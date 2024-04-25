Netflix to Release Chris Columbus Film THE THURSDAY LETTER CLUB

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Deadline has reported that The Thursday Letter Club, the upcoming film from Chris Columbus, has found a distributor.

According to the report, Netflix will partner with Steven Spielberg's company Amblin Entertainment on the film, which stars Dame Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan and Ben Kingsley.

The plot revolves around a group of retired friends who solve murders for fun in their retirement community. However, after a murder happens for real, they employ their skills to solve the crime.

In the film, Mirren will play Elizabeth, a former spy. Brosnan will play Ron, a headstrong former union activist and Kingsley will play Ibrahim, an ex-psychiatrist. The fourth member of the group, a former nurse named Joyce, has not yet been cast.

Based on the book by Richard Osman, The Thursday Letter Club will be directed by Chris Columbus, best known for films such as HOME ALONE and Mrs. Doubtfire. This will be his first film in more than four years, following 2020's The Christmas Chronicles 2. Columbus has also written the script.

In a statement, Osman said, “I’m so proud of this book, so it is a dream to see The Thursday Murder Club in such incredible hands. From Chris Columbus, to Amblin to Netflix, there are geniuses everywhere I look. And what a cast. I’m pinching myself.”

Filming will begin in the UK this June and end in September.

Photo Credit: Netflix