choreography, superb cast, and delightful design elements underneath the stars at the open-air stage. Rowayton, CT is located forty-seven miles north of NYC in southern Fairfield County, Connecticut. Trains to Rowayton depart from Grand Central Terminal and travel time is 1 hour. Free parking located at Old School Field on Witch Lane, down the road from Pinkney Park.

Romeo & Juliet will be presented from June 12-June 30.The performance schedule and ticketing options are:

EVENING PERFORMANCES

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday at 7pm

General admission tickets are $25 for adults, and $10 for seniors over 65 and students, $5 children 12 and under.

"1597" MATINEE PEFORMANCES

Saturday, June 15 at 1pm

Saturday, June 22 at 1pm

Saturday, June 29 at 1pm

In honor of the year Romeo and Juliet was published, general admission tickets to matinee performances will cost only $15.97, $10 for seniors over 65 and students, $5 for children 12 and under.

PAY-WHAT-YOU-WILL SHAKESPEARE

Tuesday Performances at 7pm

General admission tickets to Tuesday evening performances on June 18 & 25 are “Pay What You-Will” to create access for everyone! Suggested donation amounts are $25 for adults, and $10 for seniors over 65 and students, $5 for children 12 and under.

For General Admission tickets, blankets/chairs will NOT be provided, however, you are encouraged to bring your own!

Tickets for all performances can be purchased in advance, either online here, by phone at 203-957-1006, or day-of in Pinkney Park.

FREE 30-MINUTE PRE-SHOW FOR KIDS BEFORE EACH EVENING PERFORMANCE AT 6PM!

Shakespeare on the Sound presents its annual tour of “Shakespeare for Kids!” This year they are presenting a 30-minute version of Romeo and Juliet. This interactive production will have your children quoting Shakespeare without them even realizing it. Shakespeare on the Sound seamlessly combines the text of Shakespeare with everyday language in a fun and inventive way. By the way...when we say kids, we mean kids of all ages—from 5 to 95. All are welcome and encouraged!

RESERVED VIP SEATS FOR ALL PERFORMANCES

Reserved seating and admission to shows any day of the week is $65. Please take a look at the Reserved VIP Seating page to learn more at www.shakespeareonthesound.org.

For VIP Tickets, chairs WILL be provided, and seats will be assigned.

REFUNDS

All sales are final. In the event of a weather cancellation, it maybe possible to move tickets to another night, or a refund will be given. For more information, please view the Cancellation Policy at www.shakespeareonthesound.org.

PARK ADMISSION

Please see the “VISIT” page at www.shakespeareonthesound.orgto learn more about Shakespeare on the Sound at Pinkney Park.

