Kate Hudson Shares Single 'Gonna Find Out' Ahead of Debut Album 'Glorious'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kate Hudson has just dropped a new single from her highly anticipated forthcoming debut album.

Having spent the last glorious year preparing, Kate Hudson could only call her dozen song debut one thing: Glorious. From the commitment to writing songs to the exploration of what could be in the studio to the final mixes, what now seems an inevitable reality arrives fully formed May 17.

“I’d say it doesn’t seem real,” says the Academy Award nominated Hudson. “But the truth is: this is realer to me than anything I’ve done in my entire life. It was always this, I just needed to get to a place where I was ready... and the songs got to the core of who I am.”

With the swirling track “Talk About Love,” and its recent Party Pupils remix, and the acoustic “Live Forever” teasing Glorious, BBC Radio 2 premiered the guitars-forward “Gonna Find Out” The slinky track about seeking erotic connection is available on all platforms immediately while Glorious is available for pre-order as well.

After her packed debut at West Hollywood’s legendary SIR Studios, HITS called Hudson’s music, “a euphoric post-pop that weaves through adult themes in varying shades of the blues to offer music that helps, energizes, clarifies and even elicits smiles.

Beyond the insider’s music trade, look for major profiles on CBS’ Sunday Morning, NBC’s Today, and even Howard Stern. As she says, “When it comes to talking about where this album comes from, the years I’ve spent quietly making music and living inside the songs, I’m not sure I’ll be able to stop talking about it. I’m just thrilled so many smart people want to talk to me about Glorious – and the process of making my first record.”

Independently recorded and realized, Hudson worked with Fujikawa, Carlsson and Perry to create a sound that manages to be both fresh and somehow familiar. Her deep love of music has been a driver in her life since childhood, which meant setting a very high bar for both execution and creating a project that reflects the woman she’s become.

“I wanted something that was sexy and delicious, vulnerable and strong, willing and fearless – and especially gloriously in love with the way life takes you on this journey if you’ll just show up and be open. I wanted songs that could reach across all that, and that is a lot to cover.”

Distributed by groundbreaking Virgin Music, over the year home to iconoclasts and shape shifters including Lenny Kravitz, Florence + the Machine, Iggy Pop, Janet Jackson and the Rolling Stones, Glorious will be celebrated with a ticketed show at Los Angeles’ Bellwether, the 1500 capacity independent tastemaker room. Ticket information.

For Kate Hudson – songwriter, singer, doyenne, diva – this is a moment that’s a lifetime in the making. But it’s also her raison d’etre, long before anyone knew that she wrote, sang or delivered live with a band. A woman who understands the drama and nuance of eroticism, the quest for love and the need for human bonding, Glorious opens a dimension into how we face life and creates the kinds of songs that you can sing, dance or listen to after a long day when you just want someone to understand.

Photo credit: Guy Aroch

Play Broadway Games